Save 20% on Our Editors' Most-Loved Household Essentials During Amazon's Stock Up and Save Sale

By Lauren Gruber‍
Amazon Stock Up And Save
With rising gas and grocery prices, keeping your home stocked with pantry essentials and cleaning supplies is more expensive than ever. Luckily, Amazon has introduced its Stock Up and Save feature to address astronomical inflation costs by offering extra discounts when you buy household essentials in bulk.

For Prime members only, Amazon's new Stock Up and Save program is offering 20% off your purchase when you fill your cart with at least $50 worth of select Amazon brand products — such as shelf-stable foods, cleaning products, and toiletries. All you have to do to enjoy these discounts is shop Amazon's Stock Up and Save section, or filter your Amazon search to only show Stock Up and Save products. For more details, check out our article on Stock Up and Save here.

Shop Amazon Stock Up & Save

To help guide your shopping, our editors have selected some of our favorite Amazon products to shop at a discount. From hand sanitizer and hair conditioner to coffee pods, olive oil, and even dog treats, here are 15 items you can add to your cart to enjoy Amazon's Stock Up and Save discounts.

100 Ct. Happy Belly Dark Roast Coffee Pods, French Roast
Brew up strong, rich-tasting coffee in your Keurig using these French roast pods.

$37$30
Solimo Ristretto Capsules 50 CT
For Nespresso users, this 50-pack of full-bodied ristretto espresso pods are far more affordable than name brand.

$16$13
Solimo Original Fresh Liquid Hand Soap (Pack of 2)
Keep germs at bay without drying your hands out with Amazon's liquid hand soap.

$7$5
Solimo 5-Blade Razor for Women, 12 Cartridges & Shower Hanger
Get a smooth shave every time with Amazon's reusable five-blade razor, including 12 cartridges and a shower hanger.

$18$14
Happy Belly Fancy Whole Cashews, 44 Ounce
Whether added to trail mix, baked, or eaten by the handful, these roasted, salted cashews are full of flavor and healthy fats.

$26$21
Solimo Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon Scent
Keep your countertops and other surfaces sparkly clean with lemon-scented disinfecting wipes.

$12$10
Wag Expedition Human Grade Organic Biscuits Dog Treats
Your pup deserves the best, which is why you should feed them these human-grade, non-GMO treats in plenty of delicious flavors such as coconut and banana.

$9$6
Solimo Adult Multivitamin, 150 Gummies
These mixed berry-flavored vitamins contain essential nutrients such as vitamins A, B12, B6, C, D, and E, as well as folic acid, zinc, and more.

$7$6
Amazon Fresh Mediterranean Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 2QT
For something we cook with every day, olive oil can be incredibly expensive — which is why we opt to save by buying in bulk.

$16$13
Solimo Sport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50, Reef Friendly
Protect your skin and the ocean's coral reefs with this SPF 50 sunscreen.

$7$6
Amazon Basic Care - Aloe Hand Sanitizer (Pack of 4)
There's no such thing as having too much hand sanitizer on hand — especially for office and classroom settings.

$50$40
Happy Belly Sweet & Spicy Trail Mix, 16 Ounce, Pack of 2
This sweet and spicy trail mix features a blend of hot and spicy peanuts, butter toffee peanuts, hot and spicy sesame sticks, corn kernels, honey roasted sesame sticks, and almonds.

$15$12
Amazon Basics Moisture Rich Conditioner, 28 Fluid Ounce
Get shiny, hydrated locks on a budget with Amazon's vitamin E-infused conditioner.

$5$4
Presto! Laundry Detergent Pacs, Free & Clear, Hypoallergenic
This hypoallergenic, fragrance-free laundry detergent is formulated especially for sensitive skin.

$18$15
Mama Bear Organic Kids Multivitamin, 60 Gummies
Ensure your kids are getting enough nutrients with these vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO gummy vitamins that taste just like candy.

$11$9

