June 19 is almost here already, and searching for the perfect Father's Day gift for all the father figures in your life can be a challenge. You obviously want to show your dad, husband, father-in-law and grandpa that you appreciate them with the best Father's Day gift idea, but also want to ensure their present will arrive in time. Thankfully, there are several retailers that have plenty of Father's Day gift ideas that will arrive in time for the big day.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you have the luxury of getting free 2-day shipping on thousands upon thousands of products. There are plenty more retailers that offer fast shipping and expedited shipping options, such as brands like Samsung, The Home Depot, Bespoke Post and more.

Everyone's dad has a ton of different interests and hobbies, so it never hurts to get some gift inspiration whenever you can. For the coffee-loving father figure in your life, you can grab him his favorite blend of coffee or upgrade his coffee maker with a new Nespresso Vertuo machine. Otherwise, you can score a camping-ready set for your trail trekking father.

From electronics to hot sauce and even personalized gifts, check out some of our favorite last-minute Father's Day gifts that will make it to your dad just in time.

Amazon eGift Card Amazon Amazon eGift Card Add an Amazon gift card to a Father's Day gift basket or gift it as a stand-alone present this year. Either way, your dad will love getting a standard, animated or personalized gift card from you. $25 AND UP Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Help Dad keep track of a lot more than just the time with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Until June 8, you can also save $30 on the smartwatch that comes complete with Bluetooth capabilities and real-time ECG Monitoring. FYI, Samsung orders typically arrive within 5 business days, but you can choose the expedited shipping option to get this Father's Day gift in 2 business days. $250 $220 Buy Now

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Help Dad wake up to some delicious coffee and other Keurig-compatible beverages every morning. The Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker can make up to 12-cups of coffee, which will give Dad plenty of energy. Throw in some of Dad's fave K-Cups pods, and you have the perfect gift set for the coffee aficionado. $190 $170 Buy Now

Bespoke Post Cured Box Bespoke Bespoke Post Cured Box If Dad loves to snack on cured meat, he's sure to enjoy this Bespoke Post Cured Box. It has tons of different types of salami for Dad to try. $70 $49 FOR MEMBERS Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Apple Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Apple Give Dad a major audio upgrade with the new and improved AirPods Pro. These AirPods have force sensors that'll let him control his music and answer or end calls. Plus, these AirPods are even sweat and water-resistant. $249 $175 BUY NOW

Dollar Shave Club Starter Set Dollar Shave Club Dollar Shave Club Starter Set Make sure your dad or husband has the best beard care with this Dollar Shave Club starter set. It includes two 6-blade razor cartridges, a handle, three shave aid samples and a free moisturizer. Plus, new members get free shipping on this kit. As an extra bonus, it only takes 4-6 business days for Dollar Shave Club to arrive, so this kit will arrive just in time for Father's Day (as long as you order soon). $9 Buy Now

Home Depot Gift Card The Home Depot Home Depot Gift Card If your dad is always working on a home improvement project, he'll love opening up a digital or physical gift card to The Home Depot. $25 AND UP Buy Now

Yellowbird Foods Hot Sauce Variety Pack Amazon Yellowbird Foods Hot Sauce Variety Pack Warm weather is here, and grilling season has officially begun. If your dad loves to add some heat to his recipes, a hot sauce variety pack would make the perfect Father's Day gift for him. This 5-pack comes with a jalapeño, serrano, habanero, ghost pepper and a blue agave sriracha hot sauce. $35 Buy Now

Check out our Father's Day Gift Guide 2022 for even more gift inspiration this year.

