The 10 Best Amazon Deals To Shop Right Now: Presidents' Day 2022

By ETonline Staff
Amazon
Amazon

You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal. Right now there are tons of Amazon deals for Presidents' Day on can't-miss items to add to your winter routine, including clothes, activewear, skincare, face masks, electronics, kitchenware and mattresses. 

Amazon has thousands of deals to help you save -- from the perfect pair of winter leggings to cast iron cookware, the holidays aren't the only time to save big! Right now you can find more standout deals at Amazon including a QLED Fire TV, a Le Creuset dutch oven, a Toshiba Convection Toaster Oven and so much more. 

Shop ET's top picks for the best deals from Amazon below. 

The Best Amazon Deals Today:

Eddie Bauer Smart Heated Electric Throw Blanket
Eddie Bauer Smart Heated Electric Throw Blanket
Amazon
Eddie Bauer Smart Heated Electric Throw Blanket
Make the rest of winter a lot more cozy with this electric blanket from Eddie Bauer at a 79% discount.
$80$25
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set
Amazon
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set
Take 40% off Lodge Cast Iron cookware with this bundle which includes two skillets, a griddle, and a Dutch oven with lid.
$150$90
American Soft Linen 6-Towel Set
American Soft Linen 6-Towel Set
Amazon
American Soft Linen 6-Towel Set
This set includes 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 2 washcloths — all of which are extremely absorbent. 
$73$40
Mr. Kate Winston Sofa Sectional
Mr. Kate Winston Sofa Sectional
Amazon
Mr. Kate Winston Sofa Sectional
Perfect for small space living, the modern sectional sofa has a reversible chaise that can be placed on either side. 
$693$526
Flash Furniture Desk Chair
Flash Furniture Desk Chair
Amazon
Flash Furniture Desk Chair
Get 45% off this desk chair and enjoy everyday comfort and support in your office. Designed to provide ample airflow and maneuverability, this office chair offers the perfect way to sit comfortably at your desk for long hours.
$226$125
Le Creuset Enameled Chef's Oven with Glass Lid
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven with Glass Lid, 7.5 qt.
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Chef's Oven with Glass Lid
This oven's tight-fitting glass lid is specially designed to circulate steam and return moisture back to your food.
$400$250
RUNWE Adjustable Weight Dumbbells Set
RUNWE Adjustable Weight Dumbbells Set
Amazon
RUNWE Adjustable Weight Dumbbells Set
This Adjustable Weight Dumbbells Set is a great space saver packing 40 to 100-pound weights into one and at a 51% discount, is a wallet saver, too. 
$180$88
Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter
Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter
Amazon
Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter
Just in time for spring, save 40% on this electric scooter. With a range of 26 miles, it can make getting to school or doing errands a little more fun. 
$650$510
Toshiba Digital Convection Toaster Oven
Toshiba Digital Convection Toaster Oven
Amazon
Toshiba Digital Convection Toaster Oven
A convection toaster oven is like having a regular oven on your countertop. Right now, this one from Toshiba is 39% off the regular price.
$146$89
Insignia 55" Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV
Insignia 55-inch Class F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 55" Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV
Save $100 on this QLED smart TV from Insignia and enjoy thousands of shows with Fire TV at a brilliant resolution. 
$500$400

More Amazon Deals:

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress
Over 11,000 shoppers love Tuft & Needle's mattress with a breathable plush cover to help keep you cool and comfortable. 
$645$516
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Amazon
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Looking to get fit for spring? Save $100 now on this Fitbit tracker that helps track activities, heart health, skin temperature and guides stress management.
$300$200
DJI FPV UAV Drone Quadcopter with 4K Camera
DJI FPV UAV Drone Quadcopter with 4K Camera
Amazon
DJI FPV UAV Drone Quadcopter with 4K Camera
If you're thinking about getting a drone, you can get this highly rated gadget for $300 off the regular price right now. 
$1,300$999
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Bluetooth Keyboard
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Bluetooth Keyboard
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Bluetooth Keyboard
Checking email, browsing, and note-taking are made even easier with this tablet's all-new Bluetooth keyboard that has a detachable case, balanced for stability and comfortable typing. The super lightweight Fire HD 10 includes a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, featuring premium Office apps. 
$270$189
VIZIO 75" 4K UHD Smart TV
VIZIO 75-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
VIZIO 75" 4K UHD Smart TV
Save $300 now on this smart TV with 4K Ultra HD to get more than 8 million pixels for breathtaking detail.
$1,300$999
Resistance Bands Set
Resistance Bands Set
Amazon
Resistance Bands Set
If you don't have the space for a full home gym, this Resistance Bands Set can help you meet your fitness goals.
$42$35
Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Queen Size Cotton Bed Sheets Set
Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Queen Size Cotton Bed Sheets Set
Amazon
Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Queen Size Cotton Bed Sheets Set
Save 19% on these Thread Spread Pure Egyptian Queen Size Cotton Bed Sheets.
$108$88
JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass Soundbar
JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass Soundbar
Amazon
JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass Soundbar
Upgrade your TV-watching experience with this JBL sound bar with a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer that delivers deep, thrilling sound for all your shows. 
$350$300
Samsung 55" Class The Frame QLED 4 Smart TV
Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung 55" Class The Frame QLED 4 Smart TV
The 4K display on this TV adds clarity and quality to your viewing experience and right now, you can get it for $500 off the regular price. 
$1500$998
Apple AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
Don't miss your chance to save more than $70 on the Apple AirPods Pro. 
$249$175
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer
Amazon
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer
Make cooking for the family a snap with this Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer at a discount! 
$73$59
Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill
Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill
Amazon
Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill
Take 38% off the Schwinn Fitness 810 Treadmill. It has over 50 global routes that auto-adjust in real time to your speed. 
$1,299$799
Deep Kneading Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat
Deep Kneading Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat
Amazon
Deep Kneading Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat
Homesnew's massage machine offers a simulation shiatsu massage for your feet, calf and arms with the touch of a simple remote control. 
$190$130
Beats Studio3 Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Headphones
The popular headphones, known for their wireless connectivity and active noise cancellation, are currently $150 off.
$350$199
Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Fire HD 8 Kids tablet
Amazon
Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
This full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet comes with a Kid-Proof Case and built-in stand a 2-year worry-free guarantee and 1 year of Amazon Kids+ to give your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos and educational content.
$140$70
Orolay Women's Down Jacket
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Women's Down Jacket
The viral down jacket from Orolay is 40% off. Oprah even included the popular coat on her Favorite Things List.
$270$160
Shiatsu Back and Neck Massage Pillow with Heat and AC Adapter
Shiatsu Back and Neck Massage Pillow with Heat and AC Adapter
Amazon
Shiatsu Back and Neck Massage Pillow with Heat and AC Adapter
Relieve sore & tight muscles with the powerful deep-kneading massage nodes that mimic a natural, shiatsu hand massage.
$100$65
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds. 
$70$31 AND UP

