Don't Miss the Best Cleaning Deals for Fall: Steam Mops, Robot Vacuums and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
At first glance, your house looks great: You've disinfected, redecorated and organized; you've even set up your home office. But when was the last time you did a solid deep clean? Maybe it's time for a seasonal cleaning this fall.

Seasonal cleaning — which typically requires a healthy deep cleaning — is more than just putting away laundry, clearing all the clutter, running a vacuum or dusting your shelves with a microfiber cloth. It often requires scrubbing places you wouldn't normally think about and using stain-fighting products and other hardworking cleaning supplies.

From a vacuum on wheels that'll tackle any dust bunnies and a scrub brush on steroids to a carpet cleaner that will leave your carpet spotless, these are the deep clean tools you'll need as you go through your fall cleaning checklist to make your home stain-free and sparkling from the inside out.

Best Vacuum Deals

Bissell Power Force Compact Turbo Vacuum
Bissell Power Force Compact Turbo Vacuum
Walmart
Bissell Power Force Compact Turbo Vacuum

The Bissell Power Force vacuum is lightweight and compact, so it will make cleaning a breeze and won't take up too much room. It comes with a clear design so you can easily see when the vacuum cup needs to be emptied.

$58$49
Hoover Elite Rewind Plus Upright Vacuum
Hoover Elite Rewind Plus Upright Vacuum
Walmart
Hoover Elite Rewind Plus Upright Vacuum

The Hoover vacuum can clean your entire home from the ceiling to the hardwood floors. Plus, the vacuum filter is HEPA grade and will keep allergen particles from re-entering the air.

$119$89
Black + Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Black + Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Amazon
Black + Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum

If you need a portable vacuum that can remove dirt and debris from your home all the way to your car interior, Black + Decker's handheld vacuum is great for the job. It's a crevice tool that will reach hard-to-clean areas.

$48$40

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum

Wouldn't it be great if you didn't have to think about vacuuming your apartment for months? Enter the WiFi-equipped iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner, which will learn, map and adapt to your home layout at the push of a button. This powerful version works on both carpet and wood floor surfaces, sucking up dust, dirt, pet hair and allergens. 

$700$400
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX
Amazon
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX

If you're trying to stick to a budget, this robot vacuum has more than 11,000 5-star ratings and it's $60 off the regular price right now. The BoostIQ RoboVac has big suction power to effortlessly clean up dirt, debris, and more around the house.

$250$190
WITH COUPON
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Amazon
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Save on this highly rated robot vacuum from Shark. This robot vacuum provides deep-cleaning power, great for large and small areas as well as pet hair on carpets and floors.

$600$390
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

Robot vac early adopters will love how this version cleans up after itself with the automatic disposal function. 

$550$483

Best Steam Mop Deals 

Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop S7000
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop S7000
Walmart
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop S7000

For a deep clean so good it looks like you paid someone to scrub your floors, you can't beat the deal on the Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop S7000.

$179$139
Shark Steam Mop S1000WM
Shark Steam Mop S1000WM
Walmart
Shark Steam Mop S1000WM

For small spaces, this steam mop from Shark is magical. It's super easy to put together and run. It works the same way an iron does — you plug it in and heats up the mop with steam for a deep, sanitizing clean. And that price is hard to beat for sparkling, clean floors.

$59$50

More Cleaning Deals 

Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner
Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner
Amazon
Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner

Carpet is always hard to keep clean, and if you add pets or children to the mix, you will find daily accidents occurring on your carpet that require quick spot cleaning. The Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner is a must if you have carpet in your home. It will deep clean any stains and the set comes with an antimicrobial rubber nub tool, a trial-sized cleaning solution, and pretreat gel.

$110$100
Holikme Power Scrubber 4-Pack
Holikme Power Scrubber 4-Pack
Amazon
Holikme Power Scrubber 4-Pack

Easily clean grout off your bathroom tub and tiles with this drill brush pack. They can attach to most power drills and comes with 3 various-sized brushes and a straight extended reach attachment for hard-to-reach areas.

$18$9
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System
Amazon
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System

When a thorough cleaning job needs a mop and bucket try O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System.  Hands-free, easy to reach into corners and no need for a harsh cleaning solution. 

$40$35
LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner
LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner
Amazon
LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner

Sometimes you don't need to bother with white vinegar and a spray bottle to clean your shower curtain liner — you just need to get a new one. This one from Amazon has more than 179,000 5-star reviews and it'll make you feel like you got a bathroom makeover. 

$18$13

