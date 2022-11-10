Shop the Best Early Black Friday Furniture and Home Decor Deals at West Elm
Prioritizing our personal space is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to upgrade your home, we have some excellent news — West Elm has so many early Black Friday deals to shop. Right now, shoppers can take up to 70% off West Elm furniture and home decor, including outdoor furniture, bedding, bath and dining room essentials.
West Elm's sale section is full of pieces perfect for the colder months ahead. From cozy furniture to seasonal bedding, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this home sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, there are so many deals to snag at West Elm's sale. To help guide your shopping journey, we've gathered the best pieces that will give your home an update before the holidays.
Ahead, check out our 15 favorite early Black Friday deals to shop from West Elm. Looking for even more furniture sales? Wayfair and Walmart are offering plenty of discounts to score ahead of Black Friday.
This mid-century acorn wood nightstand is a stylish accent to any space.
Your margaritas will taste even better sipped out of these recycled glasses with a subtle iridescent finish.
Few things in home design are more beautiful than a natural wood table, and this rustic piece is made from solid oak.
Give your bedding an upgrade for the colder months ahead with a ribbed jersey duvet cover and sham set made with 100% organic cotton.
A sleek mirror does wonders for any room in the house.
Because you can never have too many throw blankets. Choose between 11 soothing colors, from creamy natural and dove grey to hunter green and deep red.
Take 50% off this mid-century style chair, featuring a comfy padded seat and elegant wooden frame.
Pumpkins are a tried and true fall staple, level up your seasonal decor with these beautiful, glass pumpkins.
Bring this chic bar cart to your next housewarming party. With its antique bronze-finished frame and button hardware, the Fulton Bar Cart is ready to go wherever the party is.
Keep your home clutter-free in style with chic woven baskets made from renewable water hyacinth.
Even if dining room tables are out of the question, this round table adds warmth to any room with its richly-grained walnut color.
These drawers come in three colors and are made of contract-grade materials. So, you know it's built to last for a longtime.
This sleek wood and metal coat rack features two layers of hangers for coats and umbrellas.
Update your living room furniture with this plush sofa. Plus, it comes with built-in cushion support so you won't have to worry about a sore back while you're catching up on your favorite TV shows.
