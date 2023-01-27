The Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale This Weekend

The 10 Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale This Weekend: Patagonia, lululemon, Columbia and More
As we head into February and the temperatures drop, you might need something a bit more substantial to keep out the chill. For those needing to update their winter gear, there is a huge selection of women's coats on sale with major discounts up to 90% off. With deals from top brands like Patagonia, UGG, Columbia, and lululemon, you can save on designer styles and everyday classics.
Bundle up in comfortable puffers or give the trench coat trend a try this winter. Favorites from Columbia, Nike, and J.Crew are all on sale this weekend. From casual wear to formal wear, these jackets and coats have you covered. We've made your shopping easier and rounded up the best deals on coats and jackets that rival the ones we typically see at the end of the season.
With two more months of winter to go, shop our favorite outerwear deals below and don't be left out in the cold.
The Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale Now
With a cinchable waist and hem, you can easily customize the shape of this wonderfully warm down puffer from lululemon.
Columbia's patented Heat Reflective jackets provide the ultimate body heat management for a wide range of cold climates. The Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket is a performance blend of ultra lightweight warmth with breathable fabric that dissipates moisture.
If you're having an active day out, the water-proof Nano Puff Jacket is useful to have on hand. You can compress it and fit it into a small bag and take it everywhere you may go.
This best-selling Patagonia parka is 40% off. Made of durable organic cotton canvas, the midlength, workwear-inspired ranch coat comes complete with a cozy, fleece-lined hood.
Lined with UGG's signature sherpa, this puffer coat is sure to keep you warm all winter long.
This Lands' End jacket made of HyperDRY down retains its loft and warmth even when wet. The water resistant shell holds up against rain and snow, offering protective fit.
Plush faux shearling along the neckline and hood softens this calf-grazing puffer jacket that's sure to keep you warm until spring is here.
Designed with a waist-accentuating elastic belt and faux-fur collar, this nylon puffer jacket is a glam go-to. With a quilted finish and padded insulation, it’s light enough to fold and stow away for travel.
This deeply discounted down-and-feather long puffer coat from Ralph Lauren can keep you toasty in all varieties of cold weather.
Face winter's harsh chill in the Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 parka, built for dependable warmth and dryness year-round with a waterproof shell and removable, down-insulated liner jacket.
