Sydney Sweeney's Collection With Frankies Bikinis Is Finally Here: Shop 'Euphoria'-Inspired Styles and More

By Lauren Gruber
It's been over a year since season 2 of Euphoria aired, but it's hard to forget Sydney Sweeney's iconic hot tub scene as Cassie. In case you do need a reminder, a guilt-ridden Cassie pukes all over her friends (including birthday girl Maddy) in the season's fourth episode — and she did it all in a fabulous hot pink bathing suit from Frankies Bikinis.

Despite the projectile vomiting, Sweeney looked so gorgeous in the Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit that the style sold out quickly. Now, in a match made in Hollywood fashion heaven, the actress is teaming up with Frankies Bikinis on a swimsuit collection — including a new version of the viral suit. Dubbed Love Letters by Sydney Sweeney, the collection is inspired by Sweeney's feminine and romantic aura with flattering new one-pieces and bikinis just in time for spring.

Shop Sydney Sweeney x Frankies

Whether you've got a spring break trip on the horizon or simply want to snag an adorable new style inspired by the bombshell actress, this collab is not one to miss. Below, shop our favorite styles from Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis.

Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
Frankie's Bikinis
Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit

The iconic Euphoria one piece, now in a kiss-covered print.

$180
Tia Triangle Bikini Top
Tia Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Tia Triangle Bikini Top

Pink embroidery and a scallop trim makes this chocolate-colored suit extra sweet — also available in key lime green.

$85
BIKINI TOP
$90
BIKINI BOTTOM
Lucia Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Lucia Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Lucia Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Sultry cutouts and a cheeky fit are balanced by feminine ruffles and a darling pink floral print.

$185
Zola Underwire Bikini Top
Zola Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Zola Underwire Bikini Top

Adjustable straps and underwire give this balconette-style top plenty of lift — also available in brown.

$120
BIKINI TOP
$85
BIKINI BOTTOM
Nana Triangle Bikini Top
Nana Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Nana Triangle Bikini Top

You'll feel downright angelic in this ruffled white bikini.

$95
BIKINI TOP
$80
BIKINI BOTTOM
Serafina Satin Mini Dress
Serafina Satin Mini Dress
Frankies Bikinis
Serafina Satin Mini Dress

Whether you wear it as a swimsuit cover-up or out to dinners and date nights, this rose-printed dress is a sweet addition to your spring wardrobe.

$220
Muse Underwire Bikini Top
Muse Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Muse Underwire Bikini Top

This underwire top is the brand's first-ever beaded bikini, complete with adorned straps and a gleaming shine fabric.

$160
BIKINI TOP
$110
BIKINI BOTTOM
Rocky Strapless Bikini Top
Rocky Strapless Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Rocky Strapless Bikini Top

Tankinis really are making a comeback — embrace it with this keyhole-accented strapless top.

$100
Elisa Bralette Bikini Top
Elisa Bralette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Elisa Bralette Bikini Top

This sporty suit feels extra luxe thanks to a scintillating fabric and keyhole cutout.

$80
BIKINI TOP
$80
BIKINI BOTTOM
Camilla Triangle Bikini Top
Camilla Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Camilla Triangle Bikini Top

A lush floral pattern makes this suit perfect for spring.

$85
BIKINI TOP
$85
BIKINI BOTTOM

