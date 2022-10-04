Keeping your home stocked with the essentials — cleaning products, healthcare items, and even pet food — is only getting more expensive with the rising cost of groceries and other home items. If you have a large household to care for and want to reduce overall spending, you might want to start buying in bulk to keep costs down. Sure, you could head to a big box store, but why not save yourself the hassle and stock up on everyday essentials with fast and free Prime shipping from Amazon instead?

Introducing Amazon Stock Up & Save, a new limited-time offering for Amazon Prime members to save even more on their must-have home products. When you build a cart of select Amazon brand essentials worth $50 or more, you unlock an extra 20% off your purchase with a Prime membership.

Shop Amazon Stock Up & Save

So, how exactly does Amazon Stock Up & Save work? Below, we break down everything you need to know to start taking advantage of these incredible savings.

Is Amazon Stock Up and Save available to everyone?

Amazon Stock Up and Save is available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. Don't have a membership yet? You can sign up here. Right now, new members can enjoy a free 30-day trial of Prime.

How much can I save during the Amazon Stock Up and Save promotion?

Prime members can receive up to $100 in savings when they spend $50 or more on eligible items from Amazon brands. The 20% off discount will apply only to the eligible Stock Up and Save products in your cart.

What products are eligible for Amazon Stock Up and Save?

This deal applies to everyday essentials such as non-perishable groceries, household cleaners, pet products, and healthcare items from Amazon Brands including Amazon Basic Care, Amazon Basics, Happy Belly, Solimo, Kitzy, Mama Bear, WAG, and more. Eligible products will have a “Stock Up & Save” badge near the product name. To streamline your shopping experience, you can filter your Amazon search to only show Stock Up and Save products.

Need some shopping inspiration? We've picked out some of our favorite products to buy from Amazon's Stock Up and Save promotion, from coffee pods and hand sanitizer to makeup wipes and gummy vitamins.

RELATED CONTENT:

35 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022

Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022

10 Great Smelling Candles on Amazon to Fill Your Home with Fall

The Best Headphone & Earbud Deals at Amazon Ahead of October Prime Day

Kim Kardashian’s Sold Out Beats Collab Are Back In Stock on Amazon

The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are On Sale for More Than 50% Off Now

The Best Home Security Camera Deals on Amazon to Shop Now

Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas