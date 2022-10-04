Amazon Stock Up and Save: Here's How to Get 20% Off Everyday Essentials with Amazon's Newest Feature
Keeping your home stocked with the essentials — cleaning products, healthcare items, and even pet food — is only getting more expensive with the rising cost of groceries and other home items. If you have a large household to care for and want to reduce overall spending, you might want to start buying in bulk to keep costs down. Sure, you could head to a big box store, but why not save yourself the hassle and stock up on everyday essentials with fast and free Prime shipping from Amazon instead?
Introducing Amazon Stock Up & Save, a new limited-time offering for Amazon Prime members to save even more on their must-have home products. When you build a cart of select Amazon brand essentials worth $50 or more, you unlock an extra 20% off your purchase with a Prime membership.
So, how exactly does Amazon Stock Up & Save work? Below, we break down everything you need to know to start taking advantage of these incredible savings.
Is Amazon Stock Up and Save available to everyone?
Amazon Stock Up and Save is available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. Don't have a membership yet? You can sign up here. Right now, new members can enjoy a free 30-day trial of Prime.
How much can I save during the Amazon Stock Up and Save promotion?
Prime members can receive up to $100 in savings when they spend $50 or more on eligible items from Amazon brands. The 20% off discount will apply only to the eligible Stock Up and Save products in your cart.
What products are eligible for Amazon Stock Up and Save?
This deal applies to everyday essentials such as non-perishable groceries, household cleaners, pet products, and healthcare items from Amazon Brands including Amazon Basic Care, Amazon Basics, Happy Belly, Solimo, Kitzy, Mama Bear, WAG, and more. Eligible products will have a “Stock Up & Save” badge near the product name. To streamline your shopping experience, you can filter your Amazon search to only show Stock Up and Save products.
Need some shopping inspiration? We've picked out some of our favorite products to buy from Amazon's Stock Up and Save promotion, from coffee pods and hand sanitizer to makeup wipes and gummy vitamins.
Keep your home or office well-caffeinated by buying coffee pods in bulk. These compostable pods contain rich dark-roast coffee, compatible with your Keurig machine.
Make sure your kids are getting all the nutrients they need with these tasty gummies full of vitamins and minerals.
This sunscreen provides plenty of skin protection without damaging coral reefs.
Use these makeup wipes to remove stubborn mascara, lipstick, and more without irritating your skin.
Diapers can get incredibly expensive, but you can save 20% on these hypoallergenic leak-resistant diapers when you buy in bulk with a purchase of $50 or more.
Manage messes with ease when you stock up on tear-resistant trash bags.
These little hand sanitizer packets are easy to store in your purse, wallet, or lunchbox for staying germ-free while on-the-go.
For homes, offices, and more, keep these individual packets of pain reliever on hand for when the need strikes.
These tiny, chicken-flavored training treats have no added soy, corn, or wheat and no artificial flavors.
Make feeding a little less messy with these organic squeezable baby food pouches.
