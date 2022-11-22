With so many Black Friday deals going on right now, it can be difficult to determine which sales are actually worth shopping — but Tarte Cosmetics' Week of Steals Cyber Event promotion isn't one to miss. Right now through Tuesday, November 29, the makeup, skincare, and beauty brand is offering 30% off its entire website along with free shipping on all orders for extra savings.

Just use the code CYBERSZN at checkout to get instant savings on all of Tarte's must-haves. Plus, shoppers will receive two free minis with any purchase of $75 or more.

Shop Tarte Week of Steals

Known for high-performance vegan makeup derived from mainly natural ingredients, Tarte is a favorite among makeup experts and novices alike. One of the brand's most beloved products is the Shape Tape concealer, providing full coverage and a natural finish in 35 different shades. For dry winter skin, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy is a lifesaver with a dose of built-in eye cream. Tarte also has plenty of gift sets in adorable packaging just in time for the holidays — now on sale for 30% off.

Shape Tape Concealer Tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape Concealer With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds. $30 $21 WITH CODE CYBERSZN Shop Now

Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite products, try something new, or grab stocking stuffers for your loved ones at a discount, be sure to shop Tarte's Week of Steals sale before it ends on November 29. With hundreds of Black Friday steals to choose from, we've rounded up Tarte's new and best-selling products you'll want to hit add to cart fast, below.

Face Tape Foundation Tarte Face Tape Foundation This foundation has a matte finish, and it's transfer-proof, waterproof and sweatproof, which makes it the perfect powerhouse for any season. $40 $28 WITH CODE CYBERSZN Shop Now

Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner For a little extra lip definition with the same hydrating benefits, snag the maracuja lip liner in your choice of seven shades. $20 $14 WITH CODE CYBERSZN Shop Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

