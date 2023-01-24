Shopping

Shop Walmart Deals on Luxury Beauty Products: Save Now on Laneige, Urban Decay, La Mer and More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart runs are usually for grabbing stuff like trash bags, dog toys and electronics. But did you know that you can now add La Mer face cream and Versace perfume to your Walmart shopping list?

We stumbled upon the mega retailer's dedicated Premium Beauty category, which is full of luxury skincare, hair and makeup products from a wide range of top brands — think Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, and Urban Decay — at supremely slashed prices. (That $380 La Mer moisturizer, for example, is deeply discounted.)

Shop Walmart Premium Beauty

Not just any item can get that coveted "Premium Beauty" tag. Qualifying products are either from a designer label, a boutique brand or an in-demand overseas company (like ones in Korea and Japan). If these high-end products are new territory for you, Walmart suggests reading customer reviews and ingredient lists to find the best match. And if you're already familiar with these brand names and love a good deal? Simply start adding to cart.

Below are ET Style's favorite luxury beauty products currently on sale and available at Walmart now. Looking for more beauty product inspiration? Check out more of our top picks for skincare and hair care essentials for this winter.  

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry
Walmart
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry

Improve flakiness and peeling by wearing this nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask. Not only do you get a tin full of product, but it also comes with a special application brush. 

$22$14
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Mint Choco
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Mint Choco
Walmart
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Mint Choco

Another great flavor option is mint choco, which provides the same quenching hydration as the other three but with a minty twist. 

$22$16
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream
Walmart
La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Face Cream

Words we never thought we’d read in the same sentence: “La Mer” and “available at Walmart.” It’s true, and the two-ounce jar is 40% off the regular price. (We’re still in shock, too.)

$380$226
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Walmart
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette

This offering from Urban Decay’s iconic Naked lineup contains 12 amber-hued neutrals to mix and match.

$54$40
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment Face Mask
Walmart
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment

Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that claims to do just that. The mask transforms from white to chrome as it dries, so you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off. So futuristic! 

$59$32
Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch
Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch
Walmart
Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch

This wrinkle-smoothing primer is the perfect combination of makeup and skincare, working to nourish and blur wrinkles, fine lines, and pores.

$44$20
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume for Women
Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette for Women
Walmart
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume for Women

Take 40% off this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.

$105$62
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner
Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner
Walmart
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner

Grays aren’t the only sign of aging hair -- there are also signs like dryness, dullness and breakage. Protect and replenish your strands with this luxurious conditioner, which contains caviar extract.

$52$27
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

This indulgent face mask contains hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 72 hours. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day.

$54$32
Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara
Estee Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara in Extreme Black
Walmart
Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara

Take your lashes to the extreme with this overachieving mascara. Lengthen, thicken and embolden with just a few swipes.

$30$17

