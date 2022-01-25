Spring Break 2022: What to Pack for Your Beach Vacation
While we won’t know how many more weeks of winter Phil the groundhog predicts until Feb. 2, there’s no denying that spring is on its way. If the winter gloom has got you down, it might be time to start planning the spring break vacation of your dreams to help you get through the next few months.
If the ideal spring break looks like a warm and sunny beach day for you, then you’re in luck. ET has rounded up a list of the best gear for your spring break beach trip, from scratch-resistant sunglasses that won’t end up broken at the bottom of your beach bag to blankets large enough to accommodate you and your travel companions.
Trying to pack a whole day’s worth of picnic supplies? The Hydro Flask Day Escape cooler will keep your favorite snacks and drinks cool for up to 36 hours. Looking for a lightweight, foldable beach chair? Amazon has tons of options to help you get outside more this spring.
Keep reading to check out all the best gear to pack for your next beach trip.
RELATED CONTENT:
CUUP Is Having a Rare Sale: Up to 50% Off Bras Loved by Miley Cyrus
Fenty Beauty Sale: Last Day to Shop These 70% Off Deals
Ulta Skincare Sale: 50% Off Clinique Anti-Aging Serum & Moisturizer
The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men
Athleta Sitewide Sale: Save on Leggings, Joggers and More
Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are up to 50% off at the Amazon Sale
Lululemon's Sale Added New Deals: Save on Leggings, Jackets, More