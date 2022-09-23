With the new season officially here, it is the perfect time to start stocking up on breathable face masks to keep your kids protected from the coronavirus, especially as it beginning to kick up again with new variants. There are tons of options, including both disposable and cloth masks, that will provide your kids with comfort, protection, and will look stylish too.

Many retailers offer cloth face masks that are an alternative to true personal protective equipment (PPE), but with Omicron and other variants spreading fast, a lot of people are trading in their cloth reusable face mask for disposable KN95, KF94 and N95 mask options for better protection.

Certain school districts are updating their mask mandates as the school year is approaching. Los Angeles Unified School District has required students to wear "well-fitted, non-cloth masks with a nose wire" indoors and outdoors. Surgical mask or higher-grade mask options are acceptable. These masks would be available to students upon request.

Whether you're dealing with an adult mask or a kids mask, make sure it fits snugly but comfortably against both sides of the face. This can be achieved by securing the ear loop, adjustable ear loops or ties, and ensuring it includes multiple layers of fabric (most have two or three), while allowing unrestricted breathing.

Browse ET's picks for the best kids face mask options below, including fabric mask and non-cloth mask styles for Fall 2022.

Non-Cloth N95, KN95 and KF94 Masks for Kids:

Cloth Masks for Kids:

Cubcoats Kids Face Masks Amazon Cubcoats Kids Face Masks This two-pack of Cubcoats kids' face masks, featuring Kali the Kitty and Bori the Bear, are reusable and can be hand washed and dried. They are made with two layers of cotton and elastic ear loops and have a metal nose clip for a protective fit. These masks are recommended for kids age four and up. $8 Buy Now

GoodDayMasks Kids Face Masks Etsy GoodDayMasks Kids Face Masks These double-layer cotton face masks are designed to fit a child's face and are made in Los Angeles and being restocked daily. You can order individual masks, family four-packs or a "Mommy and me" set. $12 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Threadless Tie Dye Threadless Threadless Tie Dye Face masks from Manhattan-based clothing site Rocks Off via Threadless are made in the U.S. and can be washed and reused. They are also reversible, unisex and made with a two-ply cotton poly blend. Kids' masks cost $13, with proceeds going to MedShare to help provide medical supplies and equipment to people in need all over the world. $13 Buy Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

