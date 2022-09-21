The 14 Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Right Now
If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are the places to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen with small ovens for as little as $35 and larger models for up to 40% off.
Controls: Some of the features ET editors have found to be important when purchasing your first air fryer include an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust cooking time, and temperature when using your air fryer oven to make your food turn out perfect.
Cooking function: There is a broad range of functions available among the various models from air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil. Some of the high-end models can be used as an air fryer, pizza oven, toaster oven, rotisserie oven, convection oven, indoor grill, dehydrator, traditional oven, microwave and more.
Cooking capacity: The air fryer varies among each brand, so you'll need to consider the number of people you'll be serving.
If the final thing stopping you from buying this convenient little kitchen gadget is that health-conscious voice in the back of your head, it's important to note that an air fryer uses up to 85 percent less oil than standard deep-fry methods. There are plenty of healthy air-fry recipes ready for you to try regardless of the air fryer you purchase.
Find more of our air fryer top picks below, all of which are discounted right now.
The Best Air Fryer Deals:
In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,300 five star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will sure get the job done cooking all of your favorite meals.
This air fryer is cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty that Chefman provides. You can remove the basket and tray from the air fryer can be washed in the dishwasher.
With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, Ninja brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year.
The stainless-steel inner pot includes a removable pressure cooker lid with sure-lock technology, and you get a recipe book with 40 recipes and the NuWave Cooking Club App with hundreds of recipes.
The lightweight, compact Dash air fryer switches from oil to AirCrisp Technology, reducing fat by 70-80% without sacrificing flavor.
Help make meal prep easier with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes.
Test out air frying with this $40 digital air fryer that saves you time by preheating 50% faster than a conventional oven.
With Ninja's wide temperature range from 105 to 400 degrees, you can gently remove moisture or quickly cook and crisp any snacks you want.
GoWISE USA’s air fryer comes with an extra-large cooking basket and crisper tray. With 7 quarts of cooking space, you can feed the whole family or whip up some snacks for a party.
Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer which is also super easy to clean. The removable non-stick basket and crisping tray are dishwasher safe.
Instant Pot's Vortex Plus Air Fryer is built with an on-screen progress bar so you can see when to add and turn food. Also, you are able to easily monitor your food with the ClearCook window and internal light.
Short on time? Simply load the 4-qt capacity fryer basket, set the temperature and timer, and within minutes your food comes out crispy every time.
The Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer features twelve one-touch cooking functions which include presets such as air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, and more.
Whip up healthier fries, chicken wings, roasted veggies and more with this air fryer, now on sale for 32% off.
You can make a mess while cooking. The disposable paper liners will keep your air fryer clean as new and extend the life of your air fryer if you dislike having to clean it after every use.
