Tatcha Friends & Family Sale: Take 20% Off Sitewide -- Including the Meghan Markle-Approved Exfoliator

By ETonline Staff
Tatcha

Celebrity-beloved beauty brand Tatcha, known for skincare products inspired by Japanese traditions, is showing their appreciation this week by offering customers 20% off nearly everything at their Friends & Family Sale. This limited-time offer runs through Sept. 21 on Tatcha's website -- just use promo code FF2020 at checkout.

Save on skincare, makeup, sunscreen, eye cream, face masks and more for every skin type, including best-sellers and fan favorites like The Dewy Skin Cream, The Rice Polish, Violet C Brightening Serum, The Silk Canvas Filter Finish Protective Primer and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. Note that the Friends & Family sale excludes gift sets. 

Rooted in Japanese beauty secrets and known for their natural ingredient list, Tatcha products have famous fans including Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston. Plus, with every skincare purchase, you'll help fund the education of girls in Asia and Africa through the brand's partnership with Room to Read.

Shop the Tatcha Friends and Family Sale and check out ET Style's favorite items below. 

The Rice Polish: Classic
The Rice Polish Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder
Tatcha
The Rice Polish: Classic
The non-abrasive exfoliator lathers into a gentle foam to help with natural skin turnover for a smoother, softer and refined complexion. Meghan Markle has listed this product as a beauty favorite. 
$52 (REGULARLY $65)
The Serum Stick
Tatcha The Serum Stick
Tatcha
The Serum Stick
Seen on Jennifer Aniston's makeup room for 'The Morning Show,' this solid serum balm has a concentrated formula that boasts 80% squalane and Japanese lemon balm. It's perfect for targeting dry spots when you're on the go. 
$38 (REGULARLY $48)
The Dewy Skin Cream
The Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha
The Dewy Skin Cream
If you have dry skin, the Japanese purple rice in this cream will help hydrate and plump. But the Dewy Skin Cream is also suitable for a normal skin type looking to add a rich moisturizer product to their routine.
$54 (REGULARLY $68)
The Silk Canvas
Tatcha The Silk Canvas
Tatcha
The Silk Canvas
Tatcha is known for skin products, but don't sleep on the brand's makeup products. The Silk Canvas primer has gained hype on social media for its unique putty-like formula that has a blurring, soft-focus finish on the skin. 
$42 (REGULARLY $52)
The Essence
Tatcha The Essence
Tatcha
The Essence
If you don't already use an essence in your skincare routine, we highly recommend the extra step. Pat Tatcha's The Essence gently all over the face after cleansing to revitalize the skin with hydration, while helping the skin to resurface, soften and plump. 
$84 (REGULARLY $105)
The Deep Cleanse
The Deep Cleanse
Tatcha
The Deep Cleanse
Deep cleanse every pore with this gentle exfoliating cleanser, which removes impurities and leaves you with soft, moisturized skin.
$30 (REGULARLY $38)
Luminous Dewy Skin Mask (4-Pack)
Luminous Dewy Skin Mask
Tatcha
Luminous Dewy Skin Mask (4-Pack)
Indulge a little with the Luminous Dewy Skin Mask, drenched in hydrating botanical oils and extracts. Shop a pack of four or buy the sheet mask individually.
$36 (REGULARLY $45)

