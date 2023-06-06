Shopping

The 10 Best Air Fryer Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day: Shop Ninja, Cosori, Phillips and More

By Danica Creahan
Philips

If you've been looking to upgrade your kitchen this summer and test out some new recipes, it is the perfect time to invest in an air fryer that will make the cooking process super easy and efficient. Plus, an air fryer is your secret weapon for crowd-pleasing food ideas that are both healthy and delicious. Right now, you can score major savings ahead of Prime Day on highly-rated models from Ninja, Cosori, Instant Pot, Phillips, and more.

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon is the place to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen.

Air fryers cook our favorite snacks and meals, making them super crispy and crunchy on the outside yet using up to 85% less oil than deep-frying. Since there's no pot of hot oil involved, clean up is a breeze, too. The best air fryer deals include ovens with an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust the cooking time and temperature so your food turns out perfect.

With small ovens for as little as $40 and larger models for over 50% off, shop the best air fryer deals ahead of Prime Day below and save now on this kitchen essential

Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer

If you're searching for a compact air fryer, Ninja's Mini Air Fryer features 2-Qt. capacity for smaller snacks and meals. 

$80$60
Chefman Compact Air Fryer
CHEFMAN Compact Air Fryer
Amazon
Chefman Compact Air Fryer

This air fryer is cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty that Chefman provides. You can remove the basket and tray from the air fryer can be washed in the dishwasher.

$50$40
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Amazon
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt

This Cosori air fryer features 9 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.

$100$78
WITH COUPON
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Qt
Amazon
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range from 105 to 400 degrees, you can gently remove moisture or quickly cook and crisp any snacks you want. 

$130$100
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Amazon
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done.

$350$245
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Amazon
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven

Cook up something special with this versatile air fryer from Chefman. Air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie or roast all in one convenient appliance. 

$150$70
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven

Instant Pot's Vortex Plus Air Fryer is built with an on-screen progress bar so you can see when to add and turn food. Also, you are able to easily monitor your food and adjust cooking time with the ClearCook window and internal light. 

 

$133$120
COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo
COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo
Amazon
COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo

Help make meal prep easier with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes. With customizable cooking functions, you can customize and save the time and temperature of any preset.

$130$100
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Constantly throwing out leftovers? Cook them to perfection, in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes. 

$150$100
Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 12-in-1 Countertop Oven
Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 12-in-1 Countertop Oven
Amazon
Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 12-in-1 Countertop Oven

This Cosori Air Fryer Toast Oven is Alexa-compatible, so you can sync up a recipe with your countertop oven without pressing a single button.

$160$140

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping

