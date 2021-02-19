Sofia Vergara to Launch Her First Beauty Brand

Sofia Vergara will be launching her first beauty brand. The actress has announced her secret beauty line in partnership with an industry veteran.

The America's Got Talent judge has yet to reveal the name of her brand and the category of products, but she is working on the range with her longtime business partner, Luis Balaguer, Spain-based pharmaceutical lab Cantabria Labs and former L'Oreal executive Chris Salgardo, according to WWD.

Vergara joins a long list of celebrities who have recently dropped beauty brands, including Priyanka Chopra's Anomaly haircare, Jennifer Lopez's JLo Beauty, Alicia Keys' Keys Soulcare and Halsey's About-Face makeup.

Although this will be her first beauty venture, Vergara already has her own fashion brand. Her denim line, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, is available at Walmart. You can shop her designs of jeans, tops, dresses and more.

Stay tuned as we learn more about Vergara's upcoming beauty brand, and check out more celebrity lines ahead.

