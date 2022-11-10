Shopping

Shop the Best Early Black Friday Furniture and Home Decor Deals at West Elm

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
West Elm Furniture Sale 2022
West Elm

Prioritizing our personal space is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to upgrade your home, we have some excellent news — West Elm has so many early Black Friday deals to shop. Right now, shoppers can take up to 70% off West Elm furniture and home decor, including outdoor furniturebedding, bath and dining room essentials. 

Shop the West Elm Sale

West Elm's sale section is full of pieces perfect for the colder months ahead. From cozy furniture to seasonal bedding, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this home sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, there are so many deals to snag at West Elm's sale. To help guide your shopping journey, we've gathered the best pieces that will give your home an update before the holidays. 

Ahead, check out our 15 favorite early Black Friday deals to shop from West Elm. Looking for even more furniture sales? Wayfair and Walmart are offering plenty of discounts to score ahead of Black Friday.

Mid-Century Closed Nightstand
Mid-Century Closed Nightstand
West Elm
Mid-Century Closed Nightstand

This mid-century acorn wood nightstand is a stylish accent to any space.

$399$299
Recycled Mexican Margarita Glass (Set of Four)
Recycled Mexican Margarita Glass
West Elm
Recycled Mexican Margarita Glass (Set of Four)

Your margaritas will taste even better sipped out of these recycled glasses with a subtle iridescent finish.

$56$30
Devon Coffee Table
Devon Coffee Table
West Elm
Devon Coffee Table

Few things in home design are more beautiful than a natural wood table, and this rustic piece is made from solid oak.

$999$699
Cotton Cloud Jersey Duvet Cover & Shams
Cotton Cloud Jersey Duvet Cover & Shams
West Elm
Cotton Cloud Jersey Duvet Cover & Shams

Give your bedding an upgrade for the colder months ahead with a ribbed jersey duvet cover and sham set made with 100% organic cotton.

$240$168
Parsons Gray Bone Inlay Round Mirror - 30"
Parsons Gray Bone Inlay Round Mirror - 30"
West Elm
Parsons Gray Bone Inlay Round Mirror - 30"

A sleek mirror does wonders for any room in the house.

$400$200
Cotton Knit Throws
Cotton Knit Throws
West Elm
Cotton Knit Throws

Because you can never have too many throw blankets. Choose between 11 soothing colors, from creamy natural and dove grey to hunter green and deep red.

$90$59
Mid-Century Show Wood Chair
Mid-Century Show Wood Chair
West Elm
Mid-Century Show Wood Chair

Take 50% off this mid-century style chair, featuring a comfy padded seat and elegant wooden frame.

$700$350
Glass Pumpkins
Glass Pumpkins
West Elm
Glass Pumpkins

Pumpkins are a tried and true fall staple, level up your seasonal decor with these beautiful, glass pumpkins.

$55$22
Fulton Bar Cart
Fulton Bar Cart
West Elm
Fulton Bar Cart

Bring this chic bar cart to your next housewarming party. With its antique bronze-finished frame and button hardware, the Fulton Bar Cart is ready to go wherever the party is.

$549$440
Open Weave Zig Zag Baskets
Open Weave Zig Zag Baskets
West Elm
Open Weave Zig Zag Baskets

Keep your home clutter-free in style with chic woven baskets made from renewable water hyacinth.

$25 TO $100$10 TO $40
Jensen Round Dining Table
Jensen Round Dining Table
West Elm
Jensen Round Dining Table

Even if dining room tables are out of the question, this round table adds warmth to any room with its richly-grained walnut color.

$549$439
Metalwork Nightstand
Metalwork Nightstand
West Elm
Metalwork Nightstand

These drawers come in three colors and are made of contract-grade materials. So, you know it's built to last for a longtime. 

$449$359
Mid-Century Disk Coat Rack
Mid-Century Disk Coat Rack
West Elm
Mid-Century Disk Coat Rack

This sleek wood and metal coat rack features two layers of hangers for coats and umbrellas.

$150$90
Rani Rug
Rani Rug
West Elm
Rani Rug

This well-loved 5-star rug will give your living room a vintage look.

STARTING AT $199STARTING AT $149
Dalton Sofa
West Elm Dalton Sofa
West Elm
Dalton Sofa

Update your living room furniture with this plush sofa. Plus, it comes with built-in cushion support so you won't have to worry about a sore back while you're catching up on your favorite TV shows.

STARTING AT $2,099STARTING AT $1,679

RELATED CONTENT:

Drew Barrymore Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts to Give This Year

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Best Home Gifts to Shop

Save Hundreds on Samsung Appliances at Best Buy Ahead of Black Friday

Wayfair Black Friday Sale: The Best Early Furniture Deals to Shop Now

20 Furniture Deals at Prime Early Access Sale to Refresh Your Home

The 25 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Fall 2022

The Best Multifunctional Furniture On Amazon Perfect for Small Spaces