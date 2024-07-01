Shop Target's best 4th of July deals on summer must-haves, including patio furniture, clothing and more.
Target's 4th of July sale has arrived with thousands of deals on red, white, and blue swimsuits, patio furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums and TVs. Until Saturday, July 6, you can celebrate Independence Day by saving up to 50% on summer must-haves to enjoy the sunny season.
Shop Target's 4th of July Sale
Whether you're looking to spruce up your outdoor space or grab a new pair of sandals, Target is slashing prices across its most popular categories. From beach games and pool accessories to Adirondack chairs and patio dining sets, the Target 4th of July sale is filled with everything you could need to make celebrating summer moments easy and affordable. The summer savings also include top tech and home brands like Apple, Ninja, Dyson, Keurig and more.
Ahead, shop the can't-miss Target 4th of July deals with prices starting at just $12.
Best Target 4th of July Patio Furniture Deals
Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair
Get 58% off this large wicker egg chair that is perfect for curling up. Whether you place it indoors or outdoors, the bohemian style will always make this oversized lounger an eye-catching addition to your home.
Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair
The classic style of this Adirondack chair perfectly complements and accents other furniture pieces on your patio. Fold it up into your trunk when you head to the beach, or store it away when you're not using it.
Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners
Get 40% off a pair of lounge chairs built with a freely adjustable back and footrests so you can enjoy the perfect angle. The compact folding design makes these chairs easy to carry to your next outing.
Safavieh Fontana 4-Piece Patio Outdoor Conversation Set
Masterfully crafted of sustainable acacia wood in a chic natural finish, this stylish set comes with green all-weather cushions.
Costway 3-Piece Patio Bistro Dining Set
Made of high-quality acacia wood, the patio set is both durable and comfortable.
Costway 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Set
This bistro set is 60% off and comes with two rattan chairs as well as a glass-topped table that are all perfect for those with smaller outdoor spaces.
Best Target 4th of July Swimsuit Deals
Wild Fable Underwire Bikini Top
This multicolor bikini top covered with a floral print is both comfortable and flattering.
Speedo 7" Colorblock Swim Shorts
Constructed with durable water repellent 2-Way Comfort Stretch fabric and UPF 50+ protection, these Speedo swim trunks are a perfect mix of old school nostalgia and modern performance features.
Shade & Shore One Shoulder Asymmetrical Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Add a bright pop of color to your swimsuit collection. This one-piece has keyhole cutouts at the front and back for an on-trend look. Plus, the removable cups offer customizable coverage.
Wild Fable Textured Bralette Bikini Top
Choose between blue and red for a perfect 4th of July swimsuit.
Lars Amadeus Solid Beach Shorts
These breathable swim trunks are fitted with elastic bands that allow you to adjust the tightness according to your waist without worrying about falling off.
Best Target 4th of July Kitchen Appliance Deals
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker
Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
Ninja Hot & Iced XL Coffee Maker with Rapid Cold Brew
Brew fresh cold brew in just 10 minutes. With a keep warm function and 24-hour Delay Brew option, you can also wake up to hot coffee every morning.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1
The Ninja Air Fryer Pro is a fast and easy way to get the perfect crisp with up to 400 degrees of heat. Air Crisp Technology surrounds your favorite foods with superheated air for hot, crispy results.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.
