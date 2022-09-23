Shopping

The 15 Best Face Masks for Kids With Nose Wire for Fall 2022 — N95, KN95, KF94, and Cloth

By ETonline Staff
Amazon

With the new season officially here, it is the perfect time to start stocking up on breathable face masks to keep your kids protected from the coronavirus, especially as it beginning to kick up again with new variants. There are tons of options, including both disposable and cloth masks, that will provide your kids with comfort, protection, and will look stylish too.

Many retailers offer cloth face masks that are an alternative to true personal protective equipment (PPE), but with Omicron and other variants spreading fast, a lot of people are trading in their cloth reusable face mask for disposable KN95, KF94 and N95 mask options for better protection.

Certain school districts are updating their mask mandates as the school year is approaching. Los Angeles Unified School District has required students to wear "well-fitted, non-cloth masks with a nose wire" indoors and outdoors. Surgical mask or higher-grade mask options are acceptable. These masks would be available to students upon request.

Whether you're dealing with an adult mask or a kids mask, make sure it fits snugly but comfortably against both sides of the face. This can be achieved by securing the ear loop, adjustable ear loops or ties, and ensuring it includes multiple layers of fabric (most have two or three), while allowing unrestricted breathing.

Browse ET's picks for the best kids face mask options below, including fabric mask and non-cloth mask styles for Fall 2022.

Non-Cloth N95, KN95 and KF94 Masks for Kids: 

Powecom KN95-SM Respirator Mask - 10 Pack
Bona Fide Masks Children's Powecom KN95-SM
Bona Fide Masks
Powecom KN95-SM Respirator Mask - 10 Pack

Upgrade your child's face masks with these FDA approved children's KN95 face masks with better breathability from Bona Fide Masks. 

$13
TopLAD 50 Kids Disposable Face Masks
TopLAD 50 Kids Disposable Face Mask
Amazon
TopLAD 50 Kids Disposable Face Masks

A 4-layer woven disposable face mask perfect for kids during in-person learning.

$16
FDA Listed Kids Mask with KN95 Protection
FDA Listed Kids Mask with KN95 Protection
Vida
FDA Listed Kids Mask with KN95 Protection

Boost up your child's protection with these Vida Kn95 face masks. 

$35
KF94 Disposable Fish Mouth Four-Layer Protective Mask
LOGAO KF94 Disposable Fish Mouth Four-Layer Protective Mask
Amazon
KF94 Disposable Fish Mouth Four-Layer Protective Mask

These kids' KF94 masks have cute patterns on top of four-layer protection. 

$14
PACK OF 10
Kids KF94 Mask 50-Pack
XVTRU Kids KF94 Mask 50 PCS
Amazon
Kids KF94 Mask 50-Pack

Some find the KF94 masks with 94% filtration efficiency to have a more comfortable design than KN95 masks.

$21
PACK OF 50

Cloth Masks for Kids:

Airpop Kids Face Masks 4 Pack
Airpop Kids Face Masks 4 Pack
Amazon
Airpop Kids Face Masks 4 Pack

Airpop face masks are made of 4 layers of ultra-durable nonwoven materials. This garment has a fluid-resistant outer layer, an electrostatically charged interior "melt-blown" layer, and a soft inner layer to absorb moisture and keep your children comfortable.

$36$20
Uncommon Goods Children's Rainbow Face Coverings - Set of 2
Children's Rainbow Face Coverings - Set of 2
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Children's Rainbow Face Coverings - Set of 2

100% of profits from sales of these kid-designed cotton masks go to New York City's public hospitals via NYC Health + Hospitals.

$25$1 FOR 2 AT UNCOMMON GOODS
Onzie Mindful Masks for Kids (2-Pack)
Mindful Masks for Kids (2-Pack)
Onzie
Onzie Mindful Masks for Kids (2-Pack)

These masks include a stretchy multi-layer fabric exterior, a high performance inner lining and elastic straps. Proceeds from Onzie mask purchases are being donated to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

$24$2 AT ONZIE
Crayola Kids Face Mask 5-Pack
Crayola Kids Face Mask
Amazon
Crayola Kids Face Mask 5-Pack

These adorable washable face masks are crafted with a 3-D face design, adjustable ear straps, and a nose clip for a secure fit.

$21
Cubcoats Kids Face Masks
Cubcoat Kids Face Masks
Amazon
Cubcoats Kids Face Masks

This two-pack of Cubcoats kids' face masks, featuring Kali the Kitty and Bori the Bear, are reusable and can be hand washed and dried. They are made with two layers of cotton and elastic ear loops and have a metal nose clip for a protective fit. These masks are recommended for kids age four and up.

$8
Sanctuary 5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks
5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks
Sanctuary
Sanctuary 5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks

Each pack of these Sanctuary masks comes with two Dino prints, one camo print, one pink camo print and one baby leopard print. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to hospitals and organizations in need (learn more via the brand's Instagram Live). 

$25
FOR FOR 5 MASKS
GoodDayMasks Kids Face Masks
Kids Face Masks
Etsy
GoodDayMasks Kids Face Masks

These double-layer cotton face masks are designed to fit a child's face and are made in Los Angeles and being restocked daily. You can order individual masks, family four-packs or a "Mommy and me" set.

$12 AND UP AT ETSY
Etsy Kids Face Mask with Filter Pocket and Nose Wire
Kids Face Mask with Filter Pocket and Nose Wire
Etsy
Etsy Kids Face Mask with Filter Pocket and Nose Wire

These cute masks are specially designed for kids ages 5-12. Each cloth mask comes with two filters with a five-layer filtration system made of activated carbon, non-woven, and melt-blown filter cloth.

$2 AND UP
LA Made Tie Dye 5-Pack
Tie Dye 5-Pack
LA Made
LA Made Tie Dye 5-Pack

These reversible two-layer cotton masks come in assorted packs of five -- they're also available in two-packs and combo packs with kids' sizes.

$55 $35
FOR 5 MASKS
Threadless Tie Dye
Tie Dye Kids Face Mask
Threadless
Threadless Tie Dye

Face masks from Manhattan-based clothing site Rocks Off via Threadless are made in the U.S. and can be washed and reused. They are also reversible, unisex and made with a two-ply cotton poly blend. Kids' masks cost $13, with proceeds going to MedShare to help provide medical supplies and equipment to people in need all over the world.

$13

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

