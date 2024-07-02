Taylor Swift Reacts to Fan Getting Tipsy During Her Eras Concert

A Taylor Swift fan took to Instagram to show his unique method of enjoying her Eras Tour, and the singer was down for the ride!

"Eras Tour but I get tipsier every era," Instagram user Elliott Norris captioned a video of his experience at an Eras Tour stop in June. Norris filmed himself during various "eras," showing him singing along to the Lover and Red sets and breaking out his best dance moves with a beer in his hand during the Reputation set.

Norris grabbed a flight of beers for the Folklore and Evermore sets and joked that his "lazy eye [was] coming out" during 1989. The video ended with clips of Norris crying and dancing to the songs "So High School" and "Down Bad" from The Tortured Poets Department.

"eras tour was lit 😂" Norris captioned the Instagram post.

While reactions to the video varied in his comments, Swift seemingly enjoyed the peek into her fan's time at her concert. "This was a whole entire journey 😆," the 34-year-old commented.

Taylor Swift comments on Elliott Norris' June 5 Instagram post - Instagram/Elliott Norris

Swift's Eras Tour has been full of memorable moments and star-studded appearances.

The singer wrapped her Eras Tour stop in London (round one) late last month, during which Prince William and the royal kiddos -- Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, -- made an appearance. The concert fell on William's 42nd birthday, who celebrated by dancing to Swift's hit, "Shake It Off." As a special treat, Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce had a private meet-and-greet with the royals backstage.

A source told ET that Princess Charlotte happens to be the real Swiftie in the family.

"Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family," the source said. "She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa's birthday like this."

Kate Middleton did not join William and their two kids for the night out. Instead, she stayed home with their youngest child, Prince Louis, 6, ET has learned. As the Princess of Wales, 42, recently confirmed on social media, she is currently going through chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer and will be undergoing treatment "for a few more months."

"Charlotte absolutely loved [the concert]," the source added. "They are really wonderful children. William and Kate have done a fantastic job raising all three of them. They understand and appreciate how lucky they are meeting someone like Taylor Swift."

During the concert, William was spotted inside Wembley Stadium as he grooved to her signature hit, "Shake It Off." Footage of the future king dancing to the beloved track quickly went viral on social media with fans pleasantly surprised by William's enthusiasm.

A source who knows William told ET that he wouldn't care that his "dad dancing" went viral. William "is focused on his wife and children right now. He really just wanted it to be a special night for Prince George and Princess Charlotte," the source said.

Over on William and Kate's official social media accounts, the family expressed their gratitude for what was sure to become a cherished memory. "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!," the posts read. "#LondonTSTheErastour."