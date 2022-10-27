With rising gas and grocery prices, keeping your home stocked with pantry essentials and cleaning supplies is more expensive than ever. Luckily, Amazon has introduced its Stock Up and Save feature to address astronomical inflation costs by offering extra discounts when you buy household essentials in bulk.

For Prime members only, Amazon's new Stock Up and Save program is offering 20% off your purchase when you fill your cart with at least $50 worth of select Amazon brand products — such as shelf-stable foods, cleaning products, and toiletries. All you have to do to enjoy these discounts is shop Amazon's Stock Up and Save section, or filter your Amazon search to only show Stock Up and Save products. For more details, check out our article on Stock Up and Save here.

Shop Amazon Stock Up & Save

To help guide your shopping, our editors have selected some of our favorite Amazon products to shop at a discount. From hand sanitizer and hair conditioner to coffee pods, olive oil, and even dog treats, here are 15 items you can add to your cart to enjoy Amazon's Stock Up and Save discounts.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Beauty Haul: The Best Beauty Products Under $35 for Fall 2022

The Best Teeth Whitening Deals at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Event

The Best Amazon Holiday Gift Deals for Kids of All Ages

Save Up to 60% on UGG Boots and Slippers at Amazon

Best Luxury Skincare and Haircare Deals from Amazon’s Beauty Haul Sale

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

The Best Amazon Deals on Cookware and Appliances for the Holidays

The 13 Best Horror Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon's Most-Loved Gift Section Is Here To Save Your Holiday Shopping

All the Best Deals to Shop Now at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul 2022