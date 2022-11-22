Sponsored by Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics' Cyber Week Sale Has 30% Off Shape Tape Concealer, Holiday Gift Sets, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Tarte Cosmetics - Week of Steals
Tarte Cosmetics

With so many Black Friday deals going on right now, it can be difficult to determine which sales are actually worth shopping — but Tarte Cosmetics' Week of Steals Cyber Event promotion isn't one to miss. Right now through Tuesday, November 29, the makeup, skincare, and beauty brand is offering 30% off its entire website along with free shipping on all orders for extra savings. 

Just use the code CYBERSZN at checkout to get instant savings on all of Tarte's must-haves. Plus, shoppers will receive two free minis with any purchase of $75 or more.

Known for high-performance vegan makeup derived from mainly natural ingredients, Tarte is a favorite among makeup experts and novices alike. One of the brand's most beloved products is the Shape Tape concealer, providing full coverage and a natural finish in 35 different shades. For dry winter skin, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy is a lifesaver with a dose of built-in eye cream. Tarte also has plenty of gift sets in adorable packaging just in time for the holidays — now on sale for 30% off.

Shape Tape Concealer
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Tarte Cosmetics
Shape Tape Concealer

With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.

$30$21
WITH CODE CYBERSZN
Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
Tarte
Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer

For an extra dose of hydration, the ultra creamy shape tape is infused with a built-in eye cream.

$31$22
WITH CODE CYBERSZN

Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite products, try something new, or grab stocking stuffers for your loved ones at a discount, be sure to shop Tarte's Week of Steals sale before it ends on November 29. With hundreds of Black Friday steals to choose from, we've rounded up Tarte's new and best-selling products you'll want to hit add to cart fast, below.

Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm
Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm
Tarte
Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm

Over 10 antioxidant-rich fruits and maracuja oil keep your lips moisturized while providing a sheer wash of color and shine.

$21$15
WITH CODE CYBERSZN
Tartelette Tubing Mascara
Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara
Ulta
Tartelette Tubing Mascara

The 24-hr flake-free, smudge-proof longwear formula volumizes, lengthens & curls for a false-lash effect.

$24$17
WITH CODE CYBERSZN
Face Tape Foundation
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
Tarte
Face Tape Foundation

This foundation has a matte finish, and it's transfer-proof, waterproof and sweatproof, which makes it the perfect powerhouse for any season. 

$40$28
WITH CODE CYBERSZN
Amazonian Clay Gem Powder Foundation
Amazonian Clay Gem Powder Foundation
Tarte
Amazonian Clay Gem Powder Foundation

For a full-coverage foundation that doesn't cake or flake, this powder option gives a natural-looking finish while keeping shine at bay.

$39$27
WITH CODE CYBERSZN
Tartlette In Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette
Tartlette In Bloom Clay Palette
Tarte
Tartlette In Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette

For those who want to up their eyeshadow skills, this neutral-hued palette is the perfect place to start.

$42$29
WITH CODE CYBERSZN
Shape Tape Best Sellers Set
Shape Tape Best Sellers Set
Tarte
Shape Tape Best Sellers Set

For beauty lovers on the go, this travel-sized trio features Tarte's best-selling shape tape concealer, maracuja juicy lip balm, and maneater mascara.

$29$20
WITH CODE CYBERSZN
Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
Tarte
Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe

The ultimate holiday eyeshadow collection comes with two limited-edition palettes with 36 new shades infused with Amazonian clay.

$54$38
WITH CODE CYBERSZN
Maracuja Juicy Squad Lip Set
Maracuja Juicy Squad Lip Set
Tarte
Maracuja Juicy Squad Lip Set

Update their lip wardrobe with two maracuja juicy lip balms, a rose-pink hydrating lipstick, and hyaluronic acid-infused lip plumper.

$39$27
WITH CODE CYBERSZN
Precious Gems Amazonian Clay Cheek Palette
Precious Gems Amazonian Clay Cheek Palette
Tarte
Precious Gems Amazonian Clay Cheek Palette

Give the gift of glowing skin with this cheek palette, including five new blush shades and a bronzer.

$39$27
WITH CODE CYBERSZN
Tarte #1 Lash Wardrobe Mascara Set
Tarte #1 Lash Wardrobe Mascara Set
Tarte
Tarte #1 Lash Wardrobe Mascara Set

Tarte makes some of the best mascara on the market, so give the gift of luxurious lashes with a set of their three best-selling mascaras. 

$40WITH CODE CYBERSZN
$28
Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette
Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette
Tarte
Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette

Create hundreds of colorful and neutral eye looks with Tarte's fiercest Maneater palette, complete with 24 new shades.

$52$36
WITH CODE CYBERSZN
Maracuja Juicy Lip and Cheek Shift
Maracuja Juicy Lip and Cheek Shift
Tarte
Maracuja Juicy Lip and Cheek Shift

pH-powered color-changing lip and cheek tint that transforms into your perfect pink shade is a fun gift for anyone.

$24$17
WITH CODE CYBERSZN
Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner
Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner
Tarte
Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner

For a little extra lip definition with the same hydrating benefits, snag the maracuja lip liner in your choice of seven shades.

$20$14
WITH CODE CYBERSZN

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

