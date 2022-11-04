19 Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals to Shop for Major Savings on Luxury Skin Care and Hair Tools
Christmas has come early this year. We shopped steeply discounted Black Friday deals ahead of time with the help of Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale, and now they're making Santa's job easier with the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul. From now until November 6, you can save big at Amazon's sale, which is like Prime Day for beauty.
With prices slashed on over 1,000 beauty and skincare items, you won't want to miss this two-week-long event. Shop the fabulous finds at a fraction of the cost during the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul, including Allure's Best of Beauty winners, festive makeup for the holiday season, and everything you need to indulge in the ultimate self-care this winter. And for those with a love of all things high-end, even luxury products are being discounted to the lowest prices of the season.
The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul has the premium beauty tools and products you need to recreate a high-end spa day or an upscale blowout at home. Missing that silky smooth skin you can only get from a session of microdermabrasion? Right now, save $60 on the PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Tool that helps target dull and dead skin. And for salon-quality hair, save $50, and all the subsequent money you'd save on blowouts, with the Zendaya-approved T3 Airebrush Duo that works as a round brush and blow dryer for frizz-free hair.
To make shopping the massive Amazon Beauty Haul easier, we've picked out the best luxury skincare and hair products on sale, along with deals on designer tools you won't want to miss. Treat yourself or a loved one to one of this year's highly sought-after gifts below.
Luxury Skincare Deals in Amazon's Beauty Haul Sale
From high-end tools that help fight signs of aging to deeply nourishing capsules, you'll find the tools and products you want below.
The PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Machine works with crystal discs that exfoliate the skin while also using a suctioning vacuum to pull up dirt and dead skin. Clearing these dead cells can help uncover glowing skin below.
Said to provide a non-invasive facelift at home, the FOREO BEAR mini is FDA-approved. Microcurrents from this device are claimed to go deep within the skin to increase muscle tone while decreasing the look of sagging skin.
Wrapped in cute holiday packaging, this duo from ELEMIS features their luxurious Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm and Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil. Not only can this hydrate your skin, but it also smells divine.
Clean your skin like never before with this cleansing device that delivers 7,000 vibrations per minute. It has three different attachments to suit a variety of needs including a gently exfoliating loofa, a buffer for callused skin, and a massage head for a relaxing spa experience.
A new technology, red light therapy, claims to stimulate collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines. The FOREO UFO's red LED light even helps opens up your pores for better absorption of skincare products.
Brighten and tighten your skin with this fast-absorbing vitamin C serum from Perricone MD. It also works as a gentle exfoliator to help reduce the appearance of dark spots.
Get four full-sized items with this moisturizing set from Egg-Ssential including a whipped facial cleanser, an all over serum, sheet mask, and cleansing brush
Help strengthen your skin with ceramides and moisturize it with hyaluronic acid, both of which are contained in these popular capsules.
Luxury Hair Care Deals in Amazon's Beauty Haul Sale
Tame your mane with these expert tools and luxury hair care products leaving you with soft, silky, and voluminous hair.
With a paddle brush and round brush, you can easily dry your hair while styling it at the same time. The ionflow technology deliver smooth, frizz-free results.
Say goodbye to dry, damaged hair using this lightweight hair mask from Color Wow. This special formula was created with the help of celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton, who works with many iconic stars including Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.
For those on the go, dry your hair in half the time with the Shark HyperAIR Blow Dryer that delivers high velocity heated air. It also has two different attachments to work with a variety of hair types.
A great gift for a friend, or yourself, the Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit transforms damaged hair. Featuring five of their best-selling products, you can restore, strengthen, and protect your hair.
Drybar is letting you get their expert blowouts at home with this gift set containing their bestselling products and round blow drying brush. The beloved products in the set include shampoo and conditioner, detangler, heat protectant, and dry shampoo.
A favorite of the professionals, this lightweight blow dryer has 5 heat settings and 3 speed settings to work with every hair type.
Create perfect beach waves at home with this ceramic waver from Paul Mitchell.
Get perfect curls by simply touching a button using the CHI Spin N Curl. It has different temperatures setting to work with fine and thick hair alike.
Style your hair and groom with ease using this hair trimmer from BaBylissPro. The trimmer uses a high-torque, Ferrari-designed engine, so you know it is built to last.
The Good Behavior line from IGK delivers 72-hours of frizz free hair and heat protection up to 450 degrees. This popular trio includes their 4-in-1 Prep Spray, Spirulina Protein Smoothing Blowout Balm, and Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray.
R+Co was thought up by industry-leading hairstylists that like to think outside the box. Now you can try their seven most popular products all in one convenient (and cute) carrying case.
