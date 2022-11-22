Tarte Cosmetics' Cyber Week Sale Has 30% Off Shape Tape Concealer, Holiday Gift Sets, and More
With so many Black Friday deals going on right now, it can be difficult to determine which sales are actually worth shopping — but Tarte Cosmetics' Week of Steals Cyber Event promotion isn't one to miss. Right now through Tuesday, November 29, the makeup, skincare, and beauty brand is offering 30% off its entire website along with free shipping on all orders for extra savings.
Just use the code CYBERSZN at checkout to get instant savings on all of Tarte's must-haves. Plus, shoppers will receive two free minis with any purchase of $75 or more.
Known for high-performance vegan makeup derived from mainly natural ingredients, Tarte is a favorite among makeup experts and novices alike. One of the brand's most beloved products is the Shape Tape concealer, providing full coverage and a natural finish in 35 different shades. For dry winter skin, the Shape Tape Ultra Creamy is a lifesaver with a dose of built-in eye cream. Tarte also has plenty of gift sets in adorable packaging just in time for the holidays — now on sale for 30% off.
With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.
For an extra dose of hydration, the ultra creamy shape tape is infused with a built-in eye cream.
Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite products, try something new, or grab stocking stuffers for your loved ones at a discount, be sure to shop Tarte's Week of Steals sale before it ends on November 29. With hundreds of Black Friday steals to choose from, we've rounded up Tarte's new and best-selling products you'll want to hit add to cart fast, below.
Over 10 antioxidant-rich fruits and maracuja oil keep your lips moisturized while providing a sheer wash of color and shine.
The 24-hr flake-free, smudge-proof longwear formula volumizes, lengthens & curls for a false-lash effect.
This foundation has a matte finish, and it's transfer-proof, waterproof and sweatproof, which makes it the perfect powerhouse for any season.
For a full-coverage foundation that doesn't cake or flake, this powder option gives a natural-looking finish while keeping shine at bay.
For those who want to up their eyeshadow skills, this neutral-hued palette is the perfect place to start.
For beauty lovers on the go, this travel-sized trio features Tarte's best-selling shape tape concealer, maracuja juicy lip balm, and maneater mascara.
The ultimate holiday eyeshadow collection comes with two limited-edition palettes with 36 new shades infused with Amazonian clay.
Update their lip wardrobe with two maracuja juicy lip balms, a rose-pink hydrating lipstick, and hyaluronic acid-infused lip plumper.
Give the gift of glowing skin with this cheek palette, including five new blush shades and a bronzer.
Tarte makes some of the best mascara on the market, so give the gift of luxurious lashes with a set of their three best-selling mascaras.
Create hundreds of colorful and neutral eye looks with Tarte's fiercest Maneater palette, complete with 24 new shades.
pH-powered color-changing lip and cheek tint that transforms into your perfect pink shade is a fun gift for anyone.
For a little extra lip definition with the same hydrating benefits, snag the maracuja lip liner in your choice of seven shades.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
