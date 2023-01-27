The Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale This Weekend

As we head into February and the temperatures drop, you might need something a bit more substantial to keep out the chill. For those needing to update their winter gear, there is a huge selection of women's coats on sale with major discounts up to 90% off. With deals from top brands like Patagonia, UGG, Columbia, and lululemon, you can save on designer styles and everyday classics.

Bundle up in comfortable puffers or give the trench coat trend a try this winter. Favorites from Columbia, Nike, and J.Crew are all on sale this weekend. From casual wear to formal wear, these jackets and coats have you covered. We've made your shopping easier and rounded up the best deals on coats and jackets that rival the ones we typically see at the end of the season.

With two more months of winter to go, shop our favorite outerwear deals below and don't be left out in the cold.

The Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale Now

Columbia Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket Amazon Columbia Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket Columbia's patented Heat Reflective jackets provide the ultimate body heat management for a wide range of cold climates. The Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket is a performance blend of ultra lightweight warmth with breathable fabric that dissipates moisture. $200 $130 Shop Now

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket Patagonia Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket If you're having an active day out, the water-proof Nano Puff Jacket is useful to have on hand. You can compress it and fit it into a small bag and take it everywhere you may go. $229 $137 Shop Now

