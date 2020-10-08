Tatcha Friends & Family Sale: Save 20% on Everything
Japanese beauty brand Tatcha is showing their appreciation this week by offering customers 20% off nearly everything at their Friends & Family Sale. This limited-time offer runs through Oct. 15 on Tatcha's website -- just use promo code FF2020 at checkout.
Save on skincare, makeup, sunscreen, eye cream, face masks and more for every skin type, including best-sellers and fan favorites like The Dewy Skin Cream, The Rice Polish, Violet C Brightening Serum, The Silk Canvas Filter Finish Protective Primer and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. Note that the Friends & Family sale excludes gift sets. Shipping is free on orders $25+.
Rooted in Japanese beauty secrets and known for their natural ingredient list, Tatcha products have famous fans including Meghan Markle. Plus, with every skincare purchase, you'll help fund the education of girls in Asia and Africa through the brand's partnership with Room to Read.
Below, the Tatcha sale items we're shopping and why we love each product.
Indulge a little with the Luminous Dewy Skin Mask, drenched in hydrating botanical oils and extracts. Shop a pack of four or buy them individually.
If you have dry skin, the Japanese purple rice in this cream will help hydrate and plump. But the Dewy Skin Cream is also suitable for a normal skin type looking to add a rich moisturizer product to their routine.
Tatcha is known for skin products, but don't sleep on their makeup. This limited edition camellia lip balm is the perfect plum pink hue. Use it with the Silk Canvas.
Gently slough away dead skin cells with this popular exfoliator. It's gentle enough for sensitive skin -- and a product used by Meghan Markle.
