Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially here and there are tons of incredible deals to shop now, especially on best-selling kitchen appliances like air fryers. If you've been looking to upgrade your kitchen this summer and test out some new recipes, it is the perfect time to invest in an air fryer that will make the cooking process super easy and efficient. Right now, you can score major savings this Prime Day on highly-rated models from Ninja, Cosori, Instant Pot, Phillips, and more.

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon is the place to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen.

Air fryers cook our favorite snacks and meals, making them super crispy and crunchy on the outside yet using up to 85% less oil than deep-frying. Since there's no pot of hot oil involved, clean up is a breeze, too. The best air fryer deals include ovens with an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust the cooking time and temperature so your food turns out perfect.

With small ovens for as little as $35 and larger models for over 50% off, shop the best air fryer deals during Prime Day 2023 and save now on this kitchen essential.

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer Amazon Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer This Philips Digital Air Fryer has 13 functions to whip up any dish you could be craving and right now you can save 58% off. Place your favorite deep fried food on the air frying basket with cooking spray, and the device will use hot air to make the meal crispy and delicious. $180 $76 Shop Now

Instant Vortex Slim Air Fryer Oven Amazon Instant Vortex Slim Air Fryer Oven Tired of wasting leftovers? Achieve perfection by cooking them in this convenient Instant Vortex. The instant pot has the ability to air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat, you can transform your cold dishes into golden delights with hot air within minutes, all without the need for extensive preheating. $130 $84 Shop Now

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL Amazon Philips Premium Airfryer XXL In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done. $350 $180 Shop Now

DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer Amazon DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer This dual air fryer toaster oven will save you when you want a quick and easy fried food pick-me-up meal. Bake french fries, chicken wings, or any other air fried foods with this countertop appliance. $100 $73 Shop Now

Chefman Compact Air Fryer Amazon Chefman Compact Air Fryer This air fryer is cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty that Chefman provides. You can remove the air fryer basket and tray from the air fryer can be washed in the dishwasher. Cook your favorite veggies like brussel sprouts, asparagus, or broccoli into golden perfection with this air fryer toaster oven. $45 $40 Shop Now

Ultrean Air Fryer Amazon Ultrean Air Fryer Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air frying fried food, snacks, grilled, and baked food, such as air fryer chicken breast, air fryer chicken thighs or air fryer chicken wings, in this easy-to-clean device. $96 $56 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

