Prioritizing our personal space is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to upgrade your home, we have some excellent news — West Elm has so many early Black Friday deals to shop. Right now, shoppers can take up to 70% off West Elm furniture and home decor, including outdoor furniture, bedding, bath and dining room essentials.

Shop the West Elm Sale

West Elm's sale section is full of pieces perfect for the colder months ahead. From cozy furniture to seasonal bedding, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this home sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, there are so many deals to snag at West Elm's sale. To help guide your shopping journey, we've gathered the best pieces that will give your home an update before the holidays.

Ahead, check out our 15 favorite early Black Friday deals to shop from West Elm. Looking for even more furniture sales? Wayfair and Walmart are offering plenty of discounts to score ahead of Black Friday.

Devon Coffee Table West Elm Devon Coffee Table Few things in home design are more beautiful than a natural wood table, and this rustic piece is made from solid oak. $999 $699 Buy Now

Cotton Knit Throws West Elm Cotton Knit Throws Because you can never have too many throw blankets. Choose between 11 soothing colors, from creamy natural and dove grey to hunter green and deep red. $90 $59 Buy Now

Glass Pumpkins West Elm Glass Pumpkins Pumpkins are a tried and true fall staple, level up your seasonal decor with these beautiful, glass pumpkins. $55 $22 Buy Now

Fulton Bar Cart West Elm Fulton Bar Cart Bring this chic bar cart to your next housewarming party. With its antique bronze-finished frame and button hardware, the Fulton Bar Cart is ready to go wherever the party is. $549 $440 Buy Now

Metalwork Nightstand West Elm Metalwork Nightstand These drawers come in three colors and are made of contract-grade materials. So, you know it's built to last for a longtime. $449 $359 Buy Now

Rani Rug West Elm Rani Rug This well-loved 5-star rug will give your living room a vintage look. STARTING AT $199 STARTING AT $149 Buy Now

Dalton Sofa West Elm Dalton Sofa Update your living room furniture with this plush sofa. Plus, it comes with built-in cushion support so you won't have to worry about a sore back while you're catching up on your favorite TV shows. STARTING AT $2,099 STARTING AT $1,679 Buy Now

