Shop the Final Days of Nordstrom's Summer Sale for Fall Fashion Deals from Free People, UGG, Zella and More
Fall fashion shopping sprees have begun and one sale you don't want to miss is the Nordstrom Summer Sale. If you missed out on the Anniversary Sale, this end-of-summer savings event is your opportunity to save on best-selling brands, including Free People, Madewell, UGG, Tory Burch and more. It is the final weekend of the Nordstrom Summer Sale though, so take advantage of the best deals up to 60% off before it's too late.
Now through Monday, September 12, the Nordstrom savings are helping us revamp our closets with cozier styles and fall wardrobe essentials. Nordstrom's sale is the ideal opportunity to grab new closet additions ahead of the fall with limited-time low prices on staples like boots, leather jackets and leggings from your favorite brands.
Whether you are shopping for yourself or a loved one, the Nordstrom sale is packed with giftable finds at affordable prices. Ahead, shop our picks for can't-miss deals on fall wardrobe essentials at the Nordstrom Sale below.
The Best Fall Fashion Deals from Nordstrom
Ribbed detail brings comfortable stretch to this updated Chelsea set on a chunky platform and heel for a bold, statement-making look.
A turtleneck sweater dress is peak fall style. has a soft feel and silhouette. WAYF designs have been favorites of celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe as well as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
Madewell's Heritage Stretch denim has an old-school look and a perfectly broken-in feel. These jeans are a go-anywhere pair that will become a staple all year long.
When the weather is icky enough to require a jacket like this, you’ll be glad you chose it in this fun shade to brighten your day.
Make a statement when you step outside in these mid-rise pull-on corduroy pants.
Hunter boots are classic rain boots that are always in style. Stay prepared on those rainy days with these Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boots.
Cut from the softest Alosoft performance fabric, these leggings can handle everything from the toughest workouts to chilling on the comfiest sofa.
Fall is a beautiful time of year for a hike. Elevate your hiking style with retro-chic waterproof boots that also have trail-ready comfort.
Lightweight knit joggers are a closet essential. Zella's slim silhouette makes racing to the finish line or grocery store exceptionally comfortable.
Get in on the chunky platform trend with a pair of court-inspired Nike sneakers.
An abbreviated version of a classic UGG boot, this new style brings all the comfort needed for the cozy season.
Save 60% on Rag & Bone's light-wash jeans with a high waist. Customers have raved that "These jeans have no stretch but are as comfortable as those with stretch."
This hoodie features organic cotton and recycled fibers in the Swoosh, combining the softness of cotton with eco-friendly features.
