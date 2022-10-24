As one of the most coveted beauty tools on the market right now, Dyson Airwraps have become increasingly harder to come by. Which is exactly why when we discover a hair styling tool that mirrors the same bouncy, at-home blowout of an Airwrap and that's available for a fraction of the cost — a Dyson dupe, if you will — we feel obliged to share all about it. Especially if it's on sale.

Right now at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul, you can get 30% off the top-rated T3 Airebrush Duo — aka the internet's favorite Dyson Airwrap dupe.

T3 Airebrush Duo Amazon T3 Airebrush Duo Achieve bouncy, blowout-style curls at home with the T3 Airebrush Duo — an interchangeable brush that comes complete with two attachments and 15 different heat and speed combinations that cater to every hair type and texture. $190 $133 Buy Now

The cult-favorite hair tool that shoppers love was used to create Zendaya’s Oscar’s look this year. Celebrity hairstylist, Antoinette Hill prepped the Spider-Man and Euphoria star with a soft updo. In her Instagram post from the Oscars evening, Hill explains that she used the T3 AireBrush Duo to dry Zendaya's hair "with the round brush attachment to create volume."

This T3 blow dry brush features two separate brush attachments — one which delivers on more voluminous locks, and another that aims to create a sleek and glossy hairstyle. The T3 Airebrush Duo also boasts a powerful IonFlow technology, which helps to produce more precise heat for "polished, frizz-free results," according to the retailer.

Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul 2022 has tons of beauty deals up to 30% off until until November 6. Shop the celeb-favorite Olaplex hair products, EltaMD, Crest Whitestrips, and more while they're on sale.

Shop Amazon's Beauty Sale

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Best Deals to Shop Now at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul 2022

Shop Sephora's Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

The 7 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now

The Space NK Advent Calendar Is the Ultimate Gift for Beauty Lovers

25 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Shop Before They Sell Out

This Is the One Hair Product Billie Eilish Can’t Live Without

The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes: 10 Affordable Alternatives for the All-In-One Styler