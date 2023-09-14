Susan Sarandon is looking back with fondness at her somewhat unusual wedding.

The actress recently sat down with her ex-husband, Chris Sarandon, for an episode of his podcast, Cooking by Heart, and the pair reflected on their 1967 wedding ceremony.

Susan, 76, recalled how her own mother -- Lenora Criscione Tomalin -- was pregnant at their wedding, and said that her mom was "just basically pregnant all the time."

Susan, who was 20 at the time of her wedding, is the oldest of nine children and recalled how frequently her mom dealt the pregnancy, and also with miscarriages. However, when it came to being pregnant at her daughter's wedding, Susan said she felt her mom was uncomfortable with people judging her for it.

"I think she was embarrassed," Susan said, explaining that her mom was 44 at the time, and at first refused to let Susan get married at all. Eventually, with her father's help, she convinced her mom to allow it.

However, her mom attended in "a black raincoat, sitting in the back of the church for like 10 minutes."

"And none of my siblings could come except my brother who was right under me, who insisted upon coming," Susan explained.

"And luckily he hooked up with one of the bridesmaids," she added with a smile. "So it was a very successful trip."

"That's the first time I heard of that one," Chris said, laughing.

Looking back at their fun, unconventional wedding, the pair remembered how they made the whole thing a potluck affair

"Everybody bought their own liquor and they bought their own food," Chris said.

According to Susan, her wedding dress was made of Velcro because she didn't know how to sew, and they took ivy off nearby buildings to make her bouquet.

"But it was fun," Susan said, as Chris added, "It was great fun, because we did it!"

Susan and Chris tied the knot in September 1967, but wound up separating in 1975, and officially divorced in 1979.

