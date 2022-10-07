For days when we can't be bothered to put on real pants but still want to look somewhat put-together, leggings are our best friend. They're just as comfy as sweats or pajamas, but can be worn with boots, loafers, or sneakers and your favorite jacket for an easy outfit. Just in time for fall, Spanx has released their best-selling velvet leggings in two new colors: classic navy and dark palm.

An elevated alternative to traditional athletic leggings, Spanx's velvet leggings shape your curves with the brand's signature Power Waistband and come in sizes XS-3X. Aside from the two new colorways, these leggings also come in black, burgundy, lapis, dark teal, and silver. The sumptuous velvet fabric makes it easy to dress these leggings up or down — you can even wear them under your dresses for some extra texture and leg warmth.

Looking for more trend-forward leggings? We've found more styles in a variety of colors, prints, and fits to add to your fall wardrobe — plus a few faux leather options from Spanx.

