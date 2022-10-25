Christmas has come early this year. We shopped steeply discounted Black Friday deals ahead of time with the help of Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale, and now they're making Santa's job easier with the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul. From now until November 6, you can save big at Amazon's sale, which is like Prime Day for beauty.

With prices slashed on over 1,000 beauty and skincare items, you won't want to miss this two-week-long event. Shop the fabulous finds at a fraction of the cost during the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul, including Allure's Best of Beauty winners, festive makeup for the holiday season, and everything you need to indulge in the ultimate self-care this winter. And for those with a love of all things high-end, even luxury products are being discounted to the lowest prices of the season.

Shop the Beauty Haul

The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul has the premium beauty tools and products you need to recreate a high-end spa day or an upscale blowout at home. Missing that silky smooth skin you can only get from a session of microdermabrasion? Right now, save $60 on the PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Tool that banishes dull and dead skin in an instant. And for salon-quality hair, save $50, and all the subsequent money you'd save on blowouts, with the Zendaya-approved T3 Airebrush Duo that works as a round brush and blow dryer for frizz-free hair.

To make shopping the massive Amazon Beauty Haul easier, we've picked out the best luxury skincare and hair products on sale, along with deals on designer tools you won't want to miss. Treat yourself or a loved one to one of this year's highly sought-after gifts below.

Luxury Skincare Deals in Amazon's Beauty Haul Sale

From high-end tools that fight signs of aging to deeply nourishing capsules, you'll find the tools and products you want below.

ELEMIS English Rose-Infused Radiance Duo Amazon ELEMIS English Rose-Infused Radiance Duo Wrapped in cute holiday packaging, this duo from ELEMIS features their luxurious Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm and Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil. Not only will this hydrate your skin all winter long, but it also smells divine. $94 $75 Buy Now

FOREO Skin Supremes Holiday Gift Set Amazon FOREO Skin Supremes Holiday Gift Set Rather than buy all the FOREO tools and products individually for radiant skin, get them all with this one set. This jam-packed gift set includes the LUNA mini 3, the UFO mini 2, a microfoam cleanser, and a mask that works specifically for the UFO red light. $249 $199 Buy Now

Luxury Hair Care Deals in Amazon's Beauty Haul Sale

Tame your mane with these expert tools and luxury hair care products leaving you with soft, silky, and voluminous hair.

Color Wow Money Masque Amazon Color Wow Money Masque Say goodbye to dry, damaged hair using this lightweight hair mask from Color Wow. This special formula was created with the help of celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton, who works with many iconic stars including Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian. $45 $41 Buy Now

Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit Amazon Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit A great gift for a friend, or yourself, the Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit transforms damaged hair. Featuring five of their best-selling products, you can restore, strengthen, and protect your hair. $28 $25 Buy Now

BaBylissPRO Barberology MetalFX Series Amazon BaBylissPRO Barberology MetalFX Series Style your hair and groom with ease using this hair trimmer from BaBylissPro. The trimmer uses a high-torque, Ferrari-designed engine, so you know it is built to last. $185 $166 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back In Stock Right Now

30 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Well Worth the Splurge

Amazon's Most-Loved Gift Section Is Here To Save Your Holiday Shopping

16 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today for Early Holiday Savings

Shop Sephora's Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

The 15 Best Fall Boots Under $100