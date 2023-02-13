Shopping

Take an Extra 30% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Shoes and More at the Presidents' Day Early Access Sale

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade Main
Kate Spade

One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both at Kate Spade where double discounts are being offered on sale styles right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Just in time to revamp your accessories for winter and spring, the Kate Spade President's Day Early Access Sale is offering an extra 30% off items on sale with the code BLOOM at checkout.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Right now, shoppers can score up to 50% off Kate Spade winter wardrobe essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and loafers. To help refresh your wardrobe with affordable designer bags, we've found the best Kate Spade purses and handbags on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.  

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade deals available now. 

All Day Rosy Garden Large Tote
All Day Rosy Garden Large Tote
Kate Spade
All Day Rosy Garden Large Tote

Use it for the office or campus or just a busy day out. Score this essential large tote bag to fit all of your daytime essentials. 

$248$139
WITH CODE BLOOM
Morgan Rose Garden Zip-around Continental Wallet
Morgan Rose Garden Zip-around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade
Morgan Rose Garden Zip-around Continental Wallet

A floral, organized wallet that can actually fit all your cards, coins and bills. 

$198$111
WITH CODE BLOOM
Pearl Rhinestone Embellished Cardigan
Pearl Rhinestone Embellished Cardigan
Kate Spade
Pearl Rhinestone Embellished Cardigan

This super chic cardigan from Kate Spade, accented by faux pearls and rhinestones, can be paired with a silk skirt for that effortlessly feminine, Parisian look. 

$398$237
WITH CODE BLOOM
Evelyn Faux Shearling Small Shoulder Crossbody
Evelyn Faux Shearling Small Shoulder Crossbody
Kate Spade
Evelyn Faux Shearling Small Shoulder Crossbody

Cozy up to Kate Spade's Evelyn convertible crossbody, which can also be worn on the shoulder for multiple styling options. We love the plush feel of this faux-shearling bag.

$298$177
WITH CODE BLOOM
Posh Winter Loafers
Posh Winter Loafers
Kate Spade
Posh Winter Loafers

Comfortable loafers that will elevate your look. We love the faux fur accent.

$278$155
WITH CODE BLOOM
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Kate Spade
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag

Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come.

$298$118
WITH CODE BLOOM
Long PJ Set
Long PJ Set
Kate Spade
Long PJ Set

A classic pajama set from Kate Spade, boasting a festive dot pattern. 

$78$46
WITH CODE BLOOM
Manhattan Faux-Fur Small Tote
Manhattan Faux-fur Small Tote
Kate Spade
Manhattan Faux-Fur Small Tote

For the days you can leave your computer at home, the smaller version of Kate Spade's Manhattan Tote is ready to hit the town. 

$358$213
WITH CODE BLOOM
Merigue Boots
Merigue Boots
Kate Spade
Merigue Boots

We'll take any excuse to buy a new pair of go-to boots, and this beautiful pair is almost $100 off.

$198$111
WITH CODE BLOOM
Sunshine Dot Airpods Pro Case
Sunshine Dot Airpods Pro Case
Kate Spade
Sunshine Dot Airpods Pro Case

Dress up your Airpods with this cute Kate Spade carrying case.

$35$20
WITH CODE BLOOM
Knott Medium Satchel
Knott Medium Satchel
Kate Spade
Knott Medium Satchel

Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized. 

$348$195
WITH CODE BLOOM
Puddle Rain Booties
Puddle Rain Booties
Kate Spade
Puddle Rain Booties

Stylishly dodge the puddles in these Kate Spade rain boots. 

$148$83
WITH CODE BLOOM

RELATED CONTENT:

Coach Celebrates 100 Years of Disney With New Botanic Collection

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon Ahead Of Spring

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

The 18 Best Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Winter Sale

The Best Winter-to-Spring Fashion Finds at Nordstrom's Sale

Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Ahead of Spring 2023

The 15 Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Winter Fashion

Shop The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style This Winter

The Best Winter Boots on Sale to Get You Through The Slushiest Season

Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Beauty Look Included a Brand New Product

 