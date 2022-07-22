The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is one of beauty's most coveted hair tools for a reason. Between it's unique barrel technology, rave TikTok reviews and thousands of 4-star ratings found all across the internet, it's easy to understand why the airwrap styler is so in-demand (and often out of stock) — though it doesn't make the process of actually getting your hands on one any less frustrating.

Fortunately, if you (like us) are always in the market for a great alternative to a mega-popular product, there are plenty of Dyson Airwrap dupes out there that provide the same volumizing results as the cult-favorite Dyson styler, but without the hefty price tag or hassle of finding one. These Dyson Airwrap hair styling alternatives offer different levels of heat needed to transform multiple hair types and can be especially useful for longer lengths and frizz prone hair.

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush, for example, is the latest tool to challenge the Dyson Airwrap's status as the premier hair styling technology and it has absolutely captivated TikTok users in the process. But there are also a number of other top-rated hair tools from T3, Conair, Shark and so many others that have proven to be excellent alternatives to Dyson's most prized original airwrap hair tool.

To help you with your shopping — and give you the inspiration to elevate your hair game ASAP — ET has scoured the internet in search of the very top Dyson Airwrap complete styler alternatives that are as affordable as they are effective, especially with the summer heat officially here.

InfinitiPro by Conair Hot Air Multi-Styler Bed Bath & Beyond InfinitiPro by Conair Hot Air Multi-Styler The Hot Air Multi-Styler from InfinitiPRO by Conair is a multi-purpose 4-in-1 styling tool with unique spin air brush technology that can replace both your curling iron and blow dry brush. This tool works best on dry hair for curls and waves as well as a smooth or straight look. $85 Buy Now

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer The Dyson Airwrap isn't the only coveted hair styling tool from the brand -- users also love the Supersonic Hair Dryer. With extreme heat settings, you can quickly style wet hair or adjust the heat for damp hair too. $430 Buy Now

Expreen Ionic Hair Dryer Walmart Expreen Ionic Hair Dryer The negative ion tech in Xpreen's hair dryer allows your hair to get blow dried without making it frizzy. It can be used on all hair types, and it's small enough to travel with. $50 Buy Now

