Vitamin C is touted as one of the best anti-aging ingredients for maintaining a smooth, glowy complexion. With the hot summer heat, you may want to check out Vitamin C serums as a super hydrating moisturizer and avoid harmful UV damage from drying out your skin. To kick off the 4th of July weekend, Anthropologie is having a Sunday Riley sale right now, which is taking 20% off every Sunday Riley skincare product.

Get 20% off Sunday Riley

Anthropologie's sale includes the C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil — a top-rated skincare staple fromSunday Riley. It's formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to deliver brightening results. Lizzo previously shared with The New York Times she uses "the whole Sunday Riley system" and even applies the C.E.O. Glow as a highlighter, saying, "I’ve been using the Glow oil, and I think that works better."

If you're looking for more Sunday Riley products, Anthropologie's sale offers savings on fan favorites from the entire Sunday Riley skincare line. Shop the best Sunday Riley deals from Anthropologie below.

Sunday Riley Superstars Kit Anthropologie Sunday Riley Superstars Kit This luxurious kit combats various skin concerns including dark spots, dark circles, signs of aging and sun damage with lactic acid, vitamin C, caffeine and retinol. The four formulas included are GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream, and A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum. $130 $104 Buy Now

