When you're looking to determine your favorite scent out of the best perfumes for women, it's easy to be paralyzed by choice. There are thousands of decadent fragrances to choose from, whether you're a fan of mouth-watering gourmands or fresh aquatics. With so many excellent celebrity fragrances like Cosmic Kylie Jenner or Ariana Grande's Cloud Pink on the table, things are even further complicated. How could you possibly choose a signature scent? We're here to help, but we know how hard it can be.

For spring, it's time to look at refreshing everything: your home, your exercise routine, and even your scent. It's a time of renewal, with blooming flowers, buzzing bees flitting about, and the sun's return from winter's dark embrace. Why not reflect that in your new personal scent? You'd be surprised at how easily a new fragrance can uplift your spirits. Pair a new scent with an upgraded skincare routine and some great new hair care products, and you'll feel like a new person.

Whether you gravitate toward light, feminine musks, sparkling citrus scents, or aromatic florals, there's something for every preference in our picks for the best spring perfumes. From new twists on old classics to cozy seasonal scents that recall the familiarity of winter, we've arranged our top favorite perfumes of 2024 below.

Best Spring 2024 Fragrances for Women:

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Amazon Yves Saint Laurent Libre Indulge in this invigorating blend of juicy orange blossom, lavender, and light musk that'll have you ready to walk the runway. The latest addition to Yves Saint Laurent's cadre of fashion-forward scents is a great for layering and perfect to add some mystifying allure to your day. $110 Shop Now

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Amazon Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid This decadent take on the classic feminine patchouli, vanilla, and rose petal scent adds striking notes of orchid and peach to make a gorgeous blend of florals and fruit with an unabashed air of sensuality that'll stop others in their tracks. $77 Shop Now

Kayali Eden Sparkling Lychee 39 Amazon Kayali Eden Sparkling Lychee 39 Radiate cheeriness with this fruity floral that brings delicious, juicy lychee to the forefront along with notes of vanilla and rose for the perfect blend of hopefulness and romance — perfect for bringing smiles to your face this spring. $165 $98 Shop Now

Prada Paradoxe Amazon Prada Paradoxe Spritz on this white amber-scented take on light musk that capitalizes on neroli bud to give it a warm, subtle note that'll linger with you all day long — a little of this multidimensional floral goes a long way. $113 Shop Now

Mugler Alien Goddess Amazon Mugler Alien Goddess Mugler's cult favorite Alien undergoes a well-deserved facelift with the addition of striking jasmine, warm vanilla, and Italian bergamot for a floral bouquet that an otherworldly goddess might keep on her bureau. It's even refillable, eliminating the need to buy additional bottles. $150 Shop Now

Kilian Angels' Share Amazon Kilian Angels' Share This exquisite scent is inspired by the evaporation of liquor that remains in oak barrels, or the "angels' share," with notes of cognac oil, Tonka bean absolute, cinnamon, praline, and vanilla for a one-of-a-kind fragrance that'll cling to you like smoke on a bar patron. $138 Shop Now

Dolce & Gabbana Lily Amazon Dolce & Gabbana Lily Try on a new version of Dolce & Gabbana's Dolce, which swaps florals for notes of passion fruit, orange and a tiny bit of lily to make a tantalizing confection that comes in a striking pink bottle. $118 Shop Now

TokyoMilk Dead Sexy Amazon TokyoMilk Dead Sexy This scent's name may evoke death, but it's extremely lively with base notes of deep vanilla that intermingles with exotic woods, white orchid, and ebony for an ethereal, elevated take of your typical powdery musk. $125 Shop Now

Malin + Goetz Strawberry Amazon Malin + Goetz Strawberry Smell like you've just gone picking strawberries with this interpretation of the deep red fruit. This tasteful blend of musk, jasmine petals, pink pepper, and bergamot combine to evoke the scent of fresh strawberries and more in a genderless fragrance for everyone. $98 Shop Now

Best Perfumes for Women in 2024:

snif Vow Factor snif snif Vow Factor Even if you don't have a fall wedding on the horizon, snif's Vow Factor is sure to sweep you off your feet with an invigorating, verdant blend of figs, neroli, rose and cedarwood. $65 Shop Now

KAYALI Vanilla 28 Sephora KAYALI Vanilla 28 KAYALI's tonka and amber-enriched Vanilla 28 tends to sell out frequently thanks to its TikTok popularity, so get your hands on a bottle while it's still in stock. $89 Shop Now

Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum Ulta Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum "This is the most beautiful fragrance I have ever smelled," raved one happy reviewer of Dior's warm floral scent. "It smells like candy and roses in the most beautiful way. It leaves a wonderful scent trail, but is still soft and pretty. I can see this working all year round and it is definitely signature scent worthy." Starting at $100 Shop Now

snif Golden Ticket snif snif Golden Ticket Golden Ticket is steeped with the evocative scents of black tea, green tea, golden maté and bergamot atop a rich base of amber and vetiver. $65 Shop Now

snif Tart Deco snif snif Tart Deco If you're in the market for a juicy scent, snif's Tart Deco features indulgent notes of black cherry, raspberry and rose grounded by birchwood and vetiver. $65 Shop snif

Dossier Ambery Saffron Dossier Dossier Ambery Saffron Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Dossier's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative. $49 Shop Now

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Sephora Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum If Chanel No. 5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness. $135 Shop Now

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Sephora Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a single spritz of this one — a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum. $115 Shop Now

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Nordstrom Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent — which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply, making it the perfect perfume for a long day. $110 $94 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: