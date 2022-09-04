Amazon Labor Day Sale: The Best Beauty Deals on NuFace, Elemis, Sunday Riley and More
Amazon's Labor Day Sale has a ton of beauty deals! Right now, you can grab huge discounts on your favorite beauty products including beauty tools, makeup, skincare and more. If you’re a beauty lover looking for a summer moisturizer for glowy skin, a volumizing mascara for your eyelashes, a pigmented eyeshadow palette, or a foundation with spf for the summer, you’re sure to find dozens of markdowns to upgrade your beauty and skincare needs. If you’re a skincare enthusiast, there’s tons of deals on face oils, anti-aging serums, moisturizers, retinol creams, gentle exfoliators, and more.
Amazon truly has it all when it comes to finding great beauty deals. The retailer released thousands more deals on our favorite beauty and skincare brands. Here you can get your go-to beauty product from NuFace, Clinique, Peter Thomas Roth, Maybelline, Olay, The Body Shop, and many more.
Ahead, shop the best beauty deals you can still get at Amazon's Labor Day Sale.
Best Amazon Labor Day Beauty Deals:
Now you can get 25% off this vitamin C and turmeric serum that pop star Lizzo uses to glow.
Ideal for on-the-go, the NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device is designed to deliver similar results to a face lift by visibly toning the facial muscles, evening skin tone and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Naked's eyeshadow palette is a favorite among many. With its excellent ductility, strong adhesion, and ability to last all day long, this palette will take you through every season.
A fantastic moisturizer for both hair and skin, this facial oil is a fantastic choice. Argan oil is generally rich in oleic and linoleic acids, which strengthen the skin's barrier.
This all-in-one cleanser helps to remove makeup and refresh the skin.
This eye cream has a formula that instantly smoothes and lifts fine lines and wrinkles on the face and neck.
Regardless of your skin type, you can guarantee that your skin will feel nourished and glowing with CeraVe's Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen.
The moisturizer contains caffeine (from coffee beans) and herbal ginseng, which improve circulation, decrease puffiness, and make your skin look less dull, and it's an antioxidant, so it helps keep your skin healthy by protecting it from harmful elements.
Mineral sunscreen from EltaMD's tinted formula conceals imperfections while protecting your skin from UVA and UVB rays.
The 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil is so popular because of its high omega fatty acid content. As a bonus, the formula contains rosehip, which helps reduce acne scars.
Treat your skincare routine to a hydrating boost with this top-rated Hydro Moisturizer Gel Cream from Neutrogena.
We are not exaggerating when we say this hair tool is life-changing. In just a few minutes, you can give yourself a professional blowout at home -- no frizzy mess, lots of volume!
Transform your hair in one simple step with the Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush.
With over 2,700 5-star reviews, this device will lift off dirt and oil in seconds.
All of Elemis lovers will love this deal. This lightweight anti-wrinkle daily face moisturizer will help hydrate and protect your skin from the sun.
Shine bright like a diamond with this teeth whitening kit.
This hydrating bamboo cleanser will wash away all dirt, oil, and impurities.
To get a bold look, this liquid eyeshadow from Lady Gaga's beauty collection will last all day and night.
This set comes with four brushes and a miracle complexion sponge to smooth your foundation application.
If you're on a mission to grow your eyelashes and brows, this serum will help strengthen them for a bold and dramatic look.
With over 86,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is definitely worth adding to your makeup bag this Labor Day.
You can never go wrong with investing a hair shampoo brush that has over 118,000 positive reviews on Amazon.
Straighten your hair in seconds with this hair straightener comb. Plus, it's 27% off with coupon.
To remove those dark circles, these collagen gel masks will hydrate and moisturize your skin to provide long-lasting effect on your eyes.
