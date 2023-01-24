Walmart runs are usually for grabbing stuff like trash bags, dog toys and electronics. But did you know that you can now add La Mer face cream and Versace perfume to your Walmart shopping list?

We stumbled upon the mega retailer's dedicated Premium Beauty category, which is full of luxury skincare, hair and makeup products from a wide range of top brands — think Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, and Urban Decay — at supremely slashed prices. (That $380 La Mer moisturizer, for example, is deeply discounted.)

Shop Walmart Premium Beauty

Not just any item can get that coveted "Premium Beauty" tag. Qualifying products are either from a designer label, a boutique brand or an in-demand overseas company (like ones in Korea and Japan). If these high-end products are new territory for you, Walmart suggests reading customer reviews and ingredient lists to find the best match. And if you're already familiar with these brand names and love a good deal? Simply start adding to cart.

Below are ET Style's favorite luxury beauty products currently on sale and available at Walmart now. Looking for more beauty product inspiration? Check out more of our top picks for skincare and hair care essentials for this winter.

GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment Walmart GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that claims to do just that. The mask transforms from white to chrome as it dries, so you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off. So futuristic! $59 $32 Shop Now

