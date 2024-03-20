With Amazon and Walmart kicking off their big spring sales today, they aren't the only retailers celebrating the new season with major deals. Target is now unleashing some of the best competing discoutns. Until Saturday, March 23, you'll find tons of home and wardrobe essentials for up to 58% off at Target's Spring Sale.

Shop the Target Spring Sale

The most impressive Target deals are on outdoor furniture. From Adirondack chairs and outdoor sectionals to patio dining sets, the retailer is marking down so many essentials for entertaining and relaxing this spring. Turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis is no inexpensive undertaking, but sometimes all you need to do is add a new piece of patio furniture.

With many long days and barbecuing nights on the horizon, you don't want to miss Target's patio furniture deals. Below, shop the best outdoor furniture deals from Target's Spring Sale to transform your yard in no time.

Best Patio Furniture Deals at Target

