The 10 Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale This Weekend: Patagonia, lululemon, Columbia and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
The Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale This Weekend
As we head into February and the temperatures drop, you might need something a bit more substantial to keep out the chill. For those needing to update their winter gear, there is a huge selection of women's coats on sale with major discounts up to 90% off. With deals from top brands like Patagonia, UGG, Columbia, and lululemon, you can save on designer styles and everyday classics. 

Bundle up in comfortable puffers or give the trench coat trend a try this winter. Favorites from Columbia, Nike, and J.Crew are all on sale this weekend. From casual wear to formal wear, these jackets and coats have you covered. We've made your shopping easier and rounded up the best deals on coats and jackets that rival the ones we typically see at the end of the season.

With two more months of winter to go, shop our favorite outerwear deals below and don't be left out in the cold. 

The Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale Now

lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket
lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket
lululemon
lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket

With a cinchable waist and hem, you can easily customize the shape of this wonderfully warm down puffer from lululemon. 

$298$199
Columbia Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket
Columbia Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket

Columbia's patented Heat Reflective jackets provide the ultimate body heat management for a wide range of cold climates. The Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket is a performance blend of ultra lightweight warmth with breathable fabric that dissipates moisture.

$200$130
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Women's Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

If you're having an active day out, the water-proof Nano Puff Jacket is useful to have on hand. You can compress it and fit it into a small bag and take it everywhere you may go.

$229$137
Patagonia Insulated Prairie Dawn Parka
Patagonia Insulated Prairie Dawn Parka
Patagonia
Patagonia Insulated Prairie Dawn Parka

This best-selling Patagonia parka is 40% off. Made of durable organic cotton canvas, the midlength, workwear-inspired ranch coat comes complete with a cozy, fleece-lined hood.

$329$197
UGG Women's Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer
UGG Women's Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer
Amazon
UGG Women's Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer

Lined with UGG's signature sherpa, this puffer coat is sure to keep you warm all winter long.

$248$173
Lands' End Down Winter Coat
Lands' End Down Winter Coat
Amazon
Lands' End Down Winter Coat

This Lands' End jacket made of HyperDRY down retains its loft and warmth even when wet. The water resistant shell holds up against rain and snow, offering protective fit. 

$240$109
UGG Keeley Faux Shearling Trim Longline Puffer Coat
UGG Keeley Faux Shearling Trim Longline Puffer Coat
Nordstrom
UGG Keeley Faux Shearling Trim Longline Puffer Coat

Plush faux shearling along the neckline and hood softens this calf-grazing puffer jacket that's sure to keep you warm until spring is here. 

$348$243
Michael Kors Faux Fur Trim Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Faux Fur Trim Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Faux Fur Trim Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket

Designed with a waist-accentuating elastic belt and faux-fur collar, this nylon puffer jacket is a glam go-to. With a quilted finish and padded insulation, it’s light enough to fold and stow away for travel.

$275$99
Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Puffer Jacket
Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom
Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Puffer Jacket

This deeply discounted down-and-feather long puffer coat from Ralph Lauren can keep you toasty in all varieties of cold weather.

$360$200
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka
REI
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka

Face winter's harsh chill in the Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 parka, built for dependable warmth and dryness year-round with a waterproof shell and removable, down-insulated liner jacket.

$799$559

