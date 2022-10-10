Blending jeans with shapewear, Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian's Good American has launched an innovative new denim compression system designed to hug your curves in the best way. Featuring the brand's signature styles, Good American's new Compression Denim is made from a groundbreaking fabric that is said to hold you in, smooth you out, and sculpt you when you want it.

No more putting on your denim over shapewear: Good American's Compression Denim provides the same sculpting power that was previously unattainable without layering the two garments. Available in an inclusive size range of 00 to 32 plus, the women's jeans are offered in 3 levels of sculpting compression. Plus, you still get the brand’s signature details like gap-proof waistbands, tummy smoothing technology, and reinforced belt loops.

Shop Compression Denim

Depending on how much shaping and snatching you want from your jeans, here is a breakdown of the different compression levels you can choose from.

Light Compression is engineered to lightly sculpt you silhouette with tummy-smoothing fabric to hold in any jiggles and smooth out any bumps.

is engineered to lightly sculpt you silhouette with tummy-smoothing fabric to hold in any jiggles and smooth out any bumps. Super Compression uses the same exclusive sculpting fabric, but adds adjustable buttons that can allow you to even further sculpt your waistline.

uses the same exclusive sculpting fabric, but adds adjustable buttons that can allow you to even further sculpt your waistline. Mega Compression provides the must sculpting-power with the innovative fabric and an additional built-in corset.

This slimming technology is built-in to some of the brand's best-selling styles like Good Icon, Good Waist, and Good Legs. You can pick your favorite fit that flatters you most along with your choice of compression level. Coming in dark and light washes, you're sure to find your new go-to pair of jeans. Ahead, shop the new releases from Good American before they sell out.

Good American Light Compression Denim

Good American Super Compression Denim

Good Classic Boot Super Compression Jeans Good American Good Classic Boot Super Compression Jeans You get to decide how much sculpting power these compression-technology jeans provide. Use the first button and zipper for the standard amount of smoothing technology and go with the second row of buttons to really pull it all in. $149 Shop Now

Good American Mega Compression Denim

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are On Sale — Shop This Deal

Shop Gigi Hadid's Off-Duty Shoes During Paris Fashion Week for Fall

Amazon’s Second Prime Day Starts October 11—Here’s Everything to Know

The Viral lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back In Stock Right Now

Fan-Favorite Spanx Velvet Leggings Are Back in New Colors This Season

Target Deal Days 2022: The Best Deals to Shop Before October 8

The 13 Best Running Shoes for Men This Fall 2022

Shop Tory Burch's Big Fall Event for Up to 30% Off Designer Finds