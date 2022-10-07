Spanx's Fan-Favorite Velvet Leggings Are Back in New Colors—Plus More Fashionable Leggings to Shop
For days when we can't be bothered to put on real pants but still want to look somewhat put-together, leggings are our best friend. They're just as comfy as sweats or pajamas, but can be worn with boots, loafers, or sneakers and your favorite jacket for an easy outfit. Just in time for fall, Spanx has released their best-selling velvet leggings in two new colors: classic navy and dark palm.
Classic navy never goes out of style. Dress them up or dress them down, these leggings in a soft velvet fabric are a go-to for endless occasions.
Green is one of our favorite colors for fall, especially this deep sage hue.
An elevated alternative to traditional athletic leggings, Spanx's velvet leggings shape your curves with the brand's signature Power Waistband and come in sizes XS-3X. Aside from the two new colorways, these leggings also come in black, burgundy, lapis, dark teal, and silver. The sumptuous velvet fabric makes it easy to dress these leggings up or down — you can even wear them under your dresses for some extra texture and leg warmth.
Looking for more trend-forward leggings? We've found more styles in a variety of colors, prints, and fits to add to your fall wardrobe — plus a few faux leather options from Spanx.
Dark and moody florals make these Free People leggings perfect for fall and winter.
With over 2,000 five-star reviews, you can rest assured that these sleek, shaping leather leggings from Spanx will remain a wardrobe staple for years to come.
Ribbed velour fabric gives a corduroy appearance with all the comfort and stretch of a legging.
Brown is one of the "it" colors of the season, but these leggings come in 16 different colors.
Soft and stretchy, these velveteen-finish leggings have a high-rise fit and elastic waistband.
A flare leg makes these ribbed velour pants a little more modern.
Live out your Catwoman fantasies with these faux patent leather leggings from Spanx.
For a more laid-back look, these velvet pants have a jogger silhouette and drawstring waist.
Old Navy's take on the velvet legging comes in navy, brown, black, and this rich plum.
This brilliant blue will add a fall-friendly pop of color to your wardrobe.
