Sydney Sweeney's Collection With Frankies Bikinis Is Finally Here: Shop 'Euphoria'-Inspired Styles and More
It's been over a year since season 2 of Euphoria aired, but it's hard to forget Sydney Sweeney's iconic hot tub scene as Cassie. In case you do need a reminder, a guilt-ridden Cassie pukes all over her friends (including birthday girl Maddy) in the season's fourth episode — and she did it all in a fabulous hot pink bathing suit from Frankies Bikinis.
Despite the projectile vomiting, Sweeney looked so gorgeous in the Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit that the style sold out quickly. Now, in a match made in Hollywood fashion heaven, the actress is teaming up with Frankies Bikinis on a swimsuit collection — including a new version of the viral suit. Dubbed Love Letters by Sydney Sweeney, the collection is inspired by Sweeney's feminine and romantic aura with flattering new one-pieces and bikinis just in time for spring.
Shop Sydney Sweeney x Frankies
Whether you've got a spring break trip on the horizon or simply want to snag an adorable new style inspired by the bombshell actress, this collab is not one to miss. Below, shop our favorite styles from Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis.
The iconic Euphoria one piece, now in a kiss-covered print.
Pink embroidery and a scallop trim makes this chocolate-colored suit extra sweet — also available in key lime green.
Sultry cutouts and a cheeky fit are balanced by feminine ruffles and a darling pink floral print.
Adjustable straps and underwire give this balconette-style top plenty of lift — also available in brown.
You'll feel downright angelic in this ruffled white bikini.
Whether you wear it as a swimsuit cover-up or out to dinners and date nights, this rose-printed dress is a sweet addition to your spring wardrobe.
This underwire top is the brand's first-ever beaded bikini, complete with adorned straps and a gleaming shine fabric.
Tankinis really are making a comeback — embrace it with this keyhole-accented strapless top.
This sporty suit feels extra luxe thanks to a scintillating fabric and keyhole cutout.
A lush floral pattern makes this suit perfect for spring.
