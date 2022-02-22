Shopping

The 10 Best Amazon Deals To Shop Right Now: February 2022

By ETonline Staff
You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal. Right now there are tons of Amazon deals on can't-miss items to add to your winter routine, including clothes, activewear, skincare, face masks, electronics, kitchenware and mattresses. 

Amazon has thousands of deals to help you save -- from the perfect pair of winter leggings to cast iron cookware, the holidays aren't the only time to save big! Right now you can find more standout deals at Amazon including JBL wireless earbuds, a Le Creuset dutch oven, a QLED Fire TV and so much more. 

Shop ET's top picks for the best deals from Amazon below. 

The Best Amazon Deals Today:

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones
Whether you need to upgrade your headphones or you need a spare pair, at 50% off, this deal on JBL True Wireless Earbuds is one you can't pass up. 
$100$50
Insignia 55" Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV
Save $100 on this QLED smart TV from Insignia and enjoy thousands of shows with Fire TV at a brilliant resolution. 
$500$400
Milliard Cozy Saucer Chair
As an accent chair or for extra seating, this Milliard Cozy Saucer Chair is a great addition to any room at a great price. It comes in seven colors. 
$110$59
RUNWE Adjustable Weight Dumbbells Set
This Adjustable Weight Dumbbells Set is a great space saver packing 40 to 100-pound weights into one and at a 39% discount, is a wallet saver, too. 
$180$110
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set
Take 40% off Lodge Cast Iron cookware with this bundle which includes two skillets, a griddle, and a Dutch oven with lid.
$150$90
Flash Furniture Desk Chair
Get 45% off this desk chair and enjoy everyday comfort and support in your office. Designed to provide ample airflow and maneuverability, this office chair offers the perfect way to sit comfortably at your desk for long hours.
$226$125
Lumbar Support Pillow
For those suffering from lower back pain, this Lumbar Support Pillow can be used for gaming, in your home office or in the car and right now, you can get it for 67% off. 
$80$26
American Soft Linen 6-Towel Set
This set includes 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 2 washcloths — all of which are extremely absorbent. 
$73$40
Mr. Kate Winston Sofa Sectional
Perfect for small space living, the modern sectional sofa has a reversible chaise that can be placed on either side. 
$693$526
Le Creuset Enameled Chef's Oven with Glass Lid
This oven's tight-fitting glass lid is specially designed to circulate steam and return moisture back to your food.
$400$250

More Amazon Deals:

Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill
Take 38% off the Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill. It has over 50 global routes that auto-adjust in real time to your speed. 
$1,299$799
Shiatsu Back and Neck Massage Pillow with Heat and AC Adapter
Relieve sore and tight muscles with the powerful deep-kneading massage nodes that mimic a natural shiatsu hand massage.
$100$55
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress
Over 11,000 shoppers love Tuft & Needle's mattress with a breathable plush cover to help keep you cool and comfortable. 
$645$516
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds. 
$70$31 AND UP
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Looking to get fit for spring? Save $100 now on this Fitbit tracker that helps track activities, heart health, skin temperature and guides stress management.
$300$200
Orolay Women's Down Jacket
The viral down jacket from Orolay is 40% off. Oprah even included the popular coat on her Favorite Things List.
$270$160
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Bluetooth Keyboard
Checking email, browsing, and note-taking are made even easier with this tablet's all-new Bluetooth keyboard that has a detachable case that's balanced for stability and comfortable typing. The super lightweight Fire HD 10 includes a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, featuring premium Office apps. 
$270$220
Beats Studio3 Headphones
The popular headphones, known for their wireless connectivity and active noise cancellation, are currently $128 off.
$350$222
VIZIO 75" 4K UHD Smart TV
Save $300 now on this smart TV with 4K Ultra HD to get more than 8 million pixels for breathtaking detail.
$1,300$999
Deep Kneading Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat
Homesnew's massage machine offers a simulation shiatsu massage for your feet, calf and arms with the touch of a simple remote control. 
$190$130
Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Queen Size Cotton Bed Sheets Set
Save 19% on these Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Queen Size Cotton Bed Sheets.
$108$88
Samsung 55" Class The Frame QLED 4 Smart TV
The 4K display on this TV adds clarity and quality to your viewing experience and right now, you can get it for $500 off the regular price. 
$1500$998
Apple AirPods Pro
Don't miss your chance to save more than $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro. 
$249$197

