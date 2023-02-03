The Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale This Weekend

With February's icy weather now in full swing, you might need something a bit more substantial to keep out the chill. For those needing to update their winter gear, there is a huge selection of women's coats on sale with major discounts up to 90% off. With deals from top brands like Patagonia, The North Face, UGG, Columbia and lululemon, you can save on designer styles and everyday classics.

Seriously cold weather calls for seriously warm jackets, which is why all of our picks are equipped with down, down-alternative or fleece insulation and weather-resistant shells — starting at just $99. From casual wear to formal wear, these jackets and coats have you covered no matter what the winter brings.

We've made your shopping easier and rounded up the best deals on women's coats and jackets that rival the ones we typically see at the end of the season. With two more months of winter to go, shop our favorite outerwear deals below and don't be left out in the cold.

The Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale Now

Everlane The ReNew Long Liner Everlane Everlane The ReNew Long Liner "I was freezing my butt off during an unexpected cold spell and ducked into the store hopeful for an emergency jacket," said one five-star reviewer of this longline bomber. "Since this was on sale, it was a no brainer. It’s a perfect oversized fit to add sweaters underneath or a heavier coat on top to take it through the seasons." $198 $129 Shop Now

Columbia Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket Amazon Columbia Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket Columbia's patented Heat Reflective jackets provide the ultimate body heat management for a wide range of cold climates. The Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket is a performance blend of ultra lightweight warmth with breathable fabric that dissipates moisture. $200 $182 Shop Now

