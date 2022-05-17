Shopping

Tarte Custom Kit Sale: Get $200 Worth of Makeup for Just $65

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Tarte Custom Kit Sale
Tarte

Tarte Cosmetics fans, are you sitting down? The beauty brand has kicked off one of their biggest sales of the year — offering a customizable kit of full-size products for a low price you don't want to miss. If you're running low on your go-to Tarte primers, eye shadow palettes or anything else, then you might want to stock up before this deal ends.

Currently, you can bundle and save on Tarte's full-sized products. Just pick any seven full-sized products to build a custom kit, and get them all for only $65. For the first time in the history of Tarte Cosmetics, you can add up to three custom kits to your cart. Like most good things, Tarte's custom kit deal will come to an end after May 20. 

Build Your Custom Kit

The Tarte Cosmetics Custom Kit allows you to pick a full-sized beauty product in nearly every category including lips, cheeks, eyes, complexion, skincare and tools, mascara and a kit bag. To make sure you don't miss out on this deal, shop some of our favorite Tarte products included in the custom kit promotion below. 

Maneater Plumping Gloss
Tarte Maneater Plumping Gloss
Tarte
Maneater Plumping Gloss

Make your lips look a bit fuller thanks to the Tarte Maneater Plumping Gloss. Plus, it also helps to moisturize your lips to minimalize your lip lines.

$19
Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer
Tarte Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer
Tarte
Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer

Achieve an effortless sun-kissed glow with Tarte's Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer, which won't smudge in the summer heat. You know: thanks to its waterproof properties.

$30
Park Ave Princess Palette
Tarte Park Ave Princess Palette
Tarte
Park Ave Princess Palette

If you want more than just bronzer for your cheek option on your custom kit, then try this Tarte trio. It includes bronzer, blush and highlighter. BTW, the blush and highlighter are both limited-edition shades.

$21
Sex Kitten Liquid Liner
Tarte Sex Kitten Liquid Liner
Tarte
Sex Kitten Liquid Liner

Create some unique looks with this sleek waterproof eyeliner.

$20
Big Ego Palette
Tarte Big Ego Palette
Tarte
Big Ego Palette

Opt for this limited-edition eyeshadow palette, which is filled with some great neutral shades fit for summer.

$21
Sketch & Set Brow Pencil & Tinted Gel
Tarte Sketch & Set Brow Pencil & Tinted Gel
Tarte
Sketch & Set Brow Pencil & Tinted Gel

If brows are the most important step in your beauty routine, then you'll want to add this two-in-one brow tool to one of your Tarte Custom Kits.

$24
Face Tape Foundation
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
Tarte
Face Tape Foundation

No Tarte Custom Kit would be complete without the iconic Face Tape Foundation. The foundation has a matte finish, and it's transfer-proof, waterproof and sweatproof, which makes it the perfect powerhouse for the summer season. 

$40
Hydrocealer Concealer
Tarte Hydrocealer Concealer
Tarte
Hydrocealer Concealer

The Tarte Hydrocealer Concealer formula is similar to a tinted moisturized that's meant to be used as a concealer. In other words, it helps keep your skin hydrated so that it won't crack or crease as you wear it. 

$25
Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray
Tarte Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray
Tarte
Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray

Lock in your look for the day with this setting spray that holds up for 16 hours. Like most Tarte products, the Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray is also transfer-proof, waterproof and sweatproof. 

$27
Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer
Tarte Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer
Tarte
Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer

Prep your skin with a nourishing moisturizer before your start the day. 

$39
Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Tarte
Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara

This 4-in-1 mascara conditions, curls, lengthens and volumizes your eyelashes. Thanks to the magniLASH wand, this Tarte mascara also helps lift your lashes.

$24
Hot Tropic Makeup Bag
Tarte Hot Tropic Makeup Bag
Tarte
Hot Tropic Makeup Bag

Finish building your Tarte Custom Kit with this summer-ready tropical makeup bag. 

$22

