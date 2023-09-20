Meri Brown is nervous to share her business plans with her estranged husband, Kody Brown, and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek clip for this Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Meri tells her longtime friend, Jen, that she plans to move the clothing part of her business from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Utah where she runs her late mother's B&B.

"I need to let Robyn know because I feel like she's the only one who's really going to care and is honestly going to kind of have a problem with it," Meri admits of Robyn.

She adds that the plan "causes me a lot of anxiety," but Jen assures her that Robyn will "understand."

But Robyn isn't the only one Meri is afraid to tell.

"I'd like my relationship with Kody to get to a place where we have a good marriage relationship, but that's not where it is right now," Meri admits. "And I feel like when I tell him I'm going to be moving my business up to the B&B, he's going to interpret that as that I am done with this relationship and that's not where I am."

Meri was Kody's first wife, but their relationship has been estranged for years following her 2015 catfishing scandal. In 2014, Kody legally divorced Meri in order to legally marry Robyn in an effort to adopt her children from a previous marriage.

Robyn has been very upset with the dissolution of the family after Christine Brown split from Kody in 2021 and Janelle Brown followed suit shortly after. The dramatic fallout is currently playing out on season 18 of the Brown family's TLC reality series.

Sister Wives fans now know that Meri and Kody's marriage ultimately doesn't work out. This past January, Meri and Kody mutually announced that they had "permanently terminated" their marriage.

Meri and Kody share child Leon Brown, who came out as transgender in 2022.

Sister Wives airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

