Fashion

The 15 Best Homecoming Dresses of 2021

By Kyley Warren
Reformation

Football season has kicked off and outdoor temperatures beginning to drop. For high schoolers, that means it's time to start shopping for the homecoming dance. At long last, after a year of avoiding public gatherings and spending most of our time at home, we personally can't wait to get back out on the dance floor with our friends and put our style on full display. 

While most homecoming dances and parties don't actually take place until late September, it's never too early to start your search for the perfect homecoming dress. But with so many different retailers and online stores selling a wide variety of styles and silhouettes, the process of actually finding the right frock can be pretty complicated.

With this in mind, the ET Style team has perused the Internet for what (we think) are some of the boldest and most stylish homecoming dresses to rock at your school dance this year -- including numbers from Rent the Runway, Reformation, Tobi and Macy's, among several others.

Check out ET Style's picks for the best homecoming dresses of 2021 and beyond. In need of more casual dress styles? Peruse through our recommendations for the best white dresses to wear after Labor Day.

ET Style's Picks for Best Homecoming Dresses:

Date Night Body-Con Cinch Cocktail Dress
Nordstrom
If you're looking for the anti-prom dress or you just want a short homecoming dress, this body-con cocktail dress is simple, elegant and on sale. 
$33 (REGULARLY $55)
Slate & Willow Blue Off-the-Shoulder Asymmetric Dress
Rent the Runway
This body-hugging asymmetric slip accentuates curves and adds a pop of color to your dress collection.
$55 AT RENT THE RUNWAY
Badgley Mischka Golden Flower Dress
Rent the Runway
This Taylor Swift and Lauren Conrad-approved designer specializes in bold, elegant looks -- like this golden mini number.
$86 AT RENT THE RUNWAY
Lulus Lovers Game Lace Fit & Flare Dress
Nordstrom
Of the affordable homecoming dresses we've shopped, this is one of our favorites. 
$58
Slate & Willow Pink Lace Colorblock Dress
Rent the Runway
Who says summer has to be over? Carry the peachy colors of the season straight into fall with this ethereal, lacy dress from Rent the Runway.
$52 AT RENT THE RUNWAY
Ami Dress
Reformation Ami Dress
Reformation
Ami Dress
Reformation's Ami Dress is composed of a breathable knit fabric that provides a comfortable, flowy aesthetic.
$118 AT REFORMATION
City Studios Juniors' Lace-Back Fit & Flare Dress
Macy's
The ruffled skirt on this pretty purple dress gives it just a touch of elegance.
$64 AT MACY'S
Bardot Kristen Flounce Dress
Nordstrom
This one is among the simple homecoming dresses that we love. It's neither a short dress nor a gown and flatters the figure in all the right ways.
$119
Keira Dress
Free People
Bring the party wherever you go with this disco-inspired slip from Free People.
$300 AT FREE PEOPLE
Paper Crown Green Amsterdam Dress
Rent the Runway
This green lace frock is equally elegant and flattering, thanks to its fit-and-flare silhouette.
$280 AT RENT THE RUNWAY
Speechless Trendy Plus Size Glitter-Knit Fit & Flare Dress
Macy's
Keep it neutral with this delicate dress embroidered with glitter-knit fabrication.
$99 AT MACY'S
Dusk Dress
Reformation
This is arguably one of the most ethereal dress styles out there, and even better, it's versatile enough to be worn for just about any occasion.
$278 AT REFORMATION
This Moment Cowl Neck Satin Maxi Dress
Tobi
Peacock might just be the color of the moment and the proof is in this sexy, satin maxi dress from Tobi. 
$59 AT TOBI (REGULARLY $118)
Temecula Mini Dress
Free People
Between the lace-laden fabric and the deep V-neckline, this moody dress is as sensual as it is completely chic.
$248 AT FREE PEOPLE
Verena Dress
Reformation
Slip into a classic for your homecoming dance this year. It's true: Red dresses are a wardrobe staple.
$248 AT REFORMATION

