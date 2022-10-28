The 15 Best Deals from Sephora's Holiday Savings Event — Save on Dyson, Olaplex, Rare Beauty and More
Beauty lovers rejoice, the Sephora Holiday Event 2022 is here. Starting today, October 28, all Sephora Collection products are 30% off and Rogue members can start shopping for 20% off their entire purchase. If you’re in that tier of Sephora's Beauty Insider Program, you can save 20% sitewide with code SAVINGS. These savings will last until November 7 and the deals are typically better than what we see on Black Friday.
The savings begin rolling in for other Insider levels next week. VIB members are eligible to save 15% starting November 1 and standard Beauty Insiders can get in on the action on November 3 with 10% off their orders. Sephora rarely has sitewide discounts, so the Holiday Savings Event is the perfect time to stock up on gifts for the beauty lovers on your list, pick out stocking stuffers, replace any items that may be running low, or finally splurge on that product you've been coveting.
If you're getting a jump on the holiday shopping, Sephora has an impressive list of gift sets from major brands, like the Dewy Skin Essentials Set from Tatcha or a gorgeous blush set from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. And this year, for those who want to splurge, you can even use your discount on one Dyson product, like the innovative and highly regarded Dyson Airwrap.
With all the prestige beauty products, designer skincare brands, and bundled gift sets perfect for the holidays at Sephora, it's hard to know where to start shopping during this incredible event. Below, check out ET's top picks to put in your cart during the Sephora Holiday Savings Event before they sell out.
The Best Sephora Holiday Savings Skincare Deals
Laneige is known for their celebrity-favorite overnight sleeping mask that keeps dry, cracked lips at bay even in the bitter cold. Now you can get the overnight mask for your nighttime needs and a glowy hydrating balm for daytime use in this cute set.
Tatcha is a luxury Japanese skincare company with award-winning products. Start your morning skincare routine with this set to hydrate your skin for that dewy look.
Potentially one of the most luxurious skincare lines on the market, Augustinus Bader is actually worth the splurge. This set is said to target fine lines while delivering intense hydration for silky soft skin.
The high price tag of La Mer may have stopped you from purchasing it before, but it's totally worth the splurge. Try three of their best selling moisturizers with this set nestled in a classy blue bag.
Not only does the Dior lip oil have a beautiful, glowy, and glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished this winter.
Delivering some of the best results for treating damaged hair, Olaplex will transform your mane. Featuring four of their best sellers, this is a great way to try out the brand.
The Best Sephora Holiday Savings Hair Care Deals
During the Sephora Holiday Event the elusive Dyson Airwrap is on sale. The Multi-styler comes with six different attachments to create any hairstyle at home.
Get a professional blowout in your own home using this set from Drybar featuring a blow drying brush, three best-selling hair products, and two hair clips.
The Best Sephora Holiday Savings Makeup Deals
If you scroll through TikTok in your free time, you've probably seen this viral highlighter from Charlotte Tilbury. It's lightweight formula helps give a real-life filter effect by blurring imperfections and illuminating your skin.
Get that perfect pink flush with this holiday blush set from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. It's formula is long-lasting and lightweight for comfortable wear all day long.
Featuring iridescent, chromatic shades, this eyeshadow palette provides gorgeous looks perfect for a night out. By buying this vegan product, you'll be supporting a Black-owned business.
Apply your makeup like a pro with these five brushes from Sephora. With a value of $146, there's never a better time to buy these dazzling blue brushes.
Making a perfect holiday gift, this stunning eyeshadow trio from Natasha Denona can hang nicely on a tree or fit inside a stocking.
The Best Sephora Holiday Savings Fragrance Deals
Now's the time to splurge on this sophisticated floral perfume from Valentino. Featuring notes of jasmine, blackcurrant, and bourbon vanilla, this perfume not only smells great, but also comes in a gorgeous bottle.
Show someone you really love them by buying this elegant and charming perfume set from Gucci. You'll receive a one-ounce bottle of the Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum and a convenient rollerball.
