Shop Walmart Deals on Luxury Beauty Products: Save Now on Laneige, Urban Decay, La Mer and More
Walmart runs are usually for grabbing stuff like trash bags, dog toys and electronics. But did you know that you can now add La Mer face cream and Versace perfume to your Walmart shopping list?
We stumbled upon the mega retailer's dedicated Premium Beauty category, which is full of luxury skincare, hair and makeup products from a wide range of top brands — think Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, and Urban Decay — at supremely slashed prices. (That $380 La Mer moisturizer, for example, is deeply discounted.)
Not just any item can get that coveted "Premium Beauty" tag. Qualifying products are either from a designer label, a boutique brand or an in-demand overseas company (like ones in Korea and Japan). If these high-end products are new territory for you, Walmart suggests reading customer reviews and ingredient lists to find the best match. And if you're already familiar with these brand names and love a good deal? Simply start adding to cart.
Below are ET Style's favorite luxury beauty products currently on sale and available at Walmart now. Looking for more beauty product inspiration? Check out more of our top picks for skincare and hair care essentials for this winter.
Improve flakiness and peeling by wearing this nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask. Not only do you get a tin full of product, but it also comes with a special application brush.
Another great flavor option is mint choco, which provides the same quenching hydration as the other three but with a minty twist.
Words we never thought we’d read in the same sentence: “La Mer” and “available at Walmart.” It’s true, and the two-ounce jar is 40% off the regular price. (We’re still in shock, too.)
This offering from Urban Decay’s iconic Naked lineup contains 12 amber-hued neutrals to mix and match.
Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that claims to do just that. The mask transforms from white to chrome as it dries, so you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off. So futuristic!
This wrinkle-smoothing primer is the perfect combination of makeup and skincare, working to nourish and blur wrinkles, fine lines, and pores.
Take 40% off this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.
Grays aren’t the only sign of aging hair -- there are also signs like dryness, dullness and breakage. Protect and replenish your strands with this luxurious conditioner, which contains caviar extract.
This indulgent face mask contains hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 72 hours. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day.
Take your lashes to the extreme with this overachieving mascara. Lengthen, thicken and embolden with just a few swipes.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save 50% On TikTok's Favorite Fenty Beauty Body Lava
Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for Winter 2023
42 Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for Women: Shop Cozy Pajamas, Luxury Beauty and More
The Best Moisturizers for Your Face and Body This Winter
The Best Winter Perfumes for Women from Tom Ford, Aesop and More
The 16 Best Hair Oils for Softer, Healthier Hair This Winter
10 Oprah-Approved Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Galentine
Save On Olaplex, NuFace, Ilia and More at The Dermstore Sale
La Mer's Iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is On Sale for $220 Off
Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty Launches Blow Dryer for Curls
The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023
TruSkin's Vitamin C Serum Is 24% Off for Your Winter Skincare Routine
15 Meghan Markle-Approved Makeup and Skincare Products to Use in 2023