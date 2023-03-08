With spring on the way, comes more thought into how you want to improve your cooking and upgrade your kitchen for the new season. Whether that means cooking more meals at home, attempting to bake more, or simplifying your time in the kitchen by trying a meal kit or a new kitchen gadget. Luckily for you, we have some great ideas and great deals to refresh your kitchen essentials.

To help you dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can grab great discounts at Amazon on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again. Now is the time to save big on kitchen appliances for the spring like pressure cookers, food dehydrators, coffee makers, pots and pans, air fryers and more kitchen essentials. Plus, Amazon's deals include kitchen items from top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Keurig, Lodge, Ninja and KitchenAid.

Below, shop the best Amazon deals on cookware, bakeware, small appliances, and kitchen tools to give your kitchen a refresh ahead of spring.

Best Amazon Deals on Cookware and Bakeware

Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Vitamix ONE Blender Amazon Vitamix ONE Blender If you're searching for a smaller blender, the Vitamix ONE is a great size and won't take up much space in your kitchen. $250 $150 Shop Now

Septree Food Dehydrator Amazon Septree Food Dehydrator A food dehydrator is a kitchen appliance you never knew you needed. Make your own healthy snacks like beef jerky, fruit leathers, and even dog treats for your furry companion. $146 $100 Shop Now

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Amazon Ninja Mega Kitchen System The Ninja Mega Kitchen System includes a 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher and 8-Cup Food Processor Bowl with a 1500-Watt Motor Base for blending and chopping. $200 $120 Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen Tools

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper With over 54,000 reviews, this chopper will cut all of your vegetables in seconds and it's perfect for meal prepping. $28 $23 WITH COUPON Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

