The 10 Best Dyson Airwrap Alternatives to Shop in 2023 for Affordable All-In-One Stylers
The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is one of beauty's most coveted hair tools for a reason. Between it's unique barrel technology, rave TikTok reviews and thousands of 4-star ratings found all across the internet, it's easy to understand why the airwrap styler is so in-demand (and often out of stock) — though it doesn't make the process of actually getting your hands on one any less frustrating.
Fortunately, if you (like us) are always in the market for a great alternative to a mega-popular product, there are plenty of Dyson Airwrap inspired products out there that provide the same volumizing results as the cult-favorite Dyson styler, but without the hefty price tag or hassle of finding one. These Dyson Airwrap hair styling alternatives offer different levels of heat needed to transform multiple hair types and can be especially useful for longer lengths and frizz prone hair.
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush, for example, challenges the Dyson Airwrap's status as the premier hair styling technology and it has absolutely captivated TikTok users in the process. But there are also a number of other top-rated hair tools from T3, Conair, Shark and so many others that have proven to be excellent alternatives to Dyson's most prized original Airwrap hair tool.
Elevate your hair game ASAP and shop the best Dyson Airwrap alternatives that cost a fraction of the real deal's price. The similar options below are just as affordable as they are effective.
The T3 Airebrush features an interchangeable brush design with 15 heat & speed combinations, along with a powerful built-in ion generator and a smart microchip to deliver smooth and frizz-free results.
The Shark system for curly hair comes with two auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a styling concentrator, and a diffuser for gently defining your curls.
With thousands of frizz-defying ions, every day is a good day for all hair types with Conair's Frizz Free Hot Air Brush. The titanium ceramic-coated barrel provides salon-style fullness without damaging your delicate strands.
This tool is one of TikTok's obsessions — and for good reason. The Revlon hair dryer and hot air brush features a non-detachable oval brush design that helps to smooth the hair and create more volume.
According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."
This rotating hot air brush with precisely calibrated warm airflow delivers salon-level volume and shine. The brush head rotates in both directions with a touch of a button, making it easier to grip your hair and achieve loose waves.
All hair types appreciate the lightweight, sturdy, oval shape of this Amika option. A tourmaline-coated barrel, nylon-ball-tipped bristles, and three heat settings round out the features. This hair dryer will not exceed 240 degrees Fahrenheit, so you don't have to worry about damaging your hair. Plus, it's compact enough to pack in your carry-on for your next vacation.
You can easily create loose waves and curls with this 2.25" round dryer brush, even if you have short hair.
Transform your hair in one simple step with the Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush.
Unlike other hair stylers, this lightweight tool relies on tiny air vents that "cool on contact to lock in your style," according to the retailer.
