Christmas has come early this year. We shopped steeply discounted Black Friday deals ahead of time with the help of Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale, and now they're making Santa's job easier with the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul. From now until November 6, you can save big at Amazon's sale, which is like Prime Day for beauty.

With prices slashed on over 1,000 beauty and skincare items, you won't want to miss this two-week-long event. Shop the fabulous finds at a fraction of the cost during the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul, including Allure's Best of Beauty winners, festive makeup for the holiday season, and everything you need to indulge in the ultimate self-care this winter. And for those with a love of all things high-end, even luxury products are being discounted to the lowest prices of the season.

The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul has the premium beauty tools and products you need to recreate a high-end spa day or an upscale blowout at home. Missing that silky smooth skin you can only get from a session of microdermabrasion? Right now, save $60 on the PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Tool that helps target dull and dead skin. And for salon-quality hair, save $50, and all the subsequent money you'd save on blowouts, with the Zendaya-approved T3 Airebrush Duo that works as a round brush and blow dryer for frizz-free hair.

To make shopping the massive Amazon Beauty Haul easier, we've picked out the best luxury skincare and hair products on sale, along with deals on designer tools you won't want to miss. Treat yourself or a loved one to one of this year's highly sought-after gifts below.

Luxury Skincare Deals in Amazon's Beauty Haul Sale

From high-end tools that help fight signs of aging to deeply nourishing capsules, you'll find the tools and products you want below.

PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro Amazon PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro The PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Machine works with crystal discs that exfoliate the skin while also using a suctioning vacuum to pull up dirt and dead skin. Clearing these dead cells can help uncover glowing skin below. $300 $209 Buy Now

Luxury Hair Care Deals in Amazon's Beauty Haul Sale

Tame your mane with these expert tools and luxury hair care products leaving you with soft, silky, and voluminous hair.

Color Wow Money Masque Amazon Color Wow Money Masque Say goodbye to dry, damaged hair using this lightweight hair mask from Color Wow. This special formula was created with the help of celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton, who works with many iconic stars including Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian. $45 $41 Buy Now

Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit Amazon Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit A great gift for a friend, or yourself, the Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit transforms damaged hair. Featuring five of their best-selling products, you can restore, strengthen, and protect your hair. $28 $25 Buy Now

BaBylissPRO Barberology MetalFX Series Amazon BaBylissPRO Barberology MetalFX Series Style your hair and groom with ease using this hair trimmer from BaBylissPro. The trimmer uses a high-torque, Ferrari-designed engine, so you know it is built to last. $185 $166 Buy Now

