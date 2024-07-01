Shop
Target 4th of July Sale 2024: Shop the 15 Best Deals on Patio Furniture, Swimsuits, Appliances and More

Target 4th of July Sale
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:02 PM PDT, July 1, 2024

Shop Target's best 4th of July deals on summer must-haves, including patio furniture, clothing and more.

Target's 4th of July sale has arrived with thousands of deals on red, white, and blue swimsuits, patio furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums and TVs. Until Saturday, July 6, you can celebrate Independence Day by saving up to 50% on summer must-haves to enjoy the sunny season.

Shop Target's 4th of July Sale

Whether you're looking to spruce up your outdoor space or grab a new pair of sandals, Target is slashing prices across its most popular categories. From beach games and pool accessories to Adirondack chairs and patio dining sets, the Target 4th of July sale is filled with everything you could need to make celebrating summer moments easy and affordable. The summer savings also include top tech and home brands like Apple, Ninja, Dyson, Keurig and more.

Ahead, shop the can't-miss Target 4th of July deals with prices starting at just $12.

Best Target 4th of July Patio Furniture Deals

Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair

Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair
Target

Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair

Get 58% off this large wicker egg chair that is perfect for curling up. Whether you place it indoors or outdoors, the bohemian style will always make this oversized lounger an eye-catching addition to your home.

$730 $337

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair
Target

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair

The classic style of this Adirondack chair perfectly complements and accents other furniture pieces on your patio. Fold it up into your trunk when you head to the beach, or store it away when you're not using it.

$120 $70

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners
Target

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners

Get 40% off a pair of lounge chairs built with a freely adjustable back and footrests so you can enjoy the perfect angle. The compact folding design makes these chairs easy to carry to your next outing.

$150 $110

Shop Now

Safavieh Fontana 4-Piece Patio Outdoor Conversation Set

Safavieh Fontana 4-Piece Patio Outdoor Conversation Set
Target

Safavieh Fontana 4-Piece Patio Outdoor Conversation Set

Masterfully crafted of sustainable acacia wood in a chic natural finish, this stylish set comes with green all-weather cushions.

$589 $441

Shop Now

Costway 3-Piece Patio Bistro Dining Set

Costway 3-Piece Patio Bistro Dining Set
Target

Costway 3-Piece Patio Bistro Dining Set

Made of high-quality acacia wood, the patio set is both durable and comfortable.

$460 $215

Shop Now

Costway 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Set

Costway 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Set
Target

Costway 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Set

This bistro set is 60% off and comes with two rattan chairs as well as a glass-topped table that are all perfect for those with smaller outdoor spaces.

$370 $133

Shop Now

Best Target 4th of July Swimsuit Deals

Wild Fable Underwire Bikini Top

Wild Fable Underwire Bikini Top
Target

Wild Fable Underwire Bikini Top

This multicolor bikini top covered with a floral print is both comfortable and flattering. 

$22 $18

Shop Now

Speedo 7" Colorblock Swim Shorts

Speedo 7" Colorblock Swim Shorts
Target

Speedo 7" Colorblock Swim Shorts

Constructed with durable water repellent 2-Way Comfort Stretch fabric and UPF 50+ protection, these Speedo swim trunks are a perfect mix of old school nostalgia and modern performance features.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Shade & Shore One Shoulder Asymmetrical Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

Shade & Shore One Shoulder Asymmetrical Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Target

Shade & Shore One Shoulder Asymmetrical Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

Add a bright pop of color to your swimsuit collection. This one-piece has keyhole cutouts at the front and back for an on-trend look. Plus, the removable cups offer customizable coverage.

$40 $32

Shop Now

Wild Fable Textured Bralette Bikini Top

Wild Fable Textured Bralette Bikini Top
Target

Wild Fable Textured Bralette Bikini Top

Choose between blue and red for a perfect 4th of July swimsuit.

$15 $12

Shop Now

Lars Amadeus Solid Beach Shorts

Lars Amadeus Solid Beach Shorts
Target

Lars Amadeus Solid Beach Shorts

These breathable swim trunks are fitted with elastic bands that allow you to adjust the tightness according to your waist without worrying about falling off. 

$36 $27

Shop Now

Best Target 4th of July Kitchen Appliance Deals

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker
Target

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker

Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.

$649 $529

Shop Now

Ninja Hot & Iced XL Coffee Maker with Rapid Cold Brew

Ninja Hot & Iced XL Coffee Maker with Rapid Cold Brew
Target

Ninja Hot & Iced XL Coffee Maker with Rapid Cold Brew

Brew fresh cold brew in just 10 minutes. With a keep warm function and 24-hour Delay Brew option, you can also wake up to hot coffee every morning.

$150 $120

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Target

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.

$90 $60

Shop Now

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1
Target

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro is a fast and easy way to get the perfect crisp with up to 400 degrees of heat. Air Crisp Technology surrounds your favorite foods with superheated air for hot, crispy results. 

$120 $90

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

