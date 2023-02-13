One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both at Kate Spade where double discounts are being offered on sale styles right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Just in time to revamp your accessories for winter and spring, the Kate Spade President's Day Early Access Sale is offering an extra 30% off items on sale with the code BLOOM at checkout.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

Right now, shoppers can score up to 50% off Kate Spade winter wardrobe essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and loafers. To help refresh your wardrobe with affordable designer bags, we've found the best Kate Spade purses and handbags on sale in both classic and trendy silhouettes. All of the most popular styles of the moment, such as oversized purses, are included in the sale, as well as structured satchels and versatile hobos that will stand the test of time.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Spade deals available now.

Pearl Rhinestone Embellished Cardigan Kate Spade Pearl Rhinestone Embellished Cardigan This super chic cardigan from Kate Spade, accented by faux pearls and rhinestones, can be paired with a silk skirt for that effortlessly feminine, Parisian look. $398 $237 WITH CODE BLOOM Shop Now

Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come. $298 $118 WITH CODE BLOOM Shop Now

Manhattan Faux-Fur Small Tote Kate Spade Manhattan Faux-Fur Small Tote For the days you can leave your computer at home, the smaller version of Kate Spade's Manhattan Tote is ready to hit the town. $358 $213 WITH CODE BLOOM Shop Now

Merigue Boots Kate Spade Merigue Boots We'll take any excuse to buy a new pair of go-to boots, and this beautiful pair is almost $100 off. $198 $111 WITH CODE BLOOM Shop Now

Knott Medium Satchel Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel Big enough to fit an iPad, the Knott has multiple pockets for keeping everything organized. $348 $195 WITH CODE BLOOM Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Coach Celebrates 100 Years of Disney With New Botanic Collection

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon Ahead Of Spring

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

The 18 Best Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Winter Sale

The Best Winter-to-Spring Fashion Finds at Nordstrom's Sale

Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Ahead of Spring 2023

The 15 Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Winter Fashion

Shop The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style This Winter

The Best Winter Boots on Sale to Get You Through The Slushiest Season

Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Beauty Look Included a Brand New Product