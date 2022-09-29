At first glance, your house looks great: You've disinfected, redecorated and organized; you've even set up your home office. But when was the last time you did a solid deep clean? Maybe it's time for a seasonal cleaning this fall.

Seasonal cleaning — which typically requires a healthy deep cleaning — is more than just putting away laundry, clearing all the clutter, running a vacuum or dusting your shelves with a microfiber cloth. It often requires scrubbing places you wouldn't normally think about and using stain-fighting products and other hardworking cleaning supplies.

From a vacuum on wheels that'll tackle any dust bunnies and a scrub brush on steroids to a carpet cleaner that will leave your carpet spotless, these are the deep clean tools you'll need as you go through your fall cleaning checklist to make your home stain-free and sparkling from the inside out.

Best Vacuum Deals

Bissell Power Force Compact Turbo Vacuum Walmart Bissell Power Force Compact Turbo Vacuum The Bissell Power Force vacuum is lightweight and compact, so it will make cleaning a breeze and won't take up too much room. It comes with a clear design so you can easily see when the vacuum cup needs to be emptied. $58 $49 Buy Now

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i7 7150 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum Wouldn't it be great if you didn't have to think about vacuuming your apartment for months? Enter the WiFi-equipped iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner, which will learn, map and adapt to your home layout at the push of a button. This powerful version works on both carpet and wood floor surfaces, sucking up dust, dirt, pet hair and allergens. $700 $400 Buy Now

Best Steam Mop Deals

Shark Steam Mop S1000WM Walmart Shark Steam Mop S1000WM For small spaces, this steam mop from Shark is magical. It's super easy to put together and run. It works the same way an iron does — you plug it in and heats up the mop with steam for a deep, sanitizing clean. And that price is hard to beat for sparkling, clean floors. $59 $50 Buy Now

More Cleaning Deals

Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner Amazon Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner Carpet is always hard to keep clean, and if you add pets or children to the mix, you will find daily accidents occurring on your carpet that require quick spot cleaning. The Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner is a must if you have carpet in your home. It will deep clean any stains and the set comes with an antimicrobial rubber nub tool, a trial-sized cleaning solution, and pretreat gel. $110 $100 Buy Now

Holikme Power Scrubber 4-Pack Amazon Holikme Power Scrubber 4-Pack Easily clean grout off your bathroom tub and tiles with this drill brush pack. They can attach to most power drills and comes with 3 various-sized brushes and a straight extended reach attachment for hard-to-reach areas. $18 $9 Buy Now

LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner Amazon LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner Sometimes you don't need to bother with white vinegar and a spray bottle to clean your shower curtain liner — you just need to get a new one. This one from Amazon has more than 179,000 5-star reviews and it'll make you feel like you got a bathroom makeover. $18 $13 Buy Now

