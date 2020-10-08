Tatcha Friends & Family Sale: Save 20% on Everything

Japanese beauty brand Tatcha is showing their appreciation this week by offering customers 20% off nearly everything at their Friends & Family Sale. This limited-time offer runs through Oct. 15 on Tatcha's website -- just use promo code FF2020 at checkout.

Save on skincare, makeup, sunscreen, eye cream, face masks and more for every skin type, including best-sellers and fan favorites like The Dewy Skin Cream, The Rice Polish, Violet C Brightening Serum, The Silk Canvas Filter Finish Protective Primer and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. Note that the Friends & Family sale excludes gift sets. Shipping is free on orders $25+.

Rooted in Japanese beauty secrets and known for their natural ingredient list, Tatcha products have famous fans including Meghan Markle. Plus, with every skincare purchase, you'll help fund the education of girls in Asia and Africa through the brand's partnership with Room to Read.

Below, the Tatcha sale items we're shopping and why we love each product.

The Deep Cleanse Tatcha Tatcha The Deep Cleanse Tatcha Deep cleanse every pore with this product, which removes impurities and leaves you with soft, moisturized skin. REGULARLY $38 $30.40 at Tatcha

Luminous Dewy Skin Mask Tatcha Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask Tatcha Indulge a little with the Luminous Dewy Skin Mask, drenched in hydrating botanical oils and extracts. Shop a pack of four or buy them individually. REGULARLY $45 $36 at Tatcha

The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha If you have dry skin, the Japanese purple rice in this cream will help hydrate and plump. But the Dewy Skin Cream is also suitable for a normal skin type looking to add a rich moisturizer product to their routine. REGULARLY $68 $54.40 at Tatcha

Plum Blossom Camellia Lip Balm Tatcha Tatcha Plum Blossom Camellia Lip Balm Tatcha Tatcha is known for skin products, but don't sleep on their makeup. This limited edition camellia lip balm is the perfect plum pink hue. Use it with the Silk Canvas. REGULARLY $35 $29 at Tatcha

