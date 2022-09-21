The 14 Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Right Now

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are the places to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen with small ovens for as little as $35 and larger models for up to 40% off.

Controls: Some of the features ET editors have found to be important when purchasing your first air fryer include an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust cooking time, and temperature when using your air fryer oven to make your food turn out perfect.

Cooking function: There is a broad range of functions available among the various models from air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil. Some of the high-end models can be used as an air fryer, pizza oven, toaster oven, rotisserie oven, convection oven, indoor grill, dehydrator, traditional oven, microwave and more.

Cooking capacity: The air fryer varies among each brand, so you'll need to consider the number of people you'll be serving.

If the final thing stopping you from buying this convenient little kitchen gadget is that health-conscious voice in the back of your head, it's important to note that an air fryer uses up to 85 percent less oil than standard deep-fry methods. There are plenty of healthy air-fry recipes ready for you to try regardless of the air fryer you purchase.

Find more of our air fryer top picks below, all of which are discounted right now.

The Best Air Fryer Deals:

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL Amazon Philips Premium Airfryer XXL In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,300 five star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will sure get the job done cooking all of your favorite meals. $350 $270 Buy Now

Chefman Compact Air Fryer Amazon Chefman Compact Air Fryer This air fryer is cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty that Chefman provides. You can remove the basket and tray from the air fryer can be washed in the dishwasher. $50 $37 Buy Now

Air Fryer Disposable Paper Amazon Air Fryer Disposable Paper You can make a mess while cooking. The disposable paper liners will keep your air fryer clean as new and extend the life of your air fryer if you dislike having to clean it after every use. $36 $15 Buy Now

