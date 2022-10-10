Shopping

Skip the Shapewear: Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection Designed to Smooth and Sculpt

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Good American Compression Denim
Good American

Blending jeans with shapewear, Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian's Good American has launched an innovative new denim compression system designed to hug your curves in the best way. Featuring the brand's signature styles, Good American's new Compression Denim is made from a groundbreaking fabric that is said to hold you in, smooth you out, and sculpt you when you want it. 

No more putting on your denim over shapewear: Good American's Compression Denim provides the same sculpting power that was previously unattainable without layering the two garments. Available in an inclusive size range of 00 to 32 plus, the women's jeans are offered in 3 levels of sculpting compression. Plus, you still get the brand’s signature details like gap-proof waistbands, tummy smoothing technology, and reinforced belt loops. 

Shop Compression Denim

Depending on how much shaping and snatching you want from your jeans, here is a breakdown of the different compression levels you can choose from. 

  • Light Compression is engineered to lightly sculpt you silhouette with tummy-smoothing fabric to hold in any jiggles and smooth out any bumps.
  • Super Compression uses the same exclusive sculpting fabric, but adds adjustable buttons that can allow you to even further sculpt your waistline. 
  • Mega Compression provides the must sculpting-power with the innovative fabric and an additional built-in corset.

This slimming technology is built-in to some of the brand's best-selling styles like Good Icon, Good Waist, and Good Legs. You can pick your favorite fit that flatters you most along with your choice of compression level. Coming in dark and light washes, you're sure to find your new go-to pair of jeans. Ahead, shop the new releases from Good American before they sell out.

Good American Light Compression Denim

Good Waist Light Compression Jeans
Good Waist Light Compression Jeans
Good American
Good Waist Light Compression Jeans

It's your classic high-rise skinny jeans, but with tummy-flattening and smoothing technology. It also has a gap-proof design so you won't have to worry about extra room in the waist. 

$130
Good Straight Light Compression Jeans
Good Straight Light Compression Jeans
Good American
Good Straight Light Compression Jeans

The light wash and frayed leg of these straight leg jeans, can be easily dressed up or down. 

$140
Good Classic Light Compression Jeans
Good Classic Light Compression Jeans
Good American
Good Classic Light Compression Jeans

With the unique overlapping waistband, these slim fit jeans are one of a kind. 

$155
Good Legs Flare Light Compression Jeans
Good Legs Flare Light Compression Jeans
Good American
Good Legs Flare Light Compression Jeans

That's right, flared jeans are back in. Not only will you look on trend in this denim, but you'll also look snatched.

$150
Good Leg Cigs Light Compression Jeans
Good Leg Cigs Light Compression Jeans
Good American
Good Leg Cigs Light Compression Jeans

Pair these jeans with sneakers or a boot for a casual outfit during a day out. The worn design and medium blue wash make this pair an instant classic. 

$140

Good American Super Compression Denim

Good Classic Boot Super Compression Jeans
Good Classic Boot Super Compression Jeans
Good American
Good Classic Boot Super Compression Jeans

You get to decide how much sculpting power these compression-technology jeans provide. Use the first button and zipper for the standard amount of smoothing technology and go with the second row of buttons to really pull it all in. 

$149
Good Icon Super Compression Jeans
Good Icon Super Compression Jeans
Good American
Good Icon Super Compression Jeans

If you prefer more of a straight leg, go for these super compression jeans. Wear this denim with your favorite pair of heels or boots for a night out.

$139
Good Waist Skinny Super Compression Jean
Good Waist Skinny Super Compression Jean
Good American
Good Waist Skinny Super Compression Jean

For those that want the super level 2 compression, but in a darker wash, these are your jeans. 

$135

Good American Mega Compression Denim

Good Legs Mega Compression Jeans
Good Legs Mega Compression Jeans
Good American
Good Legs Mega Compression Jeans

If you want the most compression possible, go for the level 3 mega compression with the innovative corset style pictured above. The super stretch denim provides all day support. 

$145
Good Classic Mega Compression Jeans
Good Classic Mega Compression Jeans
Good American
Good Classic Mega Compression Jeans

Get the same unbelievable compression with these light wash jeans with a straight leg. 

$145
Good Legs Flare Mega Compression Jeans
Good Legs Flare Mega Compression Jeans
Good American
Good Legs Flare Mega Compression Jeans

Get all the tummy-flattening power in a dark wash vintage-inspired flare leg. 

$145

