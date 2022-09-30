The 10 Best Coffee Makers and Espresso Machines to Shop Right Now for International Coffee Day 2022
Skip the trips to the coffee shop and become a barista at home with your new coffee maker on International Coffee Day 2022. Americans love their coffee. Sixty-two percent of Americans drink coffee every single day, and if you get your daily java jolt from a popular chain coffee shop like Starbucks or a local independent coffee house, you know just how easy it is to rack up a pricey coffee bill every month.
If rising inflation has you looking to cut down on extra expenses and follow a stricter budget, then purchasing a new coffee maker or espresso machine might be a great way to kick off your savings.
In addition to saving you money in the long run, a great coffee maker can totally transform your morning routine -- especially given that the newest coffee makers on the market offer many more features than a traditional drip coffee machine.
ET has crafted a list of 10 great coffee makers, from cold-brew carafes to espresso machines, and even a smart coffee maker controllable via an app, all with great reviews and the latest tech features. Regardless of your preference for iced coffee, cappuccino with an espresso shot, or just a straight brewed coffee, these machines are sure to please any coffee lover. Keep reading to check out the best coffee makers to shop right now.
The Wi-Fi-enabled Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart offers the savviest pod technology on the market. Brew from anywhere with the touch of a button (or the shout of "Alexa!"); set your personal preferences via a downloadable app; and enjoy the convenience of BrewID, which recognizes the brand and roast of each pod and adjusts brewing accordingly. You can score the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart for $200 on Amazon, or build a Keurig starter kit that includes four sets of pods and sets you up with a subscription to save 50% through Keurig.
The latest offering from Nespresso, the sleek and space-saving Vertuo Next brews rich, barista-quality espresso drinks from capsules in less than a minute. Simply drop in a capsule and the gadget adapts coffee size, temperature, pressure and brewing time with the touch of a button. Worried about excess waste? Nespresso offers a recycling program for all of its customers, so used aluminum capsules don't wind up in a landfill. Each unit comes with a complimentary sample pack of Nespresso pods.
Many coffee aficionados appreciate Breville's Precision Brewer, which offers six brewing modes -- use your own favorite coffee grounds for your perfect regular coffee, latte, or cold brew over ice fast. This machine includes a thermal glass carafe to keep coffee warm for hours. Everything from water temperature to flow speed can be adjusted and the machine even comes with dual filter baskets to match flavor preferences.
The KitchenAid XL cold-brew coffee maker offers an easy method for at-home cold brew. Simply fill the barrel with cold water and your favorite grinds and allow it to steep in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours.
Well equipped with features, this budget-friendly option from Black + Decker offers a classic drip-brew experience. A fan favorite on Amazon, the 12-cup coffee maker has digital controls, two-hour shutoff and quick-touch programming, enabling you set up an automatic brew.
The De'Longhi EC885M Dedica Arte home espresso machine will have you brewing coffee like a professional barista resulting in a delicious espresso . It assures quality results, with adjustable controls for personal preferences. The steam wand enables you to get the perfect milk froth for café quality lattes and cappuccinos. Sleek 6" wide design leaves your kitchen counter uncluttered. The large basket can use up to 18g of ground coffee. While you might think it looks difficult to use, this machine is really easy with its automatic flow stop feature. This espresso maker also accommodate taller cups and has a removable water tank.
For those who live alone or prefer brewing coffee by the cup, there's the Cuisinart Premium single-serve brewer. Compatible with any brand of single-cup pod — including Keurig K-Cup pods — it also comes with a reusable filter cup to add grinds of your choice. Adjustable brewing temperatures and cup sizes, in addition to a hot-water-only feature for soups, teas or hot cocoa, add to the appeal of this compact, but mighty, machine.
Iced-coffee drinkers love this affordable machine from Mr. Coffee, according to reviews. The gadget brews refreshing, chilled coffee in just four minutes, for non-watered down java enjoyment.
While coffee maker technology constantly changes, the methods behind Bodum's French press have passed the test of time. The highly rated, take-anywhere, no-outlet-needed, easy-to-clean coffee maker brews rich, strong coffee in just four minutes, with just hot water and ground beans.
Brew a latte, cappuccino, Americano or other barista-style coffee drink from whole beans with the touch of a button. Philips 3200 series espresso machine and grinder is feature-heavy, easy-to-operate, professional-worthy gadget. Equipped with a milk frother dubbed "LatteGo," it mixes milk and air at high speed in a round frothing chamber, then adds it to a brew for a one-stop, coffee shop-worthy drink. Amazon reviewers rave that it works better than models two to three times the price, and praise the easy-to-clean technology.
