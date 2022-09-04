Beauty

Amazon Labor Day Sale: The Best Beauty Deals on NuFace, Elemis, Sunday Riley and More

By Larry Stansbury‍
Amazon

Amazon's Labor Day Sale has a ton of beauty deals! Right now, you can grab huge discounts on your favorite beauty products including beauty tools, makeup, skincare and more.  If you’re a beauty lover looking for a summer moisturizer for glowy skin, a volumizing mascara for your eyelashes, a pigmented eyeshadow palette, or a foundation with spf for the summer, you’re sure to find dozens of markdowns to upgrade your beauty and skincare needs. If you’re a skincare enthusiast, there’s tons of deals on face oils, anti-aging serums, moisturizers, retinol creams, gentle exfoliators, and more.

Amazon truly has it all when it comes to finding great beauty deals. The retailer released thousands more deals on our favorite beauty and skincare brands. Here you can get your go-to beauty product from NuFace, Clinique, Peter Thomas Roth, Maybelline, Olay, The Body Shop, and many more.

Ahead, shop the best beauty deals you can still get at Amazon's Labor Day Sale.

Best Amazon Labor Day Beauty Deals:

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil

Now you can get 25% off this vitamin C and turmeric serum that pop star Lizzo uses to glow.

$40$30
NuFACE Mini Starter Kit
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
Amazon
NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

Ideal for on-the-go, the NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device is designed to deliver similar results to a face lift by visibly toning the facial muscles, evening skin tone and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

$209$147
Naked Eyeshadow Palette
Naked Eyeshadow Palette
Amazon
Naked Eyeshadow Palette

Naked's eyeshadow palette is a favorite among many. With its excellent ductility, strong adhesion, and ability to last all day long, this palette will take you through every season.

$17$13 WITH COUPON
Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil
Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil
Amazon
Sheamoisture Multi-Tasking Oil

A fantastic moisturizer for both hair and skin, this facial oil is a fantastic choice. Argan oil is generally rich in oleic and linoleic acids, which strengthen the skin's barrier.

$10$7
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water
Amazon
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

This all-in-one cleanser helps to remove makeup and refresh the skin.

$10$8
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye Tightener
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye Tightener
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye Tightener

This eye cream has a formula that instantly smoothes and lifts fine lines and wrinkles on the face and neck.

$49$45
CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen
CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen
Amazon
CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen

Regardless of your skin type, you can guarantee that your skin will feel nourished and glowing with CeraVe's Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen.

$15$13
Origins GinZing Oil-Free Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer
Origins GinZing Oil-Free Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer
Amazon
Origins GinZing Oil-Free Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer

The moisturizer contains caffeine (from coffee beans) and herbal ginseng, which improve circulation, decrease puffiness, and make your skin look less dull, and it's an antioxidant, so it helps keep your skin healthy by protecting it from harmful elements.

$26$25
EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 44
EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 44
Amazon
EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 44

Mineral sunscreen from EltaMD's tinted formula conceals imperfections while protecting your skin from UVA and UVB rays.

$38$31
The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil
The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil
Amazon
The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil

The 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil is so popular because of its high omega fatty acid content. As a bonus, the formula contains rosehip, which helps reduce acne scars. 

$20$17
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer Gel Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer Gel Cream
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer Gel Cream

Treat your skincare routine to a hydrating boost with this top-rated Hydro Moisturizer Gel Cream from Neutrogena.

$25$19
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

We are not exaggerating when we say this hair tool is life-changing. In just a few minutes, you can give yourself a professional blowout at home -- no frizzy mess, lots of volume!

$60$32
Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush
Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush
Amazon
Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush

Transform your hair in one simple step with the Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush. 

$155$116
FOREO Luna 3
FOREO Luna 3
Amazon
FOREO Luna 3

With over 2,700 5-star reviews, this device will lift off dirt and oil in seconds. 

$219$164
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30
Amazon
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30

All of Elemis lovers will love this deal. This lightweight anti-wrinkle daily face moisturizer will help hydrate and protect your skin from the sun.

$132$97
SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit
SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit
Amazon
SNOW Teeth Whitening Kit

Shine bright like a diamond with this teeth whitening kit. 

$300$150
Mudita Earth Bamboo Exfoliating Cleanser
Mudita Earth Bamboo Exfoliating Cleanser
Amazon
Mudita Earth Bamboo Exfoliating Cleanser

This hydrating bamboo cleanser will wash away all dirt, oil, and impurities. 

$35$23
Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow
Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow
Amazon
Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow

To get a bold look, this liquid eyeshadow from Lady Gaga's beauty collection will last all day and night. 

$20$6
Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set
Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set
Amazon
Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set

This set comes with four brushes and a miracle complexion sponge to smooth your foundation application. 

$20$17
VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum
VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum
Amazon
VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum

If you're on a mission to grow your eyelashes and brows, this serum will help strengthen them for a bold and dramatic look. 

$40$27 WITH COUPON
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

With over 86,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is definitely worth adding to your makeup bag this Labor Day.

$12$7
Hair Shampoo Brush
Hair Shampoo Brush
Amazon
Hair Shampoo Brush

You can never go wrong with investing a hair shampoo brush that has over 118,000 positive reviews on Amazon. 

$10$8
Hair Straightener Comb Matte Black
Hair Straightener Comb Matte Black
Amazon
Hair Straightener Comb Matte Black

Straighten your hair in seconds with this hair straightener comb. Plus, it's 27% off with coupon.

$60$47 WITH COUPON
Le Gushe Collagen Eye Zone Gel Mask
Le Gushe Collagen Eye Zone Gel Mask
Amazon
Le Gushe Collagen Eye Zone Gel Mask

To remove those dark circles, these collagen gel masks will hydrate and moisturize your skin to provide long-lasting effect on your eyes. 

$30$13

