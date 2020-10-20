The 13 Best Tory Burch Handbags at the Amazon Holiday Dash

The Amazon Prime Day is over yet the Amazon Holiday Dash is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Love Tory Burch handbags, wallets, and accessories? Good news, the Tory Burch sale is happening right now during the Amazon Holiday Dash. Shop the designer's popular handbags and jewelry on discount -- up to 60% off at the sales event.

The brand is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for fall or stock up on baubles, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items from the Tory Burch sale event.

This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Holiday Dash. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch at the Amazon Holiday Dash.

Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Tote Tory Burch A great deal on a sleek Tory Burch canvas tote for anywhere and everywhere. REGULARLY $258 Starting at $177.90 at Amazon

Perry Bombe Mini Bag Tory Burch Amazon Perry Bombe Mini Bag Tory Burch Score big savings on this cute little bag from Tory Burch. REGULARLY $248 $210.80 at Amazon

Ella Mini Tote Tory Burch Amazon Ella Mini Tote Tory Burch This versatile mini tote from Amazon's biggest summer sale event is perfect for any occasion from work to the evening. This classic Tory Burch handbag comes in both black and navy. REGULARLY $178 $150 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag Tory Burch Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap. This Tory Burch handbag comes in 4 different colors. ORIGINALLY $198 $169 at Amazon

Perry Nylon Colorblock Backpack Tory Burch Amazon Perry Nylon Colorblock Backpack Tory Burch The Tory Burch Perry Backpack is made of durable nylon with faux leather trim and a colorblock design. This backpack comes in two colors: navy and black. REGULARLY $200 $160.97 at Amazon

Women's Lee Radziwill Embossed Small Bag Tory Burch Amazon Women's Lee Radziwill Embossed Small Bag Tory Burch This bag is made with a lovely croc-embossed cowhide leather. REGULARLY $798 $678.30 at Amazon

Women's Miller Metal Saddle Bag Tory Burch Amazon Women's Miller Metal Saddle Bag Tory Burch This bag is small and chic for any day! REGULARLY $398 $338.30 at Amazon

Perry Tote Tory Burch Amazon Perry Tote Tory Burch The Perry Tote by Tory Burch is made with pebbled leather cowhide. You can use this purse every single day -- be it work, travel or play. This handbag comes in five colors: black, devon sand, grey heron, light umber and pink moon. REGULARLY $348 $305 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers. REGULARLY $328 $258 at Amazon

Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Tory Burch Amazon Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Tory Burch These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 50% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $148 $75.21 at Amazon

Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce Tory Burch Amazon Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce Tory Burch Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray comes in 1.7 Fluid ounces and is the perfect summer perfume. It is filled with fiery spicy note of soft moss, sweet vanilla and milk. This perfume is also 60% off so get it while you can! ORIGINALLY $120 $44.09 at Amazon

Black Sunglasses Tory Burch Amazon Black Sunglasses Tory Burch These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 55% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $157 $73.98 at Amazon

