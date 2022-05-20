Tarte's Biggest Sale of the Year Ends Tonight: Get $200 Worth of Makeup for Just $65
Tarte Cosmetics fans, are you sitting down? The beauty brand's biggest sales of the year is here — offering a customizable kit of full-size products for a low price you don't want to miss. If you're running low on your go-to Tarte primers, eye shadow palettes or anything else, then you might want to stock up before this deal ends. You can get viral products like maracuja juicy lip plump for only $9.
Currently, you can bundle and save on Tarte's full-sized products. Just pick any seven full-sized products to build a custom kit, and get them all for only $65. For the first time in the history of Tarte Cosmetics, you can add up to three custom kits to your cart. Tarte's sale ends tonight though, so you're not going to want to miss this.
The Tarte Cosmetics Custom Kit allows you to pick a full-sized beauty product in nearly every category including lips, cheeks, eyes, complexion, skincare and tools, mascara and a kit bag. To make sure you don't miss out on this deal, shop some of our favorite Tarte products included in the custom kit promotion below.
Make your lips look a bit fuller thanks to the Tarte Maneater Plumping Gloss. Plus, it also helps to moisturize your lips to minimalize your lip lines.
Achieve an effortless sun-kissed glow with Tarte's Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer, which won't smudge in the summer heat. You know: thanks to its waterproof properties.
If you want more than just bronzer for your cheek option on your custom kit, then try this Tarte trio. It includes bronzer, blush and highlighter. BTW, the blush and highlighter are both limited-edition shades.
Create some unique looks with this sleek waterproof eyeliner.
Opt for this limited-edition eyeshadow palette, which is filled with some great neutral shades fit for summer.
If brows are the most important step in your beauty routine, then you'll want to add this two-in-one brow tool to one of your Tarte Custom Kits.
No Tarte Custom Kit would be complete without the iconic Face Tape Foundation. The foundation has a matte finish, and it's transfer-proof, waterproof and sweatproof, which makes it the perfect powerhouse for the summer season.
The Tarte Hydrocealer Concealer formula is similar to a tinted moisturized that's meant to be used as a concealer. In other words, it helps keep your skin hydrated so that it won't crack or crease as you wear it.
Lock in your look for the day with this setting spray that holds up for 16 hours. Like most Tarte products, the Shape Tape Stay Spray Vegan Setting Spray is also transfer-proof, waterproof and sweatproof.
Prep your skin with a nourishing moisturizer before your start the day.
This 4-in-1 mascara conditions, curls, lengthens and volumizes your eyelashes. Thanks to the magniLASH wand, this Tarte mascara also helps lift your lashes.
Finish building your Tarte Custom Kit with this summer-ready tropical makeup bag.
