The 12 Best Anti-Aging Serums of 2023: Shop Skincare from SkinCeuticals, Drunk Elephant, The Ordinary and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Anti-Aging Serums of 2023
Amazon

While getting older has many perks, looking into the mirror and seeing changes that signal old age — like crow's feet or new wrinkles popping up — is not one of them.

Thankfully we live in a day and age where there are seemingly endless anti-aging serums on the market. With the advances in science, these formulas are more potent and better working than serums of the past. But with such a variety of products on the shelves of your local beauty counter, all claiming to be the best, how do you know which ones actually work?

Here at ET, we've made it our mission to stay up-to-date with the latest and greatest anti-aging products available today. We've kept up with the celebrities' favorite skincare products like SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum praised by Sienna Miller, Brooke Shields and Hailey Bieber. And we scroll through TikTok to keep up with the newest, rave-reviewed skincare including dermatologist-favorite La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum and affordable but hardworking products from The Ordinary.

If you're in the market for a new anti-aging product, but don't know where to start, we have you covered. With any new addition to your skincare regimen, it's never a bad idea to consult a doctor or dermatologist with any questions or concerns. With that said, check below, as we've rounded up what are known as some of the most powerful and hydrating anti-aging products.

Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Serum
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic
SkinStore
Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Serum

A splurge-worthy skincare product that delivers results. This C E Ferulic serum from SkinCeuticals is formulated with 15% pure vitamin C, 1% vitamin E and 0.5% ferulic acid. This powerful antioxidant wonder helps protect the skin from free radicals, fine lines, wrinkles and loss of elasticity.

$182
La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum
La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum
Skinstore
La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum

Created with two types of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, this serum from La Roche-Posay helps your skin retain moisture and may restore your skin's barrier.

$40
The Ordinary "Buffet" + Copper Peptides 1%
The Ordinary "Buffet" + Copper Peptides 1%
The Ordinary
The Ordinary "Buffet" + Copper Peptides 1%

Said to target crows feet and signs of aging, this serum from The Ordinary has been popping up all over TikTok. The water-based formula is made with copper peptides which create a beautiful blue serum.

$31
Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum: For Plumping & Anti-Aging
Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum: For Plumping & Anti-Aging
Saks Fifth Avenue
Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum: For Plumping & Anti-Aging

A blend of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and ferulic acid delivers intense hydration and may help to reduce signs of aging.

$140
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
SkinStore
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum

This powerful serum claims to target fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, breakouts, an uneven skin tone and environmentally damaged skin.

$85
Obagi ELASTIderm Facial Serum
Obagi Medical ELASTIderm® Facial Serum
Dermstore
Obagi ELASTIderm Facial Serum

Obagi's serum helps support skin elasticity so it can bounce back from the signs of aging, resulting in firmer-looking, more resilient skin.

$198
Paula's Choice Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum
Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum
Dermstore
Paula's Choice Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum

With pure retinol and potent antioxidants, this silky serum helps improve the appearance of wrinkles while Vitamin C helps brighten and replenish skin. 

    $45
    Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum
    Deep Wrinkle Serum
    Tula
    Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum

    Tula's milky, lightweight serum targets the signs of premature aging and the look of wrinkles. The mix of peptides, prebiotics and probiotic extracts with a botanical retinol alternative aim to help skin maintain its youthful elasticity. 

    $84
    Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II Face Serum
    Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II Face Serum
    Walmart
    Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II Face Serum

    This Estée Lauder super serum works overnight to help you wake up with more hydrated, plump skin. It can reduce dry skin and signs of aging for skin that looks smoother and more radiant. 

    $58$40
    Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Face Serum
    Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Face Serum
    Sephora
    Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Face Serum

    Not only is this serum said to be extra-hydrating, it can also help improve the firmness of your skin. It contains a natural green tea enzyme that will gently exfoliate rough skin patches. 

    $45
    Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
    Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
    Sephora
    Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate

    The Midnight Recover Concentrate from Kiehl's is a bestseller. The blend of lavender oil, squalane and evening primrose oil is said to help the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and elasticity. 

    $56
    Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum
    Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum
    Sephora
    Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum

    Crafted with lactic acid (an AHA) and a peptide complex this serum packs a punch. The AHA gently exfoliates while the peptides moisturize to help improve dull skin and signs of aging.

    $82

