Target's 4th of July sale has arrived with thousands of deals on red, white, and blue swimsuits, patio furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums and TVs. Until Saturday, July 6, you can celebrate Independence Day by saving up to 50% on summer must-haves to enjoy the sunny season.

Shop Target's 4th of July Sale

Whether you're looking to spruce up your outdoor space or grab a new pair of sandals, Target is slashing prices across its most popular categories. From beach games and pool accessories to Adirondack chairs and patio dining sets, the Target 4th of July sale is filled with everything you could need to make celebrating summer moments easy and affordable. The summer savings also include top tech and home brands like Apple, Ninja, Dyson, Keurig and more.

Ahead, shop the can't-miss Target 4th of July deals with prices starting at just $12.

Best Target 4th of July Patio Furniture Deals

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair Target Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair The classic style of this Adirondack chair perfectly complements and accents other furniture pieces on your patio. Fold it up into your trunk when you head to the beach, or store it away when you're not using it. $120 $70 Shop Now

Best Target 4th of July Swimsuit Deals

Best Target 4th of July Kitchen Appliance Deals

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Target Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill. $90 $60 Shop Now

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 Target Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 The Ninja Air Fryer Pro is a fast and easy way to get the perfect crisp with up to 400 degrees of heat. Air Crisp Technology surrounds your favorite foods with superheated air for hot, crispy results. $120 $90 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

