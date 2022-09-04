Amazon's Labor Day Sale has a ton of beauty deals! Right now, you can grab huge discounts on your favorite beauty products including beauty tools, makeup, skincare and more. If you’re a beauty lover looking for a summer moisturizer for glowy skin, a volumizing mascara for your eyelashes, a pigmented eyeshadow palette, or a foundation with spf for the summer, you’re sure to find dozens of markdowns to upgrade your beauty and skincare needs. If you’re a skincare enthusiast, there’s tons of deals on face oils, anti-aging serums, moisturizers, retinol creams, gentle exfoliators, and more.

Amazon truly has it all when it comes to finding great beauty deals. The retailer released thousands more deals on our favorite beauty and skincare brands. Here you can get your go-to beauty product from NuFace, Clinique, Peter Thomas Roth, Maybelline, Olay, The Body Shop, and many more.

Ahead, shop the best beauty deals you can still get at Amazon's Labor Day Sale.

Best Amazon Labor Day Beauty Deals:

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit Amazon NuFACE Mini Starter Kit Ideal for on-the-go, the NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device is designed to deliver similar results to a face lift by visibly toning the facial muscles, evening skin tone and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $209 $147 Shop Now

Naked Eyeshadow Palette Amazon Naked Eyeshadow Palette Naked's eyeshadow palette is a favorite among many. With its excellent ductility, strong adhesion, and ability to last all day long, this palette will take you through every season. $17 $13 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil Amazon Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil A fantastic moisturizer for both hair and skin, this facial oil is a fantastic choice. Argan oil is generally rich in oleic and linoleic acids, which strengthen the skin's barrier. $10 $7 Buy Now

Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon Hair Shampoo Brush You can never go wrong with investing a hair shampoo brush that has over 118,000 positive reviews on Amazon. $10 $8 Buy Now

