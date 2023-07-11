Shop

The 15 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers: Shop Ninja, Cosori, Phillips and More

By Danica Creahan
Philips

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially here and there are tons of incredible deals to shop now, especially on best-selling kitchen appliances like air fryers. If you've been looking to upgrade your kitchen this summer and test out some new recipes, it is the perfect time to invest in an air fryer that will make the cooking process super easy and efficient. Right now, you can score major savings this Prime Day on highly-rated models from Ninja, Cosori, Instant Pot, Phillips, and more. 

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon is the place to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen.

Air fryers cook our favorite snacks and meals, making them super crispy and crunchy on the outside yet using up to 85% less oil than deep-frying. Since there's no pot of hot oil involved, clean up is a breeze, too. The best air fryer deals include ovens with an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust the cooking time and temperature so your food turns out perfect.

With small ovens for as little as $35 and larger models for over 50% off, shop the best air fryer deals during Prime Day 2023 and save now on this kitchen essential

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
Amazon
Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer

This Philips Digital Air Fryer has 13 functions to whip up any dish you could be craving and right now you can save 58% off. Place your favorite deep fried food on the air frying basket with cooking spray, and the device will use hot air to make the meal crispy and delicious.

$180$76
Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt
Chefman TurboFry Digital Touch Dual Basket Air Fryer
Amazon
Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt

Perfect for reheating leftovers or creating lighter versions of your favorite fried foods, you'll want this dual-basket air fryer in your kitchen. The two baskets allow you to cook multiple items at different temperatures to get your food cooked even faster. 

$120$70
Instant Vortex Slim Air Fryer Oven
Instant Vortex Slim Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Instant Vortex Slim Air Fryer Oven

Tired of wasting leftovers? Achieve perfection by cooking them in this convenient Instant Vortex. The instant pot has the ability to air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat, you can transform your cold dishes into golden delights with hot air within minutes, all without the need for extensive preheating.

$130$84
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Amazon
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done.

$350$180
DASH Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker
Dash DCAF200GBBK02 Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non-stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut Off Feature, 1000-Watt, 2.6Qt, Black
Amazon
DASH Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker

Half the weight of a standard fryer, the Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer is your must-have for that smaller kitchen space. 

$60$35
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer

Unlike most air fryers, this dual-basket option allows you to cook two different foods at once rather than waiting for one to finish. The Ninja Foodi cooks in six different ways including air frying, air broiling, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. 

$230$180
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Constantly throwing out leftovers? Cook them to perfection, in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes. 

$170$100
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Amazon
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt

This Cosori air fryer features 9 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.

$100$76
PowerXL Air Fryer 4 QT Maxx
PowerXL Air Fryer 4 QT Maxx
Amazon
PowerXL Air Fryer 4 QT Maxx

Cook healthier family-sized meals in minutes using the PowerXL Air Fryer Maxx. Score 35% off this best-selling air fryer during Prime Day 2023.

$90$58
DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer
DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer
Amazon
DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer

This dual air fryer toaster oven will save you when you want a quick and easy fried food pick-me-up meal. Bake french fries, chicken wings, or any other air fried foods with this countertop appliance.

$100$73
Chefman Compact Air Fryer
CHEFMAN Compact Air Fryer
Amazon
Chefman Compact Air Fryer

This air fryer is cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty that Chefman provides. You can remove the air fryer basket and tray from the air fryer can be washed in the dishwasher. Cook your favorite veggies like brussel sprouts, asparagus, or broccoli into golden perfection with this air fryer toaster oven.

$45$40
Ultrean Air Fryer
Ultrean Air Fryer
Amazon
Ultrean Air Fryer

Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air frying fried food, snacks, grilled, and baked food, such as air fryer chicken breast, air fryer chicken thighs or air fryer chicken wings, in this easy-to-clean device.

$96$56
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Qt
Amazon
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range from 105 to 400 degrees, you can gently remove moisture or quickly cook and crisp any snacks you want. 

$130$100
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Amazon
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven

Cook up something special with this versatile digital air fryer from Chefman. Its deep frying abilities will allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie or roast all in one convenient appliance. 

$150$110
Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven
NuWave Brio 15.5-Quart Large Capacity Smart Air Fryer
Amazon
Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven

This NuWave Brio air fryer features four rack positions and multi-purpose racks to make multi-layer cooking easier than ever before. 

$190$140
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping

