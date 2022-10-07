Shopping

Spanx's Fan-Favorite Velvet Leggings Are Back in New Colors—Plus More Fashionable Leggings to Shop

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
spanx velvet leggings
Spanx

For days when we can't be bothered to put on real pants but still want to look somewhat put-together, leggings are our best friend. They're just as comfy as sweats or pajamas, but can be worn with boots, loafers, or sneakers and your favorite jacket for an easy outfit. Just in time for fall, Spanx has released their best-selling velvet leggings in two new colors: classic navy and dark palm.

Spanx Velvet Leggings - Classic Navy
Velvet Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Velvet Leggings - Classic Navy

Classic navy never goes out of style. Dress them up or dress them down, these leggings in a soft velvet fabric are a go-to for endless occasions. 

$98
Velvet Leggings - Dark Plum
Velvet Leggings
Spanx
Velvet Leggings - Dark Plum

Green is one of our favorite colors for fall, especially this deep sage hue.

$98

An elevated alternative to traditional athletic leggings, Spanx's velvet leggings shape your curves with the brand's signature Power Waistband and come in sizes XS-3X. Aside from the two new colorways, these leggings also come in black, burgundy, lapis, dark teal, and silver. The sumptuous velvet fabric makes it easy to dress these leggings up or down — you can even wear them under your dresses for some extra texture and leg warmth.

Looking for more trend-forward leggings? We've found more styles in a variety of colors, prints, and fits to add to your fall wardrobe — plus a few faux leather options from Spanx.

Free People Magic Hour Leggings
Free People Magic Hour Leggings
Free People
Free People Magic Hour Leggings

Dark and moody florals make these Free People leggings perfect for fall and winter.

$58
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

With over 2,000 five-star reviews, you can rest assured that these sleek, shaping leather leggings from Spanx will remain a wardrobe staple for years to come.

$98
Nihsatin Women's Steampunk Gothic Flare Leggings
Nihsatin Women's Steampunk Gothic Flare Leggings
Amazon
Nihsatin Women's Steampunk Gothic Flare Leggings

Ribbed velour fabric gives a corduroy appearance with all the comfort and stretch of a legging.

$25
Conceited Velour Velvet Leggings for Women
Conceited Velour Velvet Leggings for Women
Amazon
Conceited Velour Velvet Leggings for Women

Brown is one of the "it" colors of the season, but these leggings come in 16 different colors.

$20
Commando Velvet Leggings
Commando Velvet Leggings
Revolve
Commando Velvet Leggings

Soft and stretchy, these velveteen-finish leggings have a high-rise fit and elastic waistband.

$108
H&M Ribbed Velour Leggings
H&M Ribbed Velour Leggings
H&M
H&M Ribbed Velour Leggings

A flare leg makes these ribbed velour pants a little more modern.

$25$11
Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Live out your Catwoman fantasies with these faux patent leather leggings from Spanx.

$128
Lysse Nook Velvet Joggers
Lysse Nook Velvet Joggers
Nordstrom
Lysse Nook Velvet Joggers

For a more laid-back look, these velvet pants have a jogger silhouette and drawstring waist.

$128
Old Navy High-Waisted Velour Ankle Leggings For Women
Old Navy High-Waisted Velour Ankle Leggings For Women
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Waisted Velour Ankle Leggings For Women

Old Navy's take on the velvet legging comes in navy, brown, black, and this rich plum.

$23
INC Petite Velvet Skinny Pants
INC Petite Velvet Skinny Pants
Macy's
INC Petite Velvet Skinny Pants

This brilliant blue will add a fall-friendly pop of color to your wardrobe.

$60

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Are a Back-to-Office Wardrobe Staple

35 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers for Staying Warm This Fall

The 22 Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga in 2022

Celeb-Inspired Leather & Faux Leather Leggings to Wear This Fall

The Kourtney Kardashian-Approved Spanx Leggings Are 30% Off Right Now

Shop The Best Finds from lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again in a Bold Color