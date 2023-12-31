New Years Eve is upon us, and many stars are taking a look back at the year that passed, and gazing out into the future with hope and optimism.

From recalling all the biggest moments from 2023, to throwing way back to New Years Eves of the past, to predicting what fate has in store for the days and months to come, here's a look at how some celebs are ringing in 2024.

Christina Aguilera, who just kicked off her Las Vegas residency at the Venetian, took to Instagram to share a video montage of what it took to bring the show together, and what it means for her and her fans in the near future.

"Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter. I couldn’t think of a better way to bid farewell to this incredible year than to spend this night in LAS VEGAS with all of you, surrounded by your energy and enthusiasm," she wrote. "Cheers to the magical moments we’ll create, the music that will fill our hearts, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead."

Derek Hough, meanwhile, said goodbye to a rollercoaster of a year that included him getting married, going on tour with his new wife, and helping her recover after undergoing surgery for a brain injury.

"2023," Hough wrote, starting out his tribute to the momentous and difficult year. "In the face of uncertainty, this year has been a canvas of reflection, painted with the colors of life’s challenges and joys. From creative passion projects to the unforgettable celebration of love at our Jack and Jill bash. Embarking on a national tour, a whirlwind of planning, creating, and performing for thousands."

"An honored role judging 'Dancing With The Stars', and a highlight paying homage to the legendary Len Goodman. Choreography awards and recognitions. The pinnacle of this year’s journey was committing our love to one another in a breathtaking fairytale wedding, followed by an enchanting honeymoon in Italy," he continued. "These experiences are treasures of gratitude, reminding us of life’s splendor and its fleeting nature. Each day of our extraordinary journey teaches us to cherish every fleeting moment."

Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke celebrated the milestone with a little housecleaning.

"Onto the next! Happy New Year, y’all!" Hawke captioned a photo of himself hauling away his old Christmas tree, with it gleefully resting over his shoulder.

Here's how some other celebs commemorated this New Years Eve.

