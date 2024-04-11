Teddi Mellencamp Has Melanoma Surgically Removed for '15th Time'

Teddi Mellencamp's battle with skin cancer continues.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared in social media posts on Wednesday that she was having a spot on her arm surgically removed. Mellencamp noted in since-expired Instagram Story posts that it was the "15th time," per People.

"On my way to my next surgery with Dr. Fairies (my oncologist) to cut out the spot on my arm," she wrote. "Trying to be positive and happy I can do this one awake. I just cry everytime when I get the shots for some reason. Not scared of shots it's just the knowing they are about to cut into me again right after I get one."

In a follow-up post, Mellencamp shared a selfie with an ice pack on her arm. "After 3 days of no sleep, I was able to nap," she captioned the Instagram Story. "I did wake up to my arm feeling like it was stung by 20 🐝s but this too shall pass. 💕🙌🏻."

The 42-year-old daughter of singer John Mellencamp, who has become a vocal advocate for skin cancer screening in recent years, once again urged followers to get their skin checks as she showed her scarred back in another photo.

Mellencamp has been speaking out about her skin cancer struggles since she first shared her melanoma diagnosis back in 2022.

"Melanoma awareness update. Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma," she wrote at the time. "They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma. Now, next Wednesday I go to an oncologist to have it cut out and come up with a game plan on next steps. Of course, this is all pending some additional testing and biopsies of other spots nearby that were taken today. Moral of this story: if a doctor says, 'come in every 3 months' please go in every 3 months. I so badly wanted to blow this off. 'What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently a lot. I continue to share this journey because I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old. This has been such a wakeup call for me, and I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you’re in."

In December 2023, the famous mom revealed immunotherapy was unsuccessful for her and that she opted to undergo a wide excision surgery, which she revealed went well later that month.

As she told ET in January 2023, "I think the reason that I've been so open and vulnerable about what I have been going through is because at least if I feel like I'm helping others and they're able to say, 'Oh, I should book this appointment' or 'I need to take care of this,' then it gives me a little bit of peace because, for me, anybody that knows me knows I can have a little bit of control issues and this is completely out of my control."

"Be proactive with your health," she pleaded. "You're gonna be your biggest advocate, and I'm lucky and I feel grateful that somebody was like, 'You need to go get that checked' and I went and got it checked, and now I'm going every four to six weeks and they keep finding more things to look at, so if you push things off to the side and you don't just confront them, it's only gonna get worse."

