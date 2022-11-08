Prices at the grocery store seem to be increasing exponentially between each visit. The higher prices slowly eat away at your budget, and with Thanksgiving around the corner, the dent in your wallet is going to be a lot more noticeable. With all the extra expenses that come with the holiday season, it's important to score the savings where you can, and right now that's at Amazon.

Amazon recently introduced a new feature, Stock Up and Save, for Prime Members where they can save an extra 20% on everyday items. It's the same concept as buying in bulk where you pay more for a larger amount of product, but it is actually a fraction of the cost when compared to buying the items individually. To get the 20% savings, you just need to buy $50 worth of eligible products and unlike traditional bulk buying, you can mix and match your items.

To get prepared for your Thanksgiving feast, you can grab a giant bag of pecans, mini marshmallows, cream of mushroom soup, an enormous container of pumpkin pie spice, and other ingredients for 20% off with Amazon Stock Up and Save. By shopping this department, you can get up to $100 in savings on already affordable pantry and grocery staples.

Who is eligible for Amazon Stock Up and Save?

Stock Up and Save is only available to Amazon Prime members. You can test out the service with a free 30-day trial and since you'll probably be cooking and baking more with the holiday season, there's no better time to sign up for these savings. Plus, you'll get all the other great perks that come along with Amazon Prime like same-day shipping, Prime Video with great Amazon Original shows, early access to sales, and even free ebooks to read on your kindle.

What can you stock up and save on for Thanksgiving?

We went through Amazon's Stock Up and Save grocery department to see what items you'll need for the ultimate Thanksgiving dinner this year. Ahead, shop ingredients for pies, casseroles, and sides, that are holiday meal staples.

Happy Belly Pumpkin Pie Spice 16 Ounce Amazon Happy Belly Pumpkin Pie Spice 16 Ounce Pumpkin pie spice is a staple during the fall season, and not just for mixing it into your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie batter. You can also use it to make some tasty muffins, spiced pumpkin loafs, or even sprinkle it on top of a latte for a coffee-shop drink at home. $11 $9 Buy Now

Happy Belly Paprika, 16 Ounces Amazon Happy Belly Paprika, 16 Ounces Deviled eggs are a dish often season at holiday dinners and a sprinkle of paprika is the standard finishing touch on the dish. Just be careful using this giant container, you don't want to accidentally add too much. $15 $12 Buy Now

For more savings, check out our editors' most-loved household essentials to shop from Amazon's Stock Up and Save limited-time offer.

