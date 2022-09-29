Don't Miss the Best Cleaning Deals for Fall: Steam Mops, Robot Vacuums and More
At first glance, your house looks great: You've disinfected, redecorated and organized; you've even set up your home office. But when was the last time you did a solid deep clean? Maybe it's time for a seasonal cleaning this fall.
Seasonal cleaning — which typically requires a healthy deep cleaning — is more than just putting away laundry, clearing all the clutter, running a vacuum or dusting your shelves with a microfiber cloth. It often requires scrubbing places you wouldn't normally think about and using stain-fighting products and other hardworking cleaning supplies.
From a vacuum on wheels that'll tackle any dust bunnies and a scrub brush on steroids to a carpet cleaner that will leave your carpet spotless, these are the deep clean tools you'll need as you go through your fall cleaning checklist to make your home stain-free and sparkling from the inside out.
Best Vacuum Deals
The Bissell Power Force vacuum is lightweight and compact, so it will make cleaning a breeze and won't take up too much room. It comes with a clear design so you can easily see when the vacuum cup needs to be emptied.
The Hoover vacuum can clean your entire home from the ceiling to the hardwood floors. Plus, the vacuum filter is HEPA grade and will keep allergen particles from re-entering the air.
If you need a portable vacuum that can remove dirt and debris from your home all the way to your car interior, Black + Decker's handheld vacuum is great for the job. It's a crevice tool that will reach hard-to-clean areas.
Best Robot Vacuum Deals
Wouldn't it be great if you didn't have to think about vacuuming your apartment for months? Enter the WiFi-equipped iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner, which will learn, map and adapt to your home layout at the push of a button. This powerful version works on both carpet and wood floor surfaces, sucking up dust, dirt, pet hair and allergens.
If you're trying to stick to a budget, this robot vacuum has more than 11,000 5-star ratings and it's $60 off the regular price right now. The BoostIQ RoboVac has big suction power to effortlessly clean up dirt, debris, and more around the house.
Save on this highly rated robot vacuum from Shark. This robot vacuum provides deep-cleaning power, great for large and small areas as well as pet hair on carpets and floors.
Robot vac early adopters will love how this version cleans up after itself with the automatic disposal function.
Best Steam Mop Deals
For a deep clean so good it looks like you paid someone to scrub your floors, you can't beat the deal on the Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop S7000.
For small spaces, this steam mop from Shark is magical. It's super easy to put together and run. It works the same way an iron does — you plug it in and heats up the mop with steam for a deep, sanitizing clean. And that price is hard to beat for sparkling, clean floors.
More Cleaning Deals
Carpet is always hard to keep clean, and if you add pets or children to the mix, you will find daily accidents occurring on your carpet that require quick spot cleaning. The Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner is a must if you have carpet in your home. It will deep clean any stains and the set comes with an antimicrobial rubber nub tool, a trial-sized cleaning solution, and pretreat gel.
Easily clean grout off your bathroom tub and tiles with this drill brush pack. They can attach to most power drills and comes with 3 various-sized brushes and a straight extended reach attachment for hard-to-reach areas.
When a thorough cleaning job needs a mop and bucket try O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System. Hands-free, easy to reach into corners and no need for a harsh cleaning solution.
Sometimes you don't need to bother with white vinegar and a spray bottle to clean your shower curtain liner — you just need to get a new one. This one from Amazon has more than 179,000 5-star reviews and it'll make you feel like you got a bathroom makeover.
RELATED CONTENT:
Wayfair’s Surplus Sale Includes Black Friday-Level Deals Up to 50% Off
The 36 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More
Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale Now at Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 2022
The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today for Early Holiday Savings
Dyson Sale: Save up to $200 on Vacuums and Air Purifiers
The Best Cordless Vacuums of Fall 2022: Levoit, Dyson, Bissell and Mor
Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More
22 Best Fall Candles to Welcome Autumn and Warm Up Your Home
The Best Home Security Cameras on Amazon for all Your Household Needs
The 20 Best Pumpkin Spice Products of 2022 to Try This Fall