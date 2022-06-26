Summer is here and it's the time to start planning the summer vacation of your dreams to help you get through the next few weeks.

If the ideal summer break looks like a warm and sunny beach day for you, then you’re in luck. ET has rounded up a list of the best gear for your beach vacation, from scratch-resistant sunglasses that won’t end up broken at the bottom of your beach bag to blankets large enough to accommodate you and your travel companions.

Trying to pack a whole day or week's worth of beach supplies? The Hydro Flask Day Escape cooler will keep your favorite snacks and drinks cool for up to 36 hours. Looking for a lightweight, foldable beach chair? Amazon has tons of options to help you get outside more this summer.

Keep reading to check out all the best gear to pack for your next beach trip.

KITADIN Beach Umbrella Amazon KITADIN Beach Umbrella This beach umbrella is of excellent quality and very durable; plus, it's lightweight for you to carry with the storage case included in the set. $60 Buy Now

Anthropologie Market Tote Anthropologie Anthropologie Market Tote This chic tote bag will look great on your arm as you stroll down the boardwalk. It’s crafted from heavy duty canvas and boasts six pockets, a bouquet strap and a carabiner to keep your keys away from the sand. $68 Buy Now

Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote Hydro Flask Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote The Hydro Flask Day Escape Pack is a lightweight cooler that provides up to 36 hours of cold insulation. The Day Escape Pack is designed to be leak proof and can be worn as a backpack to make it easier to keep your provisions cool on the go. $200 Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Whatever great beach read you pick out for your seaside getaway, you can read it easily, even on the sunniest of days, with this Kindle Paperwhite. $130 $70 Buy Now

