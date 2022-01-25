Shopping

Spring Break 2022: What to Pack for Your Beach Vacation

By Danica Creahan‍
Spring break 2022: Beach vacation gear
While we won’t know how many more weeks of winter Phil the groundhog predicts until Feb. 2, there’s no denying that spring is on its way. If the winter gloom has got you down, it might be time to start planning the spring break vacation of your dreams to help you get through the next few months. 

If the ideal spring break looks like a warm and sunny beach day for you, then you’re in luck. ET has rounded up a list of the best gear for your spring break beach trip, from scratch-resistant sunglasses that won’t end up broken at the bottom of your beach bag to blankets large enough to accommodate you and your travel companions. 

Trying to pack a whole day’s worth of picnic supplies? The Hydro Flask Day Escape cooler will keep your favorite snacks and drinks cool for up to 36 hours. Looking for a lightweight, foldable beach chair? Amazon has tons of options to help you get outside more this spring. 

Keep reading to check out all the best gear to pack for your next beach trip. 

Rio Wave Beach Folding Chair
Rio Wave Beach Folding Chair
RIO Gear
Rio Wave Beach Folding Chair
This foldable, sand-friendly chair weighs in at just 5 pounds, making it ultra easy to transport to your favorite sunny spot.
$30
Lululemon Ear Loop Face Mask 3 Pack
Lululemon Ear Loop Face Mask 3 Pack
Lululemon
Lululemon Ear Loop Face Mask 3 Pack
Made from sweat-wicking fabric with stretch and shape retention, this face mask is perfect for everyday wear thanks to the soft, adjustable ear loops with cord locks. Available as a three-pack in nine different colorway sets
$38
BlendJet One Plus Portable Blender
BlendJet One Plus Portable Blender
Walmart
BlendJet One Plus Portable Blender
This portable blender is USB-rechargeable, self-cleaning and equipped with a leak proof lid, making it the perfect way to make smoothies, protein shakes, margaritas and more, whenever and wherever you want. 
$40
Amazon Basics Cabana Stripe Beach Towel
Amazon Basics Cabana Stripe Beach Towel
Amazon
Amazon Basics Cabana Stripe Beach Towel
Take it back to basics with this 2-pack of classic striped beach towels, perfect for staying dry and getting some rays in.
$40$34
Athleta Activate Face Mask 2 Pack
Athleta Activate Face Mask 2 Pack
Athleta
Athleta Activate Face Mask 2 Pack
Designed for an active lifestyle, the Athleta face masks are breathable and quick-drying. The duo is great for doubling up. 
$15 AT ATHLETA (REGULARLY $30)
Anthropologie Market Tote
Anthropologie Market Tote
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Market Tote
This chic tote bag will look great on your arm as you stroll down the boardwalk. It’s crafted from heavy duty canvas and boasts six pockets, a bouquet strap and a carabiner to keep your keys away from the sand.
$68
McSimon 4Ply Black Disposable Face Mask
McSimon 4Ply Black Disposable Face Mask
Walmart
McSimon 4Ply Black Disposable Face Mask
Much safer than a cloth mask, this mask is built with four layers for extra protection and extra comfort. 
$19$14
Boderier Casual Wide Brim Bucket Hat
Boderier Casual Wide Brim Bucket Hat
Boderier via Amazon
Boderier Casual Wide Brim Bucket Hat
This cute sun hat is crafted with 100% cotton and can be easily rolled up and tucked in your beach bag to pull out when you need some extra protection from UV rays. 
$11
Tie-Dye KN95 Face Masks for Children 30-Pack
MISSAA KN95 Face Masks for Children 30 Pack
Amazon
Tie-Dye KN95 Face Masks for Children 30-Pack
These disposable tie-dye KN95 masks are about as cute as any cloth mask you can find, but these have 5 layers of protection. 
$80 FOR 30
WildHorn Outfitters Seaview 180° Sand Free Oversized Beach Blanket
WildHorn Outfitters Seaview 180° Sand Free Oversized Beach Blanket
WildHorn Outfitters via Amazon
WildHorn Outfitters Seaview 180° Sand Free Oversized Beach Blanket
This large beach blanket is made out of sand-proof parachute material, equipped with anchor pockets to keep it in place on windier days and can be compressed down into an easily portable pouch. 
$40$32
Breathable KN95 Mask for Children 20-Pack
AOTDAOU KN95 Kid Mask for Children
Amazon
Breathable KN95 Mask for Children 20-Pack
If colorful masks makes it easier to convince your kids to wear a disposable mask, these KN95 masks from Amazon are a great option. These masks come in a pack of 20 and they're individually wrapped.
$40
REKS Unbreakable Sunglasses
REKS Unbreakable Sunglasses
REKS via Amazon
REKS Unbreakable Sunglasses
These stylish sunglasses have polarized lenses to minimize glare, anti-scratch coating and an ultra durable, “unbreakable” polymer frame.
$50
Girlfriend Collective Koi Whidbey One Piece
Girlfriend Collective Koi Whidbey One Piece
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Koi Whidbey One Piece
We love the simplicity of this one piece swimsuit from Girlfriend Collective. 
$38$15
Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote
Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote
Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote
The Hydro Flask Day Escape Pack is a lightweight cooler that provides up to 36 hours of cold insulation. The Day Escape Pack is designed to be leak proof and can be worn as a backpack to make it easier to keep your provisions cool on the go.
$200$150
Ban.do All Around Giant Circle Beach Towel
Ban.do All Around Giant Circle Beach Towel
Ban.do via Amazon
Ban.do All Around Giant Circle Beach Towel
This daisy towel makes the cutest beach accessory for spring. Its oversized design makes this towel great for lounging or even picnicking by the sea.
$70
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
This sunscreen from Supergoop! is weightless and scentless to provide practically invisible SPF protection. Its oil-free formula works as a primer under foundation or on totally bare skin.
$20 AND UP
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Water Bottle
Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Water Bottle
This Hydro Flask bottle has a leak-proof wide mouth lid with a built-in straw, can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, and (most importantly) is dishwasher safe, BPA-free and non-toxic.
$50
GCI Outdoor Waterside SunShade Backpack Beach Chair
GCI Outdoor Waterside SunShade Backpack Beach Chair
GCI Outdoor via Amazon
GCI Outdoor Waterside SunShade Backpack Beach Chair
This beach chair can be folded up and worn as a backpack. It boasts a collapsible sun canopy and cup holder for extra comfort and convenience.
$80
ISILER Pop Up Beach Tent
ISILER Pop Up Beach Tent
ISILER via Amazon
ISILER Pop Up Beach Tent
This beach tent pops up for a hassle-free set up and can fit two to three adults or four to five children.
$50
Dejaroo Mesh Beach Bag
Dejaroo Mesh Beach Bag
Dejaroo via Amazon
Dejaroo Mesh Beach Bag
This lightweight mesh beach bag has eight pockets to keep all your vacation essentials organized.
$16
Summersalt The Long Torso Sidestroke
The Long Torso Sidestroke
Summersalt
Summersalt The Long Torso Sidestroke
We love the one-shoulder style of this swimsuit from Summersalt. It has a flattering cut with superior compression and comes in five color combinations. 
$95
Oseree Shine Colore High Waisted Bikini Set
Oseree Shine Colore High Waisted Bikini Set
Revolve
Oseree Shine Colore High Waisted Bikini Set
Oseree has become a celebrity favorite for its flashy, fashion-forward swimsuits. This bikini set with a high waisted bottom glitters as much as it stuns.
$325
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
Whatever great beach read you pick out for your seaside getaway, you can read it easily, even on the sunniest of days, with this Kindle Paperwhite. 
$130

