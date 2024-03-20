Sales & Deals

Target's Spring Sale Is Here — Shop the Best Patio Furniture Deals to Refresh Your Outdoor Space

Patio Furniture
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:31 PM PDT, March 20, 2024

Target is having a massive spring sale with deals on patio furniture and outdoor essentials right now.

With Amazon and Walmart kicking off their big spring sales today, they aren't the only retailers celebrating the new season with major deals. Target is now unleashing some of the best competing discoutns. Until Saturday, March 23, you'll find tons of home and wardrobe essentials for up to 58% off at Target's Spring Sale

Shop the Target Spring Sale

The most impressive Target deals are on outdoor furniture. From Adirondack chairs and outdoor sectionals to patio dining sets, the retailer is marking down so many essentials for entertaining and relaxing this spring. Turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis is no inexpensive undertaking, but sometimes all you need to do is add a new piece of patio furniture.

With many long days and barbecuing nights on the horizon, you don't want to miss Target's patio furniture deals. Below, shop the best outdoor furniture deals from Target's Spring Sale to transform your yard in no time. 

Best Patio Furniture Deals at Target

Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair

Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair
Target

Costway Patio Oversized Rattan Egg Chair

Get 58% off this oversized wicker egg chair that is perfect for curling up. Whether you place it indoors or outdoors, the bohemian style will always make this oversize lounger an eye-catching addition to your home.

$730 $310

Shop Now

Eucalyptus Round Bluffdale 6-Person Dining Table

Eucalyptus Round Bluffdale 6-Person Dining Table
Target

Eucalyptus Round Bluffdale 6-Person Dining Table

Designed with Studio McGee, this dining table makes a perfect addition to your outdoor furniture that's great for both entertainment and relaxation.

$450 $315

Shop Now

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair
Target

Best Choice Products Folding Adirondack Chair

The classic style of this Adirondack chair perfectly complements and accents any other furniture on your patio. Fold it up into your trunk and head to the beach, or store it away when not in use. 

$120 $60

Shop Now

Captiva Designs 5pc Patio Set with Steel Table

Captiva Designs 5pc Patio Set with Steel Table
Target

Captiva Designs 5pc Patio Set with Steel Table

Upgrade your outdoor living with this ultimate combination of form and function. The seats and backs of the chairs are made from breathable, quick-drying fabric, ensuring comfort all season long.

$715 $679

Shop Now

Windsor Steel & Wicker Outdoor Patio Rocking Chair

Windsor Steel & Wicker Outdoor Patio Rocking Chair
Target

Windsor Steel & Wicker Outdoor Patio Rocking Chair

Enjoy lazy afternoons outdoors with this stylish and comfortable rocking chair. 

$250 $175

Shop Now

Costway 2pcs Outdoor Rattan Wicker Chairs with Cushions

Costway 2pcs Outdoor Rattan Wicker Chairs with Cushions
Target

Costway 2pcs Outdoor Rattan Wicker Chairs with Cushions

These elegant wicker chairs are ideal for family gatherings on your patio or deck. The seat cushions are designed to resist the elements and stay beautiful through years of use.

$270 $120

Shop Now

