The 14 Best Air Fryer Deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy: Save On Ninja, Cosori, and More
If you've been looking to upgrade your kitchen in time for spring and test out some new recipes, it is the perfect time to invest in an air fryer that will make the cooking process super easy and efficient. Plus, an air fryer is your secret weapon to crowd-pleasing food ideas that are both healthy and delicious. Right now, you can score major savings on highly-rated models from Ninja, Cosori, Instant Pot, Phillips, and more.
If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are the places to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen.
Air fryers cook our favorite snacks and meals, making them super crispy and crunchy on the outside yet using up to 85% less oil than deep-frying. Since there's no pot of hot oil involved, clean up is a breeze, too. The best air fryer deals include ovens with an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust the cooking time and temperature so your food turns out perfect.
With small ovens for as little as $40 and larger models for up to 60% off, shop the best air fryer deals below and save now on this kitchen essential.
Right now, you can score this highly-rated Bella Pro Series air fryer for just $40. Features include a digital touchscreen, preset cook modes, auto shut-off and more.
This Cosori air fryer features 9 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.
With Ninja's wide temperature range from 105 to 400 degrees, you can gently remove moisture or quickly cook and crisp any snacks you want.
If you've been toying with the idea of getting a convection oven, the Instant Vortex Plus 10 does everything a regular convection oven does at a fraction of the price and it takes up a lot less space.
In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done.
Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line at Walmart. Ideal for serving 5-7 people, the Beautiful Air Fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.
This air fryer is designed with dual baskets, allowing you to cook 2 meals at once or cook larger batches while saving time.
Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once.
This air fryer is cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty that Chefman provides. You can remove the basket and tray from the air fryer can be washed in the dishwasher.
Air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from frozen to golden in minutes.
Help make meal prep easier with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes. With customizable cooking functions, you can customize and save the time and temperature of any preset.
If you don't have an air fryer yet, you're missing out on a way to make easy meals and heat leftovers without turning on the oven. The Emerald Air Fryer is on sale now so it's a great time to test out this awesome appliance.
Instant Pot's Vortex Plus Air Fryer is built with an on-screen progress bar so you can see when to add and turn food. Also, you are able to easily monitor your food and adjust cooking time with the ClearCook window and internal light.
This Cosori Air Fryer Toast Oven is Alexa-compatible, so you can sync up a recipe with your countertop oven without pressing a single button.
