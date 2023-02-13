Take an Extra 30% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Shoes and More at the Presidents' Day Early Access Sale
One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both at Kate Spade where double discounts are being offered on sale styles right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Just in time to revamp your accessories for winter and spring, the Kate Spade President's Day Early Access Sale is offering an extra 30% off items on sale with the code BLOOM at checkout.
Right now, shoppers can score up to 50% off Kate Spade winter wardrobe essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and loafers. To help refresh your wardrobe with affordable designer bags, we've found the best Kate Spade purses and handbags on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade deals available now.
Use it for the office or campus or just a busy day out. Score this essential large tote bag to fit all of your daytime essentials.
A floral, organized wallet that can actually fit all your cards, coins and bills.
This super chic cardigan from Kate Spade, accented by faux pearls and rhinestones, can be paired with a silk skirt for that effortlessly feminine, Parisian look.
Cozy up to Kate Spade's Evelyn convertible crossbody, which can also be worn on the shoulder for multiple styling options. We love the plush feel of this faux-shearling bag.
Comfortable loafers that will elevate your look. We love the faux fur accent.
Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come.
A classic pajama set from Kate Spade, boasting a festive dot pattern.
For the days you can leave your computer at home, the smaller version of Kate Spade's Manhattan Tote is ready to hit the town.
We'll take any excuse to buy a new pair of go-to boots, and this beautiful pair is almost $100 off.
Dress up your Airpods with this cute Kate Spade carrying case.
Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized.
Stylishly dodge the puddles in these Kate Spade rain boots.
RELATED CONTENT:
Coach Celebrates 100 Years of Disney With New Botanic Collection
The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon Ahead Of Spring
The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now
The 18 Best Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Winter Sale
The Best Winter-to-Spring Fashion Finds at Nordstrom's Sale
Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Ahead of Spring 2023
The 15 Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Winter Fashion
Shop The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style This Winter
The Best Winter Boots on Sale to Get You Through The Slushiest Season
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Beauty Look Included a Brand New Product